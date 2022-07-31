ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Anderson Co. hosts 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series

By Christine Scarpelli
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2emC_0gzqx6P200

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The City of Belton and Anderson County are hosting the 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball Division II AAA, Majors and “O” Zone World Series at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center, July 28th through August 3rd.

The season began in April with 100,000 players in communities across the region. This amounts to about 650 players from 11 states in Anderson Co. this week.

The Anderson VCB Visit Anderson said that means about $3-5 million will be poured into the local economy. Tourism dollars eventually benefit residents in the surrounding area.

Joey Lance with Anderson County Parks and Rec said it takes 5 years of planning and about 6 months grooming the fields before the tournament begins but the work is worth it.

Kelly Williams and her family said they fundraised about $30,000 to make the trip as a team from Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Clemson DB Zanders gives up football

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clemson starting safety Lannden Zanders says he is giving up football because of continuing issues with an injured shoulder. Zanders said on social media he’s not “physically able” to be the player he was before the injury. Zanders has had three surgeries on his right shoulder. He started nine games in […]
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Belton, SC
County
Anderson County, SC
Anderson County, SC
Sports
WSPA 7News

Several break-ins reported in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said several break-ins were reported Wednesday in the county. Deputies said they responded to multiple residences around the Highway 252 area. Each break-in appeared to be similar in nature according to deputies. Anyone with information should contact the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 446-6000.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Williams
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC

Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Experience France without Leaving South Carolina

What felt like a Friday night away in France was actually just a trip 45-minutes away in Travelers Rest, South Carolina. Hotel Domestique offers a romantic, mountainside escape from the busyness of Greenville but the comforts of being close to home. With Bordeaux-inspired wine offerings, decor and building styles, we left Hotel Domestiquefull of delicious food, rest and special memories as a couple.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#Anderson Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WJCL

Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina

LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
INMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing person in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 64-year-old Dennis Ray Finch, a missing man from Taylors, SC. Deputies said Finch was last seen on Sunday night. They added that he drives a Chevy Impala and may be traveling in the Georgia/Tennessee region.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy