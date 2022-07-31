Anderson Co. hosts 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The City of Belton and Anderson County are hosting the 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball Division II AAA, Majors and “O” Zone World Series at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center, July 28th through August 3rd.

The season began in April with 100,000 players in communities across the region. This amounts to about 650 players from 11 states in Anderson Co. this week.

The Anderson VCB Visit Anderson said that means about $3-5 million will be poured into the local economy. Tourism dollars eventually benefit residents in the surrounding area.

Joey Lance with Anderson County Parks and Rec said it takes 5 years of planning and about 6 months grooming the fields before the tournament begins but the work is worth it.

Kelly Williams and her family said they fundraised about $30,000 to make the trip as a team from Mississippi.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.