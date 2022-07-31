Feeling Minnesota: Padres Take 2 of 3 From Minnesota Twins

www.nbcsandiego.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Related
Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face
The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
Padres trade for Soto, then sweep doubleheader from Rockies
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, Josh Hader got the win in his San Diego debut and the Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep hours after obtaining superstar Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade. It was the second homer of the day for Grisham, who also went deep in the opener as the Padres won 13-5 behind Jurickson Profar’s career-high five hits. “It was pretty low. I was kind of worried, so I’m glad it got out,” Grisham said. “It was a long day, a fruitful day.” Profar added two more singles in the nightcap, and Hader (2-4) pitched a scoreless ninth one day after the All-Star closer was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee. He received a huge ovation when he came out of the bullpen and again on his way to the dugout after setting down the Rockies in order.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
numberfire.com
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
Yardbarker
San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star
Brewers: "The #Brewers have acquired: LHP Taylor Rogers LHP Robert Gasser OF Esteury Ruiz RHP Dinelson Lamet for LHP Josh Hader" The Brewers also added a statement from President of Baseball Operations David Stearns: "The players we are receiving in this trade help ensure that the future of the Milwaukee Brewers remains bright while not compromising our desire and expectation to win today. This mix of present Major League talent and high-level prospects furthers our aim to get as many bites of the apple as possible and, ultimately, bring a World Series to Milwaukee. Trading good players on good teams is difficult, and that certainly is the case with Josh. We also recognize that to give our organization the best chance for sustained competitiveness, to avoid the extended down periods that so many experience, we must make decisions that are not easy."
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Eric Hosmer
The Boston Red Sox have made a trade for Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer according to Jon Heyman. Hosmer, 32, is batting .272 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs for the Padres this season. He has played 12 MLB seasons with the Royals and Padres with a .277 career batting average.
RELATED PEOPLE
Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer from Padres
The Boston Red Sox are acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres, multiple outlets reported. Earlier Tuesday,
Carlos Correa had good quote about Twins’ trade deadline acquisition
The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work. The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation. After...
TMZ.com
San Diego Padres Trading For MLB Superstar Juan Soto
11:41 AM PT -- After rejecting the trade, Hosmer has now reportedly been sent to the Boston Red Sox instead. A Nats-Padres deal for Soto, however, is still expected to be completed nonetheless. 10:44 AM PT -- Hosmer will not be going to D.C. as part of the trade --...
FOX Sports
Profar homers, Clevinger deals in Padres' 4-1 win vs Rockies
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar homered for the third straight game and Mike Clevinger pitched seven impressive innings for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 Monday night in the opener of a five-game series. Trent Grisham also connected for the Padres, who won for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add
CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto is joining Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. Jorge López, Michael Fulmer and Tyler Mahle are going to Minnesota. Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson and Brandon Marsh are heading to Philadelphia, and Joey Gallo is looking for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
All-Star Juan Soto on joining Padres: 'I wish good luck to the other pitchers'
To say All-Star outfielder Juan Soto is happy to be joining the San Diego Padres might be an understatement. The Padres formerly introduced Soto and first baseman Josh Bell on Wednesday, just over 24 hours after acquiring the duo from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Tuesday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski is being replaced in right field by Luis Gonzalez versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 345 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .226 batting average with a...
NL Central-leading Brewers acquire reliever Bush from Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers acquired hard-throwing reliever and former No. 1 overall draft pick Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers on Monday night for infielder Mark Mathias and a top pitching prospect. Bush is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA and one save in 40...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Giants acquire utility man Proctor in trade with Rays, DFA Castro
SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second time this year, the Giants went shopping for a Ford. In a minor move made one day before MLB's trade deadline, the Giants acquired utility man Ford Proctor from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Triple-A pitcher Jeremy Walker. The bigger surprise was the corresponding move. Right-handed reliever Kervin Castro was DFA'd to clear a 40-man spot less than a year after his strong September put him on the playoff roster.
Comments / 2