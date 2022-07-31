ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Feeling Minnesota: Padres Take 2 of 3 From Minnesota Twins

NBC San Diego
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 2

 

FanSided

Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face

The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Padres trade for Soto, then sweep doubleheader from Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, Josh Hader got the win in his San Diego debut and the Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep hours after obtaining superstar Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade. It was the second homer of the day for Grisham, who also went deep in the opener as the Padres won 13-5 behind Jurickson Profar’s career-high five hits. “It was pretty low. I was kind of worried, so I’m glad it got out,” Grisham said. “It was a long day, a fruitful day.” Profar added two more singles in the nightcap, and Hader (2-4) pitched a scoreless ninth one day after the All-Star closer was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee. He received a huge ovation when he came out of the bullpen and again on his way to the dugout after setting down the Rockies in order.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto

The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star

Brewers: "The #Brewers have acquired: LHP Taylor Rogers LHP Robert Gasser OF Esteury Ruiz RHP Dinelson Lamet for LHP Josh Hader" The Brewers also added a statement from President of Baseball Operations David Stearns: "The players we are receiving in this trade help ensure that the future of the Milwaukee Brewers remains bright while not compromising our desire and expectation to win today. This mix of present Major League talent and high-level prospects furthers our aim to get as many bites of the apple as possible and, ultimately, bring a World Series to Milwaukee. Trading good players on good teams is difficult, and that certainly is the case with Josh. We also recognize that to give our organization the best chance for sustained competitiveness, to avoid the extended down periods that so many experience, we must make decisions that are not easy."
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Game Haus

Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Eric Hosmer

The Boston Red Sox have made a trade for Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer according to Jon Heyman. Hosmer, 32, is batting .272 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs for the Padres this season. He has played 12 MLB seasons with the Royals and Padres with a .277 career batting average.
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

San Diego Padres Trading For MLB Superstar Juan Soto

11:41 AM PT -- After rejecting the trade, Hosmer has now reportedly been sent to the Boston Red Sox instead. A Nats-Padres deal for Soto, however, is still expected to be completed nonetheless. 10:44 AM PT -- Hosmer will not be going to D.C. as part of the trade --...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Profar homers, Clevinger deals in Padres' 4-1 win vs Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar homered for the third straight game and Mike Clevinger pitched seven impressive innings for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 Monday night in the opener of a five-game series. Trent Grisham also connected for the Padres, who won for...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting Tuesday for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski is being replaced in right field by Luis Gonzalez versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 345 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .226 batting average with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants acquire utility man Proctor in trade with Rays, DFA Castro

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second time this year, the Giants went shopping for a Ford. In a minor move made one day before MLB's trade deadline, the Giants acquired utility man Ford Proctor from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Triple-A pitcher Jeremy Walker. The bigger surprise was the corresponding move. Right-handed reliever Kervin Castro was DFA'd to clear a 40-man spot less than a year after his strong September put him on the playoff roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

