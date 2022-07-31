Aces take down Fever, keep pace in chase for top seed

www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history
Two national championships, a runner-up finish, and 10 Final Four appearances. Michigan State is rightfully categorized as one of the perennially elite programs in college basketball history. Having great coaches like Forddy Anderson, Jud Heathcote, and Tom Izzo helps. So do great players — like the 20 best players in Michigan State players listed in chronological order below.
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Have Signed A New Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Phoenix Suns and Duane Washington Jr. have agreed to a two-way contract.
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Sends Coby White To Los Angeles
Often, the NBA feels like an arms race. It’s widely understood that star players win basketball games, so the organization that collects the most is typically seen as having the best chance of winning the most games. In theory, that works. In practice, it usually works. With that said,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former lottery pick signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open
The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
Faragi Phillips Joins Tiger Coaching Staff; Garrett Kelly Named Director of Basketball Operations/Announced today by Memphis
Faragi Phillips Joins Tiger Coaching Staff; Garrett Kelly Named Director of Basketball Operations/Announced today by Memphis Faragi Phillips Joins Tiger Coaching Staff; Garrett Kelly Named Director of Basketball Operations/Announced today by Memphis
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Dallas Native Myles Turner Praises Luka Doncic For Early Rise To NBA Success: "The Way He Sees The Game, The Way He’s Able To Get Everyone Involved, The Swag He Plays With Is Rare"
The Dallas Mavericks have one of the brightest talents in the league on their roster right now in Luka Doncic. Doncic is already pushing all-time legends like Michael Jordan in terms of his playoff scoring average, but he has a lot more to learn and achieve in the league. The...
Yardbarker
Eddy Curry Shares The Wildest Stories That Happened In The Chicago Bulls' Locker Room: "I Remember One Time, Tyson And Gill Got Into It. Gill Knew Mixed Martial Arts."
Eddy Curry was supposed to be one of the NBA's biggest stars, but his career never ended up being the glittering success people hoped. After an alleged congenital heart condition slowed his ascendancy in the league, the star had issues with health and weight before his NBA career ended in 2012 with the Dallas Mavericks.
Yardbarker
The best players in Villanova basketball history
With three national championships, six trips to the Final Four, and consistent dominance in conference play, Villanova has nicely built itself into one of the best program's in the nation. Naturally, the Wildcats have produced some of the best players in college basketball history. Here is our list of 20 notable players to come out of Villanova — listed in chronological order.
49ers Make Veteran Signing Following Injury Loss
The San Francisco 49ers have added a veteran defensive lineman after losing Maurice Hurst to injury. San Francisco announced on Monday afternoon that the team has signed Akeem Spence to a one-year deal. Hurst suffered a torn biceps during practice on Friday which will put him out for the entire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Storm, Lynx in different playoff scenarios
The Seattle Storm are in the playoffs, but they’re battling for seeding. The Minnesota Lynx are lurking in position for
Yardbarker
Fever, Dream seek to end skids
A losing streak will be snapped in College Park, Ga. on Wednesday night. The Indiana Fever will look to end their 14-game slide, while the host Atlanta Dream will try to end their four-game skid. With only five WNBA teams above the .500 mark, the Dream (12-18) remain in the...
After the pain of the Sonics’ exit, when will Seattle be an NBA city again?
It was bedlam. Unlike any moment the city had seen in more than a decade. When Kevin Durant, then playing for the reigning champion Golden State Warriors, came out onto the hardwood at KeyArena in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle on 5 October 2018, you couldn’t hear yourself shout in ecstasy. You could only hear the roar of the whole crowd, which included many Seattle luminaries, from Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to the rapper Macklemore, deafening and raucous all at once.
Yardbarker
Braves Insider Shuts Down An Austin Riley Critique
Austin Riley is staying in Atlanta for a long time. Yesterday, the Atlanta Braves gave him a 10-year, $212 million contract extension. Riley was one player who had lost his arbitration case earlier in the season, but it appears that that situation is now water under the bridge. Riley is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Mystics top Aces with fourth-quarter run
Shakira Austin and Natasha Cloud combined to score 12 points during a 13-0 fourth-quarter run, and the Washington Mystics snapped the visiting Las Vegas Aces' five-game winning streak in an 83-73 decision on Tuesday. Washington (20-12) held Las Vegas' WNBA-leading scoring offense more than 17 points below the average it...
Alyssa Thomas’ triple-double leads Sun past Mercury
Alyssa Thomas collected her second triple-double in less than two weeks as the Connecticut Sun used balanced scoring and outstanding
NBA・
Yardbarker
Marina Mabrey leads Wings to win over Sky
Marina Mabrey had a season-high 26 points, Teaira McCowan added 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the visiting Dallas Wings didn't let the absence of star Arike Ogunbowale keep the team from defeating the Chicago Sky with an 84-78 victory on Tuesday night. Ogunbowale, who averages 19.9 points, sat with...
Yardbarker
Suns Seeking Added Depth And Potential With Latest Signing
There is no doubt that the Phoenix Suns are one of the greatest teams in the NBA. It’s true that they completely fell apart in the Western Conference semifinals last season and it will take a lot of work to overcome the stench coming from their loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Comments / 0