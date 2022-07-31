Kershaw County students and parents ready for the first day of school

wach.com
Kershaw County schools short staffed; tell WACH Fox they "will manage"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of school is already in the books in Kershaw County. Which also means the district is the first to face a crisis in the classroom; a staffing shortage. The first day for school for Kershaw county is not just a new semester for...
Kershaw County kicks off a new school year with a new superintendent
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students returned to the classroom Monday morning in Kershaw County for the kick-off of the 2022-2023 school year. Along with a new year for the district comes a new superintendent, Dr. Harrison Goodwin, who visited 10 schools on Monday and plans to visit the remaining 9 on Tuesday.
South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
Senior citizens engage with community through free Golden Passes
IRMO, S.C. — In an effort to help senior citizens get engaged in the community, Lexington-Richland School District 5 is giving out free Golden Passes to residents over 60. Seniors are asked to fill out a form and have their picture taken to receive the card. This pass, which...
Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins
Graduates of Piedmont Technical College’s associate degree nursing program from Newberry County were recognized in a spring pinning ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. The students are, from left: Alyssa Flynn; Catherine Davis; LaQuesha Morris; and Mary Elizabeth Hunter.
Clarendon County merge school districts with help from state budget
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - Over 4,000 students across Clarendon County returned to familiar classrooms under a consolidated school district on Monday, August 1. The first day of public school across Clarendon County comes approximately one month after the merge of Clarendon 2 and Clarendon 4 into one district on July 1.
WACH FOX investigates: When will Lexington One get a new superintendent?
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — There are less than 2 weeks until school starts in one of the biggest districts in the Midlands and still no superintendent. We’re talking about Lexington One – whose superintendent stepped down at the end of June. The district is home to...
‘It’s just not peaceful’: Cheraw dealing with unkept cemetery
"I used to be able to come out here and just sit and talk with my dad," Katie Cruz said.
Sumter High School alum receives first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
Food Box Giveaway Announced
Mount Moriah Outreach Inc. will hold an emergency food box giveaway at 130pm on August 6th and 20th at 813 Broad Street in Camden. This will be drive through only, so enter from the York Street Parking lot. Residents claiming boxes must live in Kershaw County, and require a signature. One box per family, and the boxes are given out on a first come first serve basis while supplies last. For more information call 803-432-4454.
Deputies ambushed while responding to call in Northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's department is investigating after deputies were shot at while responding to a call for help. It all happened Wednesday morning in the Carriage Oaks subdivision on Carriage Oaks Drive while deputies were clearing the scene. LOCAL FIRST | SC family announces...
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
SLED probing how report failed to say new Richland County jail boss was fired from old job
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Kershaw County jail employee after a report to state authorities falsely said the jail's director had resigned voluntarily when he was fired. Detention center Lt. Ervin Whack is listed as submitting the report to the S.C. Criminal Justice...
Chester City Councilman Securing Funds to Clean Up His Community
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Chester City councilman is securing $100,000 of American Rescue funds to help clean up his community. He says the funds will pay to destroy dilapidated properties, in an effort to reduce crime and help property values in the growing county. Chester city councilman,...
South Carolina State Fair is hiring for temporary positions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a unique way to make some extra money? The South Carolina State Fair is now hiring for temporary positions available during the 12-day event in October. The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this...
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
Rural South Carolina water projects waiting for pandemic relief funds
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina is dedicating at least $900 million of its $2.4 billion in federal American Rescue Act (ARPA) Funds to water, sewer, and storm water infrastructure. On Tuesday, Sumter City Council approved spending $2.8 million in federal ARPA funds towards water plant upgrades. "Like many...
"This was an ambush": Man called 911 to lure deputies into shooting, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County Sheriff's Department deputy was injured after a shooting ambush incident early Wednesday morning. You can watch the full press conference on our Facebook page. According to Lott, a 911 dispatch received two calls from a man saying a woman was being assaulted...
Lexington County Animal Services ask for help to locate owners of two horses
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Animal Services is asking the public for help to locate the owner of two horses. The horses were found in the Redbank area. Officials are asking anyone in the area with missing horses to reach out to Investigator Hallman at (803)612-9671. Notice a...
