Kershaw County students and parents ready for the first day of school

Mount Moriah Outreach Inc. will hold an emergency food box giveaway at 130pm on August 6th and 20th at 813 Broad Street in Camden. This will be drive through only, so enter from the York Street Parking lot. Residents claiming boxes must live in Kershaw County, and require a signature. One box per family, and the boxes are given out on a first come first serve basis while supplies last. For more information call 803-432-4454.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO