ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Hedges drives in 2 to break tie, put Guardians over Rays 5-3

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Padres land Soto, Bell from Nationals in 8-player blockbuster

The San Diego Padres won the Juan Soto sweepstakes. San Diego acquired the superstar outfielder and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, the Padres announced Tuesday. The Nationals received left-hander MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, right-hander Jarlin Susana, and first baseman...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto

The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays

The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
State
Arizona State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Fox News

Luis Castillo to make Mariners debut against Yankees

All-Star Luis Castillo will make his debut for the Seattle Mariners when he starts against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. The Mariners acquired the right-hander from Cincinnati on Friday, hoping to bolster their rotation as they chase their first playoff berth since 2001. Their postseason drought is the longest in the four major North American professional sports.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Austin Hedges absent from Guardians' Tuesday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Luke Maile will catch for Triston McKenzie and hit eighth. Hedges started the last two games. Maile has a $2,000 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for...
CLEVELAND, OH
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy