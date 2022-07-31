Terre Haute organizations collaborate for backpack giveaway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Verizon store on US 46 was one of the thousands of locations across the country participating in the 10th annual ‘School Rocks’ Backpack giveaway put on by Verizon retailer The Cellular Connection.

Sergio Anguiano with TCC said they saw a crowd as soon as the event kicked off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“Started off real strong, there was a line going around the corner,” he said.

Anguiano said TCC partnered with the Terre Haute Fire Department and the Terre Haute Women’s Club for the event. They were giving out 200 backpacks that were filled with school supplies.

“We have folders, we have pencils,” he said. “The basics that a K-12 child is going to need to get them going for the school year.”

The Terre Haute Women’s Club used the event to raise awareness for their shoe bus, which can help support families throughout Vigo County during the school year.

“[Students] can go to their school nurse and say, ‘Hey, I’m needing sneakers,’ and the shoe bus can go to our local Vigo County schools during the school year and provide them with free sneakers and two free pairs of socks,” he said.

Anguiano said the event is one example of Hoosiers coming together to support their community.

“One thing that I noticed when I moved [to Terre Haute], was how strong the community is,” he said. “The people here are so nice, if you’re willing to ask, they’re willing to help, we’ve had great relationships with previous partners, we’ve used that to help out our community and we feel really good about it.”

