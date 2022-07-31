Reality of Ukraine war hidden from Fortress Russia

www.bbc.com
William Roha
2d ago
"God won't abandon them. They will definitely return home.". guaranteed. but not necessarily alive
5
Blanca Kooken
2d ago
Putin you are the biggest CRIMINAL in the world 🤬🤬. God protect Ukrainian 🙏🙏🙏🙏
5
Putin issues one of his most ominous warnings yet, daring the West to fight on the battlefield with Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has only just started its campaign in Ukraine and has dared the West to fight on battlefield
Russia reportedly shot down its newest and most advanced fighter jet in Ukraine
Russian air defenses seemed to have gone into overdrive and shot down their fighter jet over Ukrainian airspace, Forbes has reported. The incident reportedly occurred earlier this week and was shared by a Russian official on Telegram, without knowing which aircraft had been shot in the sky. Other users on Twitter later shared it.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
ohmymag.co.uk
Henry Kissinger warns of war: 'China and the USA are capable of destroying humanity'
If anyone knows foreign policy, it is Henry Kissinger. In the US, he served as national security advisor in the 1970s and was appointed US Secretary of State in 1973. In an interview with Stern magazine, Kissinger now reveals why the US and China cause him a far greater headache than Russia.
Watch Putin stand awkwardly for nearly a minute as Turkey President Erdoğan makes him wait
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. During his recent trip to Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin was left awkwardly waiting for almost a minute for his meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. A...
The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the State Awarding Ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace on June 12 in Moscow. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump’s fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is “lost in the fog of war.”
Here's What Elon Musk Said About The Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Proposal With Russia
News broke recently that the United States is considering a prisoner swap with Russia that would see the handover of a Russian prisoner in exchange for WNBA player Brittney Griner. Here’s what Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk thinks of the proposal. What Happened: Arrested in March 2022, the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out
If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war
A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
Before Brittney Griner, an American Israeli woman was held in a Russian prison for having cannabis
Before Brittney Griner, there was Naama Issachar. What was supposed to be a three-hour layover in Moscow turned into a monthslong ordeal in Russian detention for Issachar, an American Israeli woman who was arrested in 2019 while she was traveling with a small amount of cannabis. Her case has drawn...
Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander
Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine
Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
Belarusian commander in Ukraine says 'matter of time' before he has to fight his own country in Russia's war
A Belarusian commander in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes it is just a "matter of time" before he is forced to fight against his own nation in Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders have warned Belarus against...
Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him
An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
How Liz Truss, Russia's Nemesis, Could Change Ukraine War if She Becomes PM
The current British foreign secretary is the favored candidate among the Tory party grassroots to become the next prime minister.
Ukraine strips down captured Russian drone, says it is full of Western parts, CNN reports
Ukraine says Russian drones are full of components made by Western companies. Despite global sanctions, Russia appears to have acquired parts from several of Ukraine's Western allies. Russia has a long history of evading international controls. Ukraine claims that Russian drones used to kill its soldiers are full of parts...
Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Piers Morgan Is Saying About Joe Biden Now: ‘This Is What Putin Wants To See’
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 05/18/22 Piers Morgan, host of Fox Nation Uncensored, is well-known for his controversial opinions—and his tendency to share them unashamedly. The British talk show host has been especial...
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
americanmilitarynews.com
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Donald Trump Calls Brittney Griner 'Spoiled,' Slams Prisoner Trade Proposal
The ex-president criticized the plan to swap Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout for the basketball star and former Marine Paul Whelan.
