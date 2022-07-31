Squeegee worker, 18, shot and killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man is in serious condition after he was shot Wednesday morning in East Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 9:45 a.m. to the 600 block of North Luzerne Street, where they found a 46-year-old man shot once. He was hospitalized and is listed in serious condition, according to police. Investigators believe he was shot on East Monument at North Rose Street, but no suspect has been identified. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO