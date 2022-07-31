UWGB’s Institute for Women’s Leadership Launching New Programs in September

Most come to Oshkosh for the airplanes but return for the people. Here, an underwing pizza party brings old and new friends together. [Photo: Jason McDowell]. August has arrived, and with it, the depressing end of AirVenture 2022, aka Oshkosh. As we trudge back into our normal daily routines, we nurse sunburns, mosquito bites, blisters, and the bittersweet memories of good times with friends whom we might not see for another 12 months. It is the Monday of all Mondays, and were it not for the heavenly comforts of indoor plumbing and proper beds, the return to normal life might be unbearable.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO