UWGB’s Institute for Women’s Leadership Launching New Programs in September

www.seehafernews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Technical College’s Manitowoc Campus Helps Meet Demand For Nursing Assistants
Lakeshore Technical College’s Manitowoc campus will begin offering nursing assistant program instruction later this month in their newly constructed 1,440-square-foot learning lab. This includes plans to offer the program in their competency-based education format next summer. Certified Nursing Assistants provide direct patient care for hospitals, nursing homes, adult day...
seehafernews.com
Bank First Promotes Home Grown Talent to Vice-President-Retail Loan Operations Officer
Officials at Bank First have announced the promotion of AJ Spackman to Assistant Vice-President-Retail Loan Operations Officer. Spackman began his career at Bank First in 2012 as a teller. He transitioned to Retail Underwriting, beginning as a Specialist, was later promoted to Retail Underwriting Officer, and most recently held the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library Names New Director
Monday afternoon the Manitowoc Library Board met in a special session to consider the approval for hiring a new Library Director. After an eleven-minute closed session, the board reconvened and voted unanimously to approve Karin Adams to the position of Director of the Manitowoc Public Library. Adams comes from the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public School District Leaders to Discuss Finances and Student Behavior
There are two meetings scheduled for in the Manitowoc Public School District. The first of those will take place today at 4:00 p.m. at the MPSD Offices on Lindbergh Drive. During that meeting, the Finance and Budget Committee will discuss several adjustments that need to be made to the 2021-2022 budget, none of which were specifically named in the meeting agenda and will get an update on the 2022-2023 budget.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest paying jobs in Green Bay that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Green Bay, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
generalaviationnews.com
A small midwestern city that doubles in size once a year
The United States houses something on the order of 20,000 airports. To the best of my knowledge, no two airports are alike. They are as individually unique as snowflakes. Some are huge in terms of the amount of land dedicated to the field, while others are quite small. Many are publicly owned, but there are a significant number of privately owned runways as well. Quite a few are open to the public. Some are not.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Expo and Ice Center Board to Talk about the Upcoming Fair
With the Manitowoc County fair only three weeks away, the Manitowoc County Expo and Ice Center Board has a lot to do before it begins. Part of that will be taken care of this evening, as the Board will gather in the Expo Office on Expo Drive at 7:00 p.m.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc American Legion Baseball Team Arrives in Midland Michigan, Coach Stangel Voices His Pride in the Team
Following an all-night coach bus ride, the Manitowoc American Legion Baseball team arrived in Midland, Michigan this morning (August 2nd) at about 8:45 a.m. eastern time. The Wisconsin state champions will begin competition tomorrow in the Great Lakes Regional Tournament at a stadium on the campus of Northwoods University. After...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc American Legion Set to Begin Regional Run
Manitowoc Legion Post 88 is scheduled to take the diamond late this morning (August 3rd) in Midland, Michigan for the opening round of the Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament. The 26-and-5 area squad that won the State championship in Sheboygan last weekend will meet up with Aviston, Illinois (27-1) at...
Flying Magazine
A GA Pilot on the Success of Oshkosh
Most come to Oshkosh for the airplanes but return for the people. Here, an underwing pizza party brings old and new friends together. [Photo: Jason McDowell]. August has arrived, and with it, the depressing end of AirVenture 2022, aka Oshkosh. As we trudge back into our normal daily routines, we nurse sunburns, mosquito bites, blisters, and the bittersweet memories of good times with friends whom we might not see for another 12 months. It is the Monday of all Mondays, and were it not for the heavenly comforts of indoor plumbing and proper beds, the return to normal life might be unbearable.
seehafernews.com
Former Lancer Athlete and Current College Athletic Director Dies
A prominent name in Manitowoc Lutheran High School sports history died over the weekend in New Ulm, Minnesota. Jim Unke was 64 at the time of his death on Saturday. Unke passed away from complications of a stroke he suffered on Friday, July 15th. Jim had served as director of...
wtaq.com
Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
seehafernews.com
Three Manitowoc City Groups to Meet This Evening
Three more meetings are on the agenda today in the City of Manitowoc. The Board of Public Works will be in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m., where they will receive bids for three projects. These include a resurfacing project on the Lincoln Park Tennis Courts, a riverbank project in...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Finance Committee to Discuss Budget, and Monetary Requests
There is only one meeting today in the City of Manitowoc. The Finance Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. and will give the public time to voice their comments. Then, they will review the 2nd quarter budget exemptions and investment reports, before reviewing claims from the...
seehafernews.com
Longtime Manitowoc Lincoln Volleyball Coach To Enter WVCA Hall of Fame
Highly successful Manitowoc Lincoln High School varsity head coach Mary Beth Dixon will be one of six persons to enter the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend. Dixon is among 3 coaches, 2 players, and an official scheduled to be inducted at the annual WVCA Hall of...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers to Return to Streaming Council Meetings on Spectrum
For the past four months, the Two Rivers City Council meetings have only been live streamed on Facebook and YouTube, but it appears as though that will be changing. During his Two Rivers City Update yesterday (August 2nd) City Manager Greg Buckley explained that they are going to start airing them elsewhere as well.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Public Works Committee to Give Updates on Ongoing Projects
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Public Works Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:15 p.m., where they will start by getting input from the public. They will then give updates on several ongoing projects, including the work being...
94.3 Jack FM
Marquette Dentistry Student from Hortonville Killed in Marquette Interchange Crash
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Police say a 22-year-old Hortonville man was hit and killed in the Marquette Interchange near 16th St. on I-94. Officials say a man was found laying outside a vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He died at the scene. In a letter to Marquette University Students,...
seehafernews.com
Legion Leaves For Michigan And Great Lakes Regional
The state champion Manitowoc American Legion baseball team was scheduled to hop on a bus headed to Midland, Michigan late last night (August 1st). Legion Post 88 will compete Wednesday in the Great Lakes Regional Tournament, with their first game in the double-elimination tourney against Aviston, Illinois at 11:30 a.m. central time.
Comments / 0