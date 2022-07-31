Calm evening weather, tracking potential storms for Monday evening

www.wytv.com
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Weather Alert Day: Watching for strong to severe storms
Tonight: Showers tapering, becoming partly cloudy, low 68. Today we are watching for strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but we will also watch for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado. Round one of the storms is...
spectrumnews1.com
Severe storms are likely into this evening
A pretty powerful storm system is approaching Ohio and will result in an elevated risk of severe weather later this afternoon and evening. Several rounds of storms will move through Ohio today and tonight. Expect gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and an isolated tornado. The best chance of severe weather...
WSYX ABC6
Strong to severe storms possible in Central, Southwest Ohio Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front moving through the area brings a potential for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening in the Central and Southwest areas of Ohio. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center puts the area under a slight risk for strong...
The Best Ohio Campgrounds for a Secluded Getaway
By far the best part about camping is enjoying a peaceful time in nature. Whether you are looking to escape your daily routine, spend time with family, or simply spend a night under the stars, there are plenty of amazing Ohio campgrounds to explore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Park District to hold 3 events this weekend
Knox County Park District Intern Macy Helser will lead a "critter collecting" workshop to discover what lives in the Kokosing River. The event is scheduled for Aug. 6 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Kokosing Gap Canoe Access, 17812 Lower Gambier Road, Mount Vernon. Come explore the Kokosing Scenic River and...
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon woman dead following two-vehicle Knox County crash
MILLER TOWNSHIP -- A Mount Vernon woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just south of the city on Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 6:47 p.m., according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to...
wpde.com
Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding
(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
wksu.org
Here are results from several key Northeast Ohio races in the Aug. 2 special primary
On Tuesday, Democratic and Republican voters will pick their parties’ Ohio House and Senate nominees for the November general election. Here are results from several of those races in Northeast Ohio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
614now.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
Rabies bait drops happening across the Valley
Crews with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Department of Health will be flying over eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania dropping baits containing rabies vaccine for raccoons and other wildlife.
Is Ohio in path of Chinese rocket headed for Earth?
It's unknown exactly when and where a Chinese booster rocket headed for Earth will crash down on Saturday, so a local astronomer has offered some insight on the chances that Ohio is in its path.
Hiker found dead in Ohio has been identified
OHIO- The hiker found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs in Ohio has been identified. According to YourRadioPlace, the hiker is 35-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the Hernandez-Davila was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of the cliff just before […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in Ohio
From ghost towns to historic sites hidden deep in the woods, the state of Ohio offers a remarkable number of fascinating abandoned places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Cincinnati called The Valley Trail at Ault Park allows you to walk along an abandoned railroad bridge from the late 1800s. A hike through the woods here makes for an incredibly fascinating walk. Keep reading to learn more.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
WYTV.com
AP: Vincent Peterson wins Ohio’s 64th District primary
(WKBN) – The Associated Press has declared a winner in the race for Ohio’s 64th District. Vincent Peterson, II, has been declared the winner in the August 2 primary election. Peterson shared the ballot with Bria Bennett. In addition to economic development, Peterson says improvements to infrastructure and...
14news.com
14 News Anchor Randy Moore wins Ohio Valley Emmy Award
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our 14 News team is celebrating one of our anchors on a job well done. 14 News anchor Randy Moore won the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences-Ohio Valley Emmy Award, Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio. The 58th Emmy Awards for the Ohio Valley Chapter...
Best counties to retire to in Ohio
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
3 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio
If you have been to Ohio before then you know that this beautiful state has a lot to offer. It might be famous for its amusement park (among many other things) but there is much more to it. However, if you have never been to Ohio then you are definitely missing out because there are so many beautiful places to explore here.
whbc.com
Passenger Killed in Lake Erie Boating Accident Off Ashtabula
ASHTABULA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A boat passenger from Pennsylvania was killed and three others were injured earlier in the week when their vessel hit the Ashtabula West break wall in Lake Erie. The other injuries were minor. The Coast Guard is investigating.
Comments / 0