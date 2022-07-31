64-year-old Bemidji woman struck by vehicle

Bruno, the wandering dog, has been walking 4 miles almost daily for the past 12 years to Longville, Minnesota, just to say ‘hi’ to the town’s people. Bruno started travelling from his earliest days. More than a decade ago a man came into Larry LaVallee’s driveway holding a small pup. The passer-by thought the dog belonged to those who lived there and figured it could get lost. However, the little guy was a stray and had nothing to do with Larry or any of his neighbours. But as soon as LaVallee looked at the dog, he decided to keep it.

LONGVILLE, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO