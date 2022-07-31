64-year-old Bemidji woman struck by vehicle

www.valleynewslive.com
Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
(Hendrickson Township, MN)--Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Bemidji man in Hubbard County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding on Highway 200 near Hendrickson Township late Saturday night when his motorcycle went into a ditch and rolled. Troopers say Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Man Found Dead Inside Cabin at Lake Bemidji State Park
A man was found dead inside a rental cabin at Lake Bemidji State Park on July 26th, but Beltrami County Sheriff’s officials say there were no obvious signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances. Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton says in a press release that Matthew Craig Skarperud was found dead...
Man killed in motorcycle crash south of Bemidji
A motorcyclist was killed after crashing in Hubbard County late Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 43-year-old Chad M. Nelson, of Bemidji, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northwest on Hwy. 200 near Hwy. 71 in Hendrickson Township around 11:30 p.m. when he entered the shoulder and crashed into the ditch.
3 injured in ATV crash in Cass County
MEADOW BROOK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three people were injured after an ATV crash in Cass County early Saturday morning.According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave SW in Meadow Brook Township.The ATV apparently left the roadway before rolling several times into the ditch and striking a number of trees.A 20-year-old man from Motley, who was driving the ATV, was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities-area hospital with serious injuries.Two other passengers -- a 20-year-old woman from Elk River and a 19-year-old man from Motley -- also sustained injuries in the crash.Initial investigation indicates that alcohol and speed were likely contributing factors in the crash.
GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin
Authorities in Minnesota’s Beltrami County say a Grand Forks man was found dead at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a medical call at about 1:30 PM on July 26th, and found 48-year-old Matt Skarperud deceased inside an enclosed porch.
Man arrested after stealing Bagley police car
BAGLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after breaking the side window of a Bagley police car, getting in and driving away with it. Shane Teigland, of Shevlin, Minn., is charged with felony theft of a firearm, first-degree DUI, fleeing a police officer and theft of a vehicle.
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
Five people injured in two-vehicle crash near Akeley
AKELEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash, near Akeley. Authorities say, around 3 p.m. Sunday, a pickup truck attempted to cross Highway 64 near 170th Street when it was t-boned by a car as it was going north on the highway. All five...
UPDATE: no charges brought for death of two girls in house fire
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The cause is still considered undetermined and police they are not planning to file charges for the death of two young girls in a house fire in December, 2021. The blaze happened in Bemidji on December 23rd in a bedroom with medical oxygen tubing...
Becker County Sheriff Asking for Public’s Help in Wolf Lake Investigation from 1970s
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help with an investigation that stems back to the 1970s. On April 2, 1976, a fire engulfed the residence of Bernard Rusness, his wife, Peggy McKay, and their 8-year-old son, Brian, near Wolf Lake, MN. The body of Brian was recovered at the scene of the fire, but Bernard and Peggy’s remains were not identified after the fire.
Man gets more than 5 years in prison for starting Christian outreach center fire in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A man who set fire to Christian outreach center in Detroit Lakes in 2018 has been sentenced to five years and eight months in prison. Becker County Judge Michael Fritz handed down the 68-month prison sentence on Thursday, July 21, to Gary John Bogatz Jr., of Zimmerman, Minnesota. The 42-year-old was taken into custody after the hearing.
Man dies after being run over by farm equipment in central Minnesota
A Central Minnesota man died this week after being run over by a round baler while working to repair a tractor. According to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Wing River Township. Raphael Kern, 63, of Verndale, was airlifted to a hospital...
Authorities find body of 21-year-old man missing in northern Minnesota
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they've found the body of a 21-year-old man reported missing earlier this week. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says Logan Roy's body was found Wednesday morning about three-quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township, which is roughly 20 miles north of Bemidji. "We extend our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Logan," the sheriff's office said in a statement.The body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. No information on his possible cause of death was immediately given. Roy was reported missing Sunday, when...
