Love Island's Paige considered leaving the villa with Jacques

I despise the beige and bland bilge that Ed Sheeran has released and which commercial radio ensures we cannot get away from. But these days every corner I turn and everywhere I go I hear a new titan of tedium in George Ezra. If I hear green green grass one more time I think I will lose my mind, or nod off at the wheel, or possibly both. A LOT of people are sick of the sight of Ed Sheeran , when his time to fade into the lower depths of a trash can comes, do you think George Ezra is the obvious candidate for replacing him ?

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO