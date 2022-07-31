Love Island's Paige considered leaving the villa with Jacques

www.digitalspy.com
Love Island S08 E49: The Final - Monday 1st August 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread
Previously... on Love Island... - Luca was annoyed that three couples voted for him and Gemma. - Tasha and Andrew's parents supported their relationship, but not without a mention of Coco. - Indiyah's family had a bone to pick with Dami as they ask him to "explain his behaviour" during...
Gemma is the 'nation's sweetheart'.... according to Iain Stirling!
Iain Stirling's Love Island final prediction as he brands Gemma Owen 'nation's sweetheart'. Iain Stirling's Love Island final prediction as he brands Gemma Owen 'nation'sweetheart'. Is she? Not heard that before. Besides which, I don't think it's appropriate for him to share his views ahead of the outcome given his...
2022 Post-Villa Islander Watch
Thought it would be good to have a thread to keep track of any interesting goings-on now they're all doing now out of the villa. Particularly in terms of monitoring the most interesting question of all - how long will any of them stay together? I never follow any of them on social media during the show itself, but I think it's more interesting seeing what they get up to in the immediate aftermath.
Love Island finalists get their phones back as they return to UK
The Love Island finalists are heading home to the UK, regaining access to their phones for the first time since they entered the villa. After eight weeks in Majorca and being shut off from the world, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Davide Sanclimenti, Tasha Ghouri, Andrew Le Page, Dami Hope, Indiyah Polack, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish finally made their return to social media.
Married at First Sight sexperts tease "bigger and better" reunion special
Married at First Sight intimacy expert Charlene Douglas has promised that the show's reunion special is going to be "bigger and better". The series' 2021 contestants are set to reunite for Married at First Sight: One Year On, airing later this year. Douglas said (via Daily Star): "It's going to...
It looks like Corrie has finally ended its COVID restrictions
A packed night at the Rovers, more on-location scenes, Streetcars and Audrey's finally being seen for the first time in two years. Not to mention more complicated shots/scenes than we'd been getting for most of 2020-2022. I turned it on just as the Rovers was filling up, Jenny looked like...
Voting Figures
The only good thing about them getting second was seeing his face! If it had been 4th he would’ve been off camera seething instead we got to see his smug face right up until he didn’t hear his name!. He is a vile little man and the sooner...
Neighbours v Holby City finales
I think Neighbours got it 100% right and Holby City 100% wrong. Neighbours was all about nostalgia, the love of the show and it's many characters. Unrealistic maybe but the ending was a happy one especially with Mike and Jane reunited. Holby City chose to mire itself in misery, not...
Jason Herbison finally says why Kylie & Jason didn't have many lines
"Our discussions with Jason (Donovan) and Kylie were always about making a small appearance. They didn’t want to overshadow the current cast or make the finale about them. Plus more importantly, we also filmed their scenes before I’d written the episode, so whatever we filmed had to fit in with that. I hate to see Kylie copping any criticism – she was nothing short of amazing on the day,” he said.
Corrie Actress quits
Millie Gibson has quit her role as Kelly Neelan and will leave in the Autumn. They certainly got their use out of the character. Best of luck to Millie. Now is the time to finally wrap up Gary's story - have him die protecting Kelly from all the thugs he has on his back. Have Kelly leave as she feels guilty and just wants to move on from Weatherfield.
Downton Abbey stars praise Maggie Smith following A New Era release
Downton Abbey: A New Era is now out to own on digital in the UK and we've got an exclusive clip from the bonus features, which you can watch above. The featurette sees stars Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern reveal what it's like to work with Maggie Smith who, of course, plays the legendary Dowager Countess in the series.
EE - It still hurts that they killed Mel Owen off
Just watching some clips of Tamzin Outhwaites last stint on EE and it still hurts that's she is gone for good. I just can't fathom the thinking in killing off such a charismatic and ending character with so much history. It was a completely pointless death that had absolutely no...
EastEnders a Disappointing Gig for Gwen Taylor?
Like Maggie Steed before her Eastenders has proved to be a disappointing Gig for Gwen Taylor. The 83 year old Actress is a far better Actor than what she has been given on EE but she hasn't been given a chance and is the latest in a long line of Older Actors have been wasted on the Show.
Big Brother Returns to itv2 in 2023
Just teased during Love Island final. Just an eye logo and the familiar theme tune and that's enough to send the Big Brother forums into overdrive. There are some brief statements from ITV and the production company. Some show formats take a lot longer to return. Posts: 17,560. Forum Member.
Predictions for Emmerdale’s 50th Anniversary
). And Queen Meena could make a triumphant return to the Dales. I think all of those things will happen😆! Is Amelia’s baby due in October? Like Diana , I’m hoping Queen Meena will make a very camp, OTT return which will involve the stunt - where the death/s will occur!
Are you enjoying EastEnders at present?
**Remember folks not all of us have watched the box set on the iplayer so please no spoilers**. They are introducing the new characters gradually rather than all at once. They are wrapping up some plot strands that have been left hanging for some time. They are making more balance...
Will George Ezra inherit the beacon of blandness and over saturation from Ed Sheeran ?
I despise the beige and bland bilge that Ed Sheeran has released and which commercial radio ensures we cannot get away from. But these days every corner I turn and everywhere I go I hear a new titan of tedium in George Ezra. If I hear green green grass one more time I think I will lose my mind, or nod off at the wheel, or possibly both. A LOT of people are sick of the sight of Ed Sheeran , when his time to fade into the lower depths of a trash can comes, do you think George Ezra is the obvious candidate for replacing him ?
Neighbours ending has Really hit me hard...
I have been thinking about the Neighbours ending since Friday and I think the reason its hitting differently is for a few reasons. Brookside finished when I was 16 years old and I remember it being sad and feeling emotional and like it was the end of an era. But 20 years have passed since then.
Christmas Special 2022 - Wish List
Who would you like to see take part in this year's Christmas special if it is returning contestants?. If it is returning instead of new contestants, I’ll guess something like. I’m pretty sure he’s already done the Christmas special, partnered with Amy. Edit: I’ve found out he’s...
Forgotten UK number-ones
Which UK number ones have been erased from most people’s memories?. Oxide & Neutrino - Bound 4 Da Reload (Casualty)
