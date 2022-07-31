ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State Cowboys Sports Minute

By Scott Munn, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUxZu_0gzqugR600

Oklahoma State beat writer Scott Wright takes a look at how the softball program is reloading for the 2023 season. The Cowgirls have added seven players through the transfer portal, including former OU signee Alexx Waitman. The Tuttle native and former Crossings Christian product had a .569 batting average as a senior and stole 85 bases during her prep career.

Wright also does a story on Zane Flores, an OSU quarterback commit. Flores, from Gretna, Nebraska, led his school to a state championship last season. He plans to enroll at OSU in January 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Look: Oklahoma State Football Unveils New Lockers

It’s almost football time in Big 12 country as teams across the conference are kicking off fall camp this week in preparation for the upcoming season. The Oklahoma State Cowboys will start fall camp on Wednesday and will look to build off a massive 2021 campaign that saw them finish 12-2 and winners of the Fiesta Bowl over Notre Dame.
STILLWATER, OK
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

OKC Spark started by Tuttle alumna Tina Floyd

Professional softball is coming to Oklahoma, thanks to the Oklahoma City Spark, one of a few teams that will compete in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. The Spark is the third team that has so far been announced to the WPF, following the Pride out of Viera, Florida and the Vipers of Evansville, Indiana.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
Pratt Tribune

When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma

The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
HENNESSEY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tuttle, OK
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Oklahoma State#Cowgirls#Christian#Osu
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KXII.com

Oklahoma climbs to No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Oklahoma has reached No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions. The press release claimed results suggested Oklahoma’s state bridges remains advanced in a national ranking for good bridge conditions. Bridge reconstruction projects and repairs made in 2021 helped move Oklahoma up to No. 5 in the nation for the first time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer

EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
EDMOND, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down

TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
TULSA, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy