Oklahoma State Cowboys Sports Minute

Oklahoma State beat writer Scott Wright takes a look at how the softball program is reloading for the 2023 season. The Cowgirls have added seven players through the transfer portal, including former OU signee Alexx Waitman. The Tuttle native and former Crossings Christian product had a .569 batting average as a senior and stole 85 bases during her prep career.

Wright also does a story on Zane Flores, an OSU quarterback commit. Flores, from Gretna, Nebraska, led his school to a state championship last season. He plans to enroll at OSU in January 2023.