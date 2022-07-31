ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse Ave. closing for utility work

CHEYENNE – A local street will close Monday to accommodate utility work – though the shutdown to motor vehicles won't be permanent.

The city of Cheyenne announced Friday the coming closure of Converse Avenue. Such proclamations are common during warmer weather months. Recently, there has been much street and construction work in the city, particularly around the downtown area.

Beginning this Monday, Converse will be shut off "to through traffic from North Odgen Road to Townsend Place Apartments," according to a news release. "This closure will be in place for one week to complete utility work associated with the new subdivision."

Ridge and Powderhouse roads will be the detour routes, during the utility work, according to the city.

