Alexey Molchanov on diving more than 39 stories deep while holding his breath for four and a half minutes

www.cbsnews.com
my mind
1d ago
Unbelievable!! One minute is tough for me. Fish are lucky.
Reply(1)
8
Related
Dolphins Seen Herding Whales Away From Their Habitat in Fascinating Footage
Researchers observed Risso's dolphins harassing a group of pilot whales for half an hour, in a bid to protect their territory.
'Gummy squirrel' found in deep-sea abyss looks like a stretchy half-peeled banana
If there were such a thing as an underwater freak show, then this would be it. Scientists from the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London have discovered a mysterious menagerie of marine megafauna deep in the Pacific Ocean, and dozens of the oddball creatures could be species that are unknown to science.
7/31/2022: Deepfakes, Drawing Truth to Power, King of the Deep
How synthetic media, or deepfakes, could soon change our world; Jon Wertheim speaks with Badiucao; Sharyn Alfonsi talks with Alexey Molchanov.
Discovery
Using Drone Photography to Capture a Mermaid and Sharks
On the newest episode of Nature in Focus, Ian Shive teams up with a professional mermaid to photograph leopard shark congregations and raise awareness for shark conservation. Watch Shark Week on Discovery and discovery+.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Extremely Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight
This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footage
A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings
natureworldnews.com
Fisherman Catches 16-Foot Oarfish Long Thought to be a Mythical Fish, Residents Fear of Impending Earthquake
Oarfish are known for their elongated and large body, rarely seen in the world's oceans. It is for this reason that some communities thought they are sea creatures from myths and legends. This is the case for the city of Arica, Chile, after a group of fishermen returned with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photo of Crab With 'Human Teeth' Horrifies Internet
"Bro got better teeth than British people," one user commented on the picture.
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
TODAY.com
99% of world's population will face sun in rare phenomenon Friday
As of 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 8, 99% of the world is facing the sun, meaning everyone is experiencing some degree of sunlight at the exact same time. Only the Pacific Islands and the Australia regions are fully in the dark.July 8, 2022.
After Three Years Of Searching, Man Finally Captures Incredible Footage Of Rare White Moose
Off color animals are the rarest and coolest things to come across in the wild. Generally, they are truly once in a lifetime experiences, which is part of why spending time in the outdoors is so much fun. You never know what kind of once in a lifetime opportunities you might stumble upon.
Rare and bizarre tentacle-trailing sea creature caught on video, expedition scientist’s 'mind is blown'
New footage showing a giant, peculiar-looking tentacled sea creature floating languidly in the depths of the Pacific Ocean has left researchers questioning if what they’re seeing is a new species. A team of scientists spotted the strange animal while on board the E/V Nautilus, a research vessel used by...
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet The Maned Wolf, The Bizarre South American Creature That’s Like A Cross Between A Fox And A Deer
With its enormous ears and stilt-like legs, the maned wolf is a one-of-a-kind animal that roams the plains of Brazil and Argentina. At first glance, the maned wolf looks like a cross between a fox and a dog. Though its name suggests it belongs to the canine family, it is, in fact, neither a deer nor a fox — and it’s actually not even a wolf, either.
WATCH: Shark Week Special Shows Sharks Walking on Land, Filmed for the First Time
Sharks are evolving to walk on land, and Shark Week is bringing the proof as it’s filmed for the first time in history. “Scientists determined that walking sharks only evolved around 9 million years ago, making them the ‘youngest’ sharks on our planet,” offers conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante ahead of Shark Week. “They’ve evolved to withstand hypoxic environments with low oxygen levels like the tide pools they often find themselves trapped in by increasing blood supply to their brain and shutting down non-essential brain functions.”
ohmymag.co.uk
Mega sharks are on the rise: 'Biggest ever seen'
Sharks are already scary animals. And now, they’re getting even bigger than they already are. Two species of sharks, tiger sharks and great white sharks, are taking advantage of newly abundant food sources in protected no-fishing zones and growing to huge sizes, as reported by The Guardian. 'Mega tiger...
Phys.org
Introduced donkeys and indigenous pumas are helping to resurrect extinct food webs in Death Valley
Around 12,000 years ago, a diversity of horses and their kin (known as equids) roamed North and South America. These animals were hunted by large, mythical-sounding, now-extinct predators, such as saber-toothed cats and dire wolves. In a geologic heartbeat, these animals went extinct, likely due to impacts from early humans. Today, however, two species of introduced equid–domestic horses and donkeys–have established thriving populations in North America. These populations are thought to lack predators capable of hunting them, which is one reason that many conservationists consider them to be unwanted pests and why the federal government spends millions of dollars annually removing them from the wild.
Stunning snap of menacing hippo grimacing above water among entries for wildlife photo contest
A MENACING hippo grimaces above water in a picture entered for a wildlife photo contest. The beast, eager to protect its young, was snapped on the Chobe River in central Africa. The moment was captured by photographer Eiko Hariu. Among the other 1,500 entries was one of an inquisitive lemon...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Amazed at Discovering Fast-Evolving 'Walking Sharks' in Papua New Guinea
A walking shark was discovered by scientists on a remote outcropping on the Papua New Guinea coast on May 3, 2022, at dusk. The small, tan-and-black-speckled shark slithered across a tide pool with just enough water to cover its belly while using its fins to propel itself forward. While dragging...
ohmymag.co.uk
This shark burst into a diver's cave in search of food (VIDEO)
In 2016, a video showed how a cage diving session unintentionally took a frightening turn. The footage shows a great white shark accidentally entering a tourist's protective cage off the coast of Mexico, in the waters of Guadalupe Island. A region where sharks roam. The incident occurred in the waters...
CBS News
523K+
Followers
61K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4