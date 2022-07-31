ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

When artists go on 60 Minutes

By Brit McCandless Farmer
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

One of the Greatest Collections of Italian Art Is in This Tiny Mountain Town

Tucked inside the lower reaches of the Alps lies the Italian region of Trentino, famous for its stunning landscapes, picture-perfect villages and buzzing economy based around agriculture, tourism, and hi-tech startups. But Trentino has recently acquired a new feather in its Alpine cap—a world-class modern art museum located in the...
MUSEUMS
CBS News

X-rays of famed artist Amedeo Modigliani's work bring "quite an amazing discovery"

Haifa, Israel — Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after the canvas of "Nude with a Hat" at the University of Haifa's Hecht Museum was X-rayed as part of a sweeping forensic study of his work for an upcoming exhibit in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bradford
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Christo
Person
Ai Weiwei
Person
Holly Williams
Person
Jacques Chirac
The Associated Press

Elevator project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds

JERUSALEM (AP) — Installing an elevator doesn’t normally involve a 2,000-year plunge into an ancient city’s history. But in Jerusalem, even seemingly simple construction projects can lead to archaeological endeavors. Archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say they have made numerous discoveries, including an ornate first-century...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#60 Minutes#Art World#Chinese
Fox News

Why is Pablo Picasso so famous? A look at the 20th century's most influential painter

Pablo Picasso is one of the most influential painters and sculptors of the 20th century, known for his artistic versatility and extraordinary talent. Picasso, who lived to 91, was famous for switching his artistic techniques and styles throughout his life. His critical acclaim in the modern art scene gained him a mass following the likes of which the world had not previously seen.
VISUAL ART
Scrubs Magazine

After Studying Near-Death Experiences, Researchers Say They Believe in the Afterlife

Jim Tucker and Jennifer Kim Penberthy announced they believe in some type of afterlife at a South by Southwest panel in Austin, Texas on Tuesday. As psychiatry professors at the University of Virginia, they’ve spent a lot of time looking into what happens after we die. Tucker studies near-death experiences and children that claim to remember their past lives, while Penberthy studies near-death experiences and after-death communications, which is when people claim to be visited by a deceased loved one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
Country
Germany
ARTnews

Taiwan’s Palace Museum Practices War Drill, British Museum Official Calls for ‘Parthenon Partnership’ with Greece, and More: Morning Links for August 1, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CONTINGENCY PLANS. The National Palace Museum in Taiwan recently staged its first “wartime response exercise,” readying staff for what to do in the event that China invades the island, CNN reports. While the treasure-filled Taipei institution did not going into detail about how and where it plans to move its holdings in the case of military conflict, it did say that it will focus on safeguarding some 90,000 of the 700,000 items it manages, with an emphasis on high-value and portable material. Many of those pieces were...
MUSEUMS
The Atlantic

A Crisis Historian Has Some Bad News for Us

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. America and the world are living through what Adam Tooze, the internet’s foremost historian of money and disaster, describes...
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Gagosian Presents 'SWISS MADE: From Ferdinand Hodler to Urs Fischer'

On view at the gallery’s new Gstaad location. Earlier in the year, Gagosian lifted the veil on a new Swiss gallery in the snowy alps of Gstaad with an inaugural exhibition by British artist Damien Hirst. As an homage to the country itself, the gallery is currently hosting a monumental group exhibition titled SWISS MADE: From Ferdinand Hodler to Urs Fischer.
VISUAL ART
BBC

Chester Zoo: Breeding hope as rare tiger arrives

A critically endangered Sumatran tiger has arrived at Chester Zoo as part of a special breeding programme. Named Dash, the big cat was brought to the zoo from Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland. Conservationists hope the three-year-old male will "hit it off" with resident female Kasarna, who was born at...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Edinburgh art festival 2022 review – sunstruck blockbuster steals the show

A Greek chorus of clay busts, an audience with some molluscs and a magnificent show of impressionist masterpieces – including a couple of fakes – captivate. The tales he tells of my oyster are so mesmerising – how it grew and where, what the shape, colour and undulating nuances of its black-and-white striped shell reveal about its decade of experiences – as to open up an oceanic history. My choice reveals an interest in art, he deduces, and we both know that he could continue to read character in this way, except that I am far more interested in the shellfish. This is the living memoir of the oyster.
WORLD
CBS News

CBS News

523K+
Followers
61K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy