When artists go on 60 Minutes

One of the Greatest Collections of Italian Art Is in This Tiny Mountain Town
Tucked inside the lower reaches of the Alps lies the Italian region of Trentino, famous for its stunning landscapes, picture-perfect villages and buzzing economy based around agriculture, tourism, and hi-tech startups. But Trentino has recently acquired a new feather in its Alpine cap—a world-class modern art museum located in the...
X-rays of famed artist Amedeo Modigliani's work bring "quite an amazing discovery"
Haifa, Israel — Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after the canvas of "Nude with a Hat" at the University of Haifa's Hecht Museum was X-rayed as part of a sweeping forensic study of his work for an upcoming exhibit in Philadelphia.
Secret hidden message discovered in ancient artefact using centuries-old ‘magic mirror’
A SECRET message has been discovered in an ancient artefact using a centuries-old "magic mirror". The small bronze relic dating back to the 15th or 16th century had been stored away for decades amid thousands of treasures in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art collection. While it looked...
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Wild bison return to UK for first time in thousands of years
The gentle giants released in Kent should transform a commercial pine forest into a vibrant natural woodland
Elevator project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds
JERUSALEM (AP) — Installing an elevator doesn’t normally involve a 2,000-year plunge into an ancient city’s history. But in Jerusalem, even seemingly simple construction projects can lead to archaeological endeavors. Archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say they have made numerous discoveries, including an ornate first-century...
Ancient sanctuary used by Roman soldiers nearly 2,000 years ago found in the Netherlands
One of the most extensive ancient Roman temple complexes in northern Europe, which includes sacrificial altars used by soldiers on a far frontier of the Roman Empire, has been unearthed in the Netherlands. The first century A.D. site — known as a temple sanctuary — was located near the fork...
Hidden ancient Roman 'Bridge of Nero' emerges from the Tiber during severe drought
A drought in Rome has caused the remains of the so-called Bridge of Nero, or Pons Neronianus, to become visible in the Tiber River.
US airman who rescued film of A-bomb horrors is honoured at last
Cameraman Daniel McGovern copied footage of Hiroshima and Nagasaki devastation to ensure lessons were learned. The photograph shows devastation in Nagasaki after the atomic bomb: a scorched wilderness where there was once a city. At its centre stands a lone man with a camera. It was 9 September 1945 and...
Why is Pablo Picasso so famous? A look at the 20th century's most influential painter
Pablo Picasso is one of the most influential painters and sculptors of the 20th century, known for his artistic versatility and extraordinary talent. Picasso, who lived to 91, was famous for switching his artistic techniques and styles throughout his life. His critical acclaim in the modern art scene gained him a mass following the likes of which the world had not previously seen.
After Studying Near-Death Experiences, Researchers Say They Believe in the Afterlife
Jim Tucker and Jennifer Kim Penberthy announced they believe in some type of afterlife at a South by Southwest panel in Austin, Texas on Tuesday. As psychiatry professors at the University of Virginia, they’ve spent a lot of time looking into what happens after we die. Tucker studies near-death experiences and children that claim to remember their past lives, while Penberthy studies near-death experiences and after-death communications, which is when people claim to be visited by a deceased loved one.
TikToker Exposes AirBnB Listing Of Former Slave Quarters Being Advertised As Vacation Spot
America abolished slavery on December 18, 1865, ratifying the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. However, that has not prevented some white Americans from continuing to profit off of the diabolical history of human chattel slavery. With the emerging popularity of antebellum plantation weddings, where attendees can enjoy sprawling estates with...
Taiwan’s Palace Museum Practices War Drill, British Museum Official Calls for ‘Parthenon Partnership’ with Greece, and More: Morning Links for August 1, 2022
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CONTINGENCY PLANS. The National Palace Museum in Taiwan recently staged its first “wartime response exercise,” readying staff for what to do in the event that China invades the island, CNN reports. While the treasure-filled Taipei institution did not going into detail about how and where it plans to move its holdings in the case of military conflict, it did say that it will focus on safeguarding some 90,000 of the 700,000 items it manages, with an emphasis on high-value and portable material. Many of those pieces were...
Why does ancient Egypt's distinctive art style make everything look flat?
Egyptian art is easily recognizable, but many cultures used similar approaches to represent people and objects.
Kate Middleton Showcases Nautical Style at Great Britain Sail Grand Prix
Watch: Kate Middleton's STUNNING Fashion Moments Over the Years. Ahead of competing in the "Commonwealth Race" at the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix on July 31, Kate Middleton got into theme by showcasing her best nautical style on land. The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the docks in the historic...
Thousands of jellyfish swarm near Israel, mesmerizing images reveal
Cameras on drones recently captured aerial images of nomad jellyfish as they swarmed by the thousands in coastal waters near Israel.
A Crisis Historian Has Some Bad News for Us
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. America and the world are living through what Adam Tooze, the internet’s foremost historian of money and disaster, describes...
Gagosian Presents 'SWISS MADE: From Ferdinand Hodler to Urs Fischer'
On view at the gallery’s new Gstaad location. Earlier in the year, Gagosian lifted the veil on a new Swiss gallery in the snowy alps of Gstaad with an inaugural exhibition by British artist Damien Hirst. As an homage to the country itself, the gallery is currently hosting a monumental group exhibition titled SWISS MADE: From Ferdinand Hodler to Urs Fischer.
Chester Zoo: Breeding hope as rare tiger arrives
A critically endangered Sumatran tiger has arrived at Chester Zoo as part of a special breeding programme. Named Dash, the big cat was brought to the zoo from Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland. Conservationists hope the three-year-old male will "hit it off" with resident female Kasarna, who was born at...
Edinburgh art festival 2022 review – sunstruck blockbuster steals the show
A Greek chorus of clay busts, an audience with some molluscs and a magnificent show of impressionist masterpieces – including a couple of fakes – captivate. The tales he tells of my oyster are so mesmerising – how it grew and where, what the shape, colour and undulating nuances of its black-and-white striped shell reveal about its decade of experiences – as to open up an oceanic history. My choice reveals an interest in art, he deduces, and we both know that he could continue to read character in this way, except that I am far more interested in the shellfish. This is the living memoir of the oyster.
