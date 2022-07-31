Effective: 2022-08-03 13:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-03 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BERNALILLO COUNTY THROUGH 330 PM MDT At 305 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Escabosa, or 16 miles southeast of Albuquerque, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Escabosa, Cedro, Ponderosa Pines, Miera and Chilili. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO