ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Chinese artist Badiucao: Drawing truth to power

By Jon Wertheim
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Zhou Fengsuo
CBS News

China warns U.S. will "pay the price" if Pelosi visits Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi is expected to make a controversial stop in Taiwan as part of her Asia tour, long rumored but never officially declared as part of her itinerary. As the White House seeks to de-escalate tensions, China warns the U.S. will pay the price for challenging its sovereignty over the island. Nancy Cordes reports.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend Alina Kabaeva hit with new round of U.S. sanctions

A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes a woman named in news reports as Vladimir Putin's longtime romantic partner. The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the government has frozen the visa of Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gymnast in her youth and former member of the state Duma, and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of a Russian national media company that promotes Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Reality of Ukraine war hidden from Fortress Russia

In the village of Vybuty, a large crowd has gathered outside a church. People are queuing up to kiss the icon of a saint. An Orthodox priest in a gold embroidered vestment chants a prayer for Russia: "For our blessed country, its rulers and its army." In the congregation are...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#Art#Tibetan#Uighur
CBS News

China threatens action over Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan

New tensions are rising between the U.S. and China over whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could add a stop in Taiwan during her trip to Asia. CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi reports from Taiwan, then Robert Ross, a non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the consequences of a potential visit.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cartoons
Country
China
CBS News

McMuffins stashed in backpack cost traveler almost $2,000 in fines

A traveler arriving in Australia from Indonesia has been hit with a fine of almost $2,000 after border guards detected two McMuffins and a ham croissant secretly squirrelled away in their backpack. Biosecurity detector dog Zinta sniffed out the egg-and-meat contraband at Darwin Airport, prompting the fine, officials said Monday.
AGRICULTURE
CBS News

China now has the most companies on the Fortune 500 list

Walmart is the world's largest company by revenue for the ninth consecutive year, and for the 17th time since Fortune magazine began ranking companies by size in 1995. Fortune on Wednesday released its annual Fortune Global 500 list, a ranking of the largest and most profitable corporations worldwide. Saudi Aramco, the sixth-largest company in the world by revenue, is now the globe's most profitable company, with $105 billion in earnings, according to Fortune.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan visit condemned by China

Tensions are high between the U.S. and China as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her visit to Taiwan. Beijing condemned the trip and responded with military exercises. CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi reports from Taiwan, the former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton joined CBS News' David Begnaud to discuss the implications of Pelosi's trip and the U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Kosovo: Why is trouble flaring between Serbs and the Albanian-led government?

Tensions are running high between ethnic Serbs and the Albanian-led government in Kosovo, south-east Europe. Protesters have blockaded roads and reportedly fired guns after being made to put Kosovan-issued number plates on their cars. There are fears violence between ethnic Serbs and ethnic Albanians could flare up again, 23 years...
POLITICS
CBS News

3 killed, 6 wounded in stabbing rampage at kindergarten in China; suspect at large

Three people were killed and six others wounded in a knife attack Wednesday at a kindergarten in southeast China's Jiangxi province. A "gangster wearing a cap and mask" stormed the private kindergarten in Anfu county at about 10:00 am local time (0200 GMT), police said in a statement published on China's Twitter-like Weibo. The 48-year-old suspect is still at large, they added.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Russia's Supreme Court declares Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists, paving way for possible longer sentences for captured fighters

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Ukraine's Azov Regiment a terrorist organization, a designation that could lead to terror charges against some of the captured fighters who made their last stand inside Mariupol's shattered steel plant. Scores of Azov fighters are being held by Moscow since their surrender in mid-May....
MILITARY
CBS News

CBS News

523K+
Followers
61K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy