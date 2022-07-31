Chinese artist Badiucao: Drawing truth to power

www.cbsnews.com
Related
China expected to begin live-fire military exercises near Taiwan coast in wake of Pelosi visit – live
Beijing to begin a series of live-fire drills near Taiwan’s coastline after vowing ‘consequences’ following Pelosi’s trip to Taipei; Taiwan characterises drills as a violation of international law
China fumes over Pelosi's Taiwan visit, announces military drills to show its wrath
Taipei, Taiwan — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan after a visit that heightened tensions with China, saying Wednesday that she and other members of Congress in her delegation showed they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. Pelosi, the first U.S. speaker to visit the...
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
RELATED PEOPLE
China warns U.S. will "pay the price" if Pelosi visits Taiwan
Nancy Pelosi is expected to make a controversial stop in Taiwan as part of her Asia tour, long rumored but never officially declared as part of her itinerary. As the White House seeks to de-escalate tensions, China warns the U.S. will pay the price for challenging its sovereignty over the island. Nancy Cordes reports.
Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend Alina Kabaeva hit with new round of U.S. sanctions
A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes a woman named in news reports as Vladimir Putin's longtime romantic partner. The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the government has frozen the visa of Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gymnast in her youth and former member of the state Duma, and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of a Russian national media company that promotes Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
BBC
Reality of Ukraine war hidden from Fortress Russia
In the village of Vybuty, a large crowd has gathered outside a church. People are queuing up to kiss the icon of a saint. An Orthodox priest in a gold embroidered vestment chants a prayer for Russia: "For our blessed country, its rulers and its army." In the congregation are...
GOP senators bash Josh Hawley's opposition to adding Finland and Sweden to NATO: 'We beat China by standing with our allies'
Sen. Ted Cruz said fellow Republican Sen. Josh Hawley was "mistaken" to suggest enlarging NATO would hurt the US's ability to counter China.
IN THIS ARTICLE
China threatens action over Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
New tensions are rising between the U.S. and China over whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could add a stop in Taiwan during her trip to Asia. CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi reports from Taiwan, then Robert Ross, a non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the consequences of a potential visit.
Russian official says Ukraine carried out drone attack on Black Sea fleet HQ
July 31 (Reuters) - A senior official in Russian-annexed Crimea accused Ukraine on Sunday of carrying out a drone attack ahead of planned celebrations to mark Navy Day, injuring five and forcing the cancellation of festivities.
Arms dealer ‘100% sure’ Russian agents behind blast at Bulgarian depot
Emilian Gebrev says explosion on Sunday is latest of repeated attacks against him by GRU operatives
Ukrainian offensive forces Russia to bolster troops in occupied south
Looming battles will be crucial for course of war, warns intelligence chief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine's Western Arsenal Grows as MARS II Missiles Hit the Front Lines
German weapons manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann touts the missiles as uniting "maximum precision with long range."
McMuffins stashed in backpack cost traveler almost $2,000 in fines
A traveler arriving in Australia from Indonesia has been hit with a fine of almost $2,000 after border guards detected two McMuffins and a ham croissant secretly squirrelled away in their backpack. Biosecurity detector dog Zinta sniffed out the egg-and-meat contraband at Darwin Airport, prompting the fine, officials said Monday.
China now has the most companies on the Fortune 500 list
Walmart is the world's largest company by revenue for the ninth consecutive year, and for the 17th time since Fortune magazine began ranking companies by size in 1995. Fortune on Wednesday released its annual Fortune Global 500 list, a ranking of the largest and most profitable corporations worldwide. Saudi Aramco, the sixth-largest company in the world by revenue, is now the globe's most profitable company, with $105 billion in earnings, according to Fortune.
Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan visit condemned by China
Tensions are high between the U.S. and China as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her visit to Taiwan. Beijing condemned the trip and responded with military exercises. CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi reports from Taiwan, the former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton joined CBS News' David Begnaud to discuss the implications of Pelosi's trip and the U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Ukraine Situation Report: HIMARS Knocks Out Strategic Rail Bridge Near Kherson
PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION.Ukraine continues its bridge-busting campaign with its HIMARS-launched guided-rockets, and this time a rail bridge near Kherson took a direct hit.
BBC
Kosovo: Why is trouble flaring between Serbs and the Albanian-led government?
Tensions are running high between ethnic Serbs and the Albanian-led government in Kosovo, south-east Europe. Protesters have blockaded roads and reportedly fired guns after being made to put Kosovan-issued number plates on their cars. There are fears violence between ethnic Serbs and ethnic Albanians could flare up again, 23 years...
3 killed, 6 wounded in stabbing rampage at kindergarten in China; suspect at large
Three people were killed and six others wounded in a knife attack Wednesday at a kindergarten in southeast China's Jiangxi province. A "gangster wearing a cap and mask" stormed the private kindergarten in Anfu county at about 10:00 am local time (0200 GMT), police said in a statement published on China's Twitter-like Weibo. The 48-year-old suspect is still at large, they added.
Russia's Supreme Court declares Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists, paving way for possible longer sentences for captured fighters
Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Ukraine's Azov Regiment a terrorist organization, a designation that could lead to terror charges against some of the captured fighters who made their last stand inside Mariupol's shattered steel plant. Scores of Azov fighters are being held by Moscow since their surrender in mid-May....
CBS News
523K+
Followers
61K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0