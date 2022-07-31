The impact of deepfakes: How do you know when a video is real?

www.cbsnews.com
Related
"A reputation for a restaurant is everything": Scammers demand restaurants pay up or get hit with one-star reviews
Houston restaurant Bludorn is often mentioned as one of the city's best, serving French-inspired cuisine — but you wouldn't know it by some of the one-star reviews posted recently on Google. According to co-owner and Chef Aaron Bludorn, all the bad reviews appeared at the same time. "Someone was,...
Monica Lewinsky wants Beyoncé lyric about her changed in "Partition"
Shortly after the release of Beyoncé's highly-anticipated seventh studio album "Renaissance," the singer agreed to change one of the lyrics in the song "Heated," after fans called out the word "spaz" for being ableist and offensive to those in the disabled community with cerebral palsy. Now, activist and TV...
Chinese vlogger in hot water after clip of her roasting and eating great white shark goes viral
A Chinese influencer is under police investigation after a clip of her roasting and eating a great white shark went viral. Footage of the vlogger, popularly known by her online pseudonym Tizi, showed her feasting on the predatory fish, which police in the central city of Nanchong confirmed Sunday was a great white.
The best deals on Apple iPads you can get right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. In the market for a new iPad? Well, the good news is the popular tablet computers are on sale right...
CBS News
523K+
Followers
61K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0