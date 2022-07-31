ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The impact of deepfakes: How do you know when a video is real?

By Brit McCandless Farmer
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Monica Lewinsky wants Beyoncé lyric about her changed in "Partition"

Shortly after the release of Beyoncé's highly-anticipated seventh studio album "Renaissance," the singer agreed to change one of the lyrics in the song "Heated," after fans called out the word "spaz" for being ableist and offensive to those in the disabled community with cerebral palsy. Now, activist and TV...
MUSIC
CBS News

The best deals on Apple iPads you can get right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. In the market for a new iPad? Well, the good news is the popular tablet computers are on sale right...
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

CBS News

523K+
Followers
61K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy