Man who died before RDU emergency landing was experienced pilot, dad says

Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
2 injured in Durham shooting on E. Cornwallis Road
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Durham, police said. Shortly after 2 p.m., police said officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of East Cornwallis Road, near Bell Yeager Freewill Baptist Church. After arriving, police say they found two...
After NC co-pilot ‘exited’ plane, questions remain, sadness lingers where he was found
“I can’t go in my backyard.” After Charles Hew Crooks was found behind a Fuquay-Varina house, his story has gripped people all over the country.
cbs17
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at Raleigh concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, NC Department of Corrections and NC Department of Revenue participated in an enforcement operation. DPS said they conducted the operating at Walnut Creek Amphitheater.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Investigation continues into co-pilot's mid-air plane exit
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — A pilot died Friday after falling from a medium cargo airplane over southern Wake County. Charles Crooks, 23, exited out of a plane and fell to his death Friday. Investigators still determining why Crooks exited the plane. Crooks' co-pilot suffered minor injuries. That plane then crash...
cbs17
35 firefighters needed to put out hour-long Morrisville house fire
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Thirty-five firefighters were needed to extinguish a house fire in the 1000 block of Jewel Stone Lane in Morrisville Tuesday night. Firefighters told a CBS 17 crew on scene that two people on the back deck of a single-family home noticed flames coming from inside the house that began spreading to the house next door around 8:39 p.m.
Stolen mail left bills and letters across my Raleigh neighborhood. What can be done?
“That’s pretty low.” The discarded mail, much of it opened, included many wedding invitations scattered across the streets east of downtown.
cbs17
Pedestrian killed by car in Fayetteville identified
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Fayetteville has been identified by police as 52-year-old David Lamont Mills. The driver of the vehicle has also been identified as Sharn Furseth, 65. Furseth was not injured in the crash and...
WITN
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead, and another person is seriously injured after a shooting in Fayetteville, according to police. This happened around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Travelodge in the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road. Officers said they were responding to a reported shooting. When they arrived,...
cbs17
Durham sheriff will pay you $100+ for these guns
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead is offering up to $200 per firearm as part of a gun buyback program. Back in April, almost 100 firearms were turned in and taken off the streets. “I was pleased to see our community turn out in great...
Two arrested from fatal shooting of 19-year-old along 15-501 in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Durham along Highway 15-501. Jeremiah Dixon was killed along 15-501 North near Pickett Road around 8:30 on the night of June 14. Nicolas Martin, 19, of Durham, and a 17-year-old male...
Body of co-pilot who ‘exited’ plane ahead of emergency landing found
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — A 23-year-old man who “exited” a plane before it made an emergency Friday afternoon landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was found dead several hours later in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, according to authorities. Charles Hew Crooks, the plane’s co-pilot who was not wearing a parachute,...
WXII 12
1 man dead after crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man from Greensboro is dead after crashing a vehicle early Sunday morning near West Wendover Avenue and Walker Avenue, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department. Police were called to the scene in response to a motor vehicle crash involving injury. Officers...
Man nabbed after victim severely injured in 1 of 3 North Carolina paintball attacks, police say
The suspect was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Monday and was also cited for an open container of alcohol in his car -- he also has no driver's license, police said.
cbs17
STANDOFF: Raleigh stabbing suspect barricaded
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A stabbing suspect in Raleigh has barricaded himself inside a residence after police said he stabbed a woman. At approximately 10:09 a.m., the suspect stabbed one woman and attempted to stab another person. Police said he ran back into the home and barricaded himself. A...
5 arrested after shots fired at NC nightclub, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m., off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect […]
