Guards take 1st series over Rays in 5 years with Sunday win
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Austin Hedges had a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth as the Cleveland Guardians beat AL All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3.
Cleveland took 2 of 3 for its first series over the Rays since August 2017.
Cleveland took 2 of 3 for its first series over the Rays since August 2017.

The Guardians also completed a long trip with a 6-5 record.
McClanahan gave up five runs, seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts in a season-tying low 4 1/3 innings, and had his major-league best 1.76 ERA climb to 2.07.
Cleveland returns to action on Monday as they host the Diamondbacks.
