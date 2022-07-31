ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Guards take 1st series over Rays in 5 years with Sunday win

By MARK DIDTLER
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4gpx_0gzqshOF00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Austin Hedges had a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth as the Cleveland Guardians beat AL All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3.

Cleveland took 2 of 3 for its first series over the Rays since August 2017.

The Guardians also completed a long trip with a 6-5 record.

McClanahan gave up five runs, seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts in a season-tying low 4 1/3 innings, and had his major-league best 1.76 ERA climb to 2.07.

Cleveland returns to action on Monday as they host the Diamondbacks.

Alina Andras

3 great burger places in Cleveland

If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

St. Ignatius football 2022 preview: Wildcats look to make Chuck Kyle’s final season a memorable one — Camp tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Ignatius hopes to make coach Chuck Kyle’s final season a memorable one. Defensive coordinator Ryan Franzinger is slated to take over the program and now holds the title of associate head coach. However, there is still work to be done if the Wildcats are to send off their longtime head coach with one more shot at a state championship in his 40th season.
Cleveland Scene

The Best Things to Do in Cleveland This Week (Aug. 1 -9)

The Guardians return from a lengthy 10-game road trip to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game interleague series that begins tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. The Diamondbacks sit at or near the bottom of the NL West, so the Tribe should be able to take this series. Check the club's website for more info.
Cleveland Scene

Some of Our Favorite Places in Cleveland to Score a Chicago Italian Beef, the Sandwich of the Summer

For those of us who have never worked in a busy restaurant kitchen, “The Bear” on FX offers an unvarnished behind-the-swinging-door glimpse at the workings of that chaotic world. For those of who have worked in a busy restaurant kitchen, the show likely conjures a string of long-simmering nightmares like being in the weeds, getting disfigured by the meat slicer, or forgetting to fire table #7.
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Rocks with Fastball on August 2nd

Formed in 1994 in Austin, Texas, Fastball combined a fondness for melodic, Beatles-inspired pop with the alternative aesthetic of late-’90s mainstream rock. Their sophomore album, “All the Pain Money Can Buy” went platinum within six months of its release, earning two Grammy nominations along the way. All of which was fueled by their breakthrough single “The Way“, which proved to be a meteoric hit, topping the American rock charts for seven weeks while enjoying crossover success.
MENTOR, OH
