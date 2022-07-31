ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' Juan Soto on MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: 'I Just Want to Get it Over With'

By Joseph Zucker
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago
bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Brandon Drury Traded to Padres from Reds for Victor Acosta

The San Diego Padres aren't done making moves just yet. The Cincinnati Reds announced they traded infielder Brandon Drury to the San Diego Padres for shortstop prospect Victor Acosta ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic and Robert Murray of FanSided...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline

The 2022 MLB trade deadline has officially passed, and as expected, it was a wild day of wheeling and dealing. The big deal of the summer—and arguably one of the biggest in MLB history—came early on Tuesday. The Washington Nationals traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a massive return of young talent.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Report: Brett Phillips Traded to Orioles After OF was DFA'd by Rays

The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN. The Rays announced Monday they were designating Phillips for assignment. The Star-Ledger's Brendan Kuty reported the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies had all shown initial interest in adding the 28-year-old.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Bleacher Report

Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More

Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.
ANAHEIM, CA
Bleacher Report

Padres' Juan Soto Deal 'Highest-Impact Trade I've Ever Seen,' AL GM Says

MLB executives praised the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals for Tuesday's blockbuster deal headlined by superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The Nats sent Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Friars in exchange for designated hitter Luke Voit and a hefty package of young players and prospects, including MacKenzie Gore, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jarlin Susana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

The 9 MLB Teams That Blew It at the 2022 Trade Deadline

From a national perspective, Major League Baseball's trade deadline never disappoints. The 2022 version turned into one of the most chaotic swap meets ever. Juan Soto went to the San Diego Padres. A bunch of noteworthy pitchers under team control for at least one more season—Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas, Tyler Mahle, Josh Hader, Raisel Iglesias and others—changed teams. And right before the buzzer sounded, the Toronto Blue Jays decided to trade for a guy who will need to get vaccinated to play in his new hometown.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Juan Soto
Bleacher Report

Juan Soto Rumors: MLB Insiders Believe Trade Gets Done; Padres Seen as Dream Partner

People in the industry believe the Washington Nationals will trade outfielder Juan Soto before Tuesday's deadline, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Though the Nationals could hold onto the superstar and deal him in the offseason, Passan argued the top trade contenders—San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers—could offer less with one fewer year under team control.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Mlb Trade Deadline Rumors#The St Louis Cardinals#Athletic#A Hall Of Fame#Espn#The Washington Post
Bleacher Report

Cubs Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Eye Ian Happ After George Springer's Injury

Amid injury concerns for George Springer, the Toronto Blue Jays are seeking to upgrade their outfield prior to the trade deadline. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays are interested in Chicago Cubs' All-Star Ian Happ in part because of his ability to play center field. Springer sat out...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Royals' Amir Garrett on Video of Him Throwing Drink at Fan: 'Grown Men Talking Slick'

Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett was apparently tired of a fan at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago during Tuesday's game and threw his drink at the heckler. Garrett replied to a tweet featuring video of the incident that happened during the Chicago White Sox's 9-2 win and said "the disrespect is insane in these parks" from "grown men talking slick."
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Padres Have 'Made a Run' at Angels Star

The San Diego Padres' aggressive strategy ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline reportedly included making offers for Shohei Ohtani. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Padres "made a run" at the Los Angeles Angels star but no deal is expected. The Angels are fully expected to retain Ohtani past the deadline despite the two-way superstar's looming free agency after the 2023 season.
ANAHEIM, CA
Bleacher Report

Juan Soto Thanks Nationals, Fans After Blockbuster Deadline Trade to Padres

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto tweeted a message of thanks to the Washington Nationals and their fans early Wednesday morning following his pre-deadline trade to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, Soto expressed gratitude for the Nats organization and the fans who supported him, while also...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy