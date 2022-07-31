Nationals' Juan Soto on MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: 'I Just Want to Get it Over With'

bleacherreport.com
MLB trade rumors: Latest MLB rumors on Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and more before trade deadline
Another year means a new 2022 season and with that comes plenty of MLB trade rumors and updates. From the
Brandon Drury Traded to Padres from Reds for Victor Acosta
The San Diego Padres aren't done making moves just yet. The Cincinnati Reds announced they traded infielder Brandon Drury to the San Diego Padres for shortstop prospect Victor Acosta ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic and Robert Murray of FanSided...
Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline
The 2022 MLB trade deadline has officially passed, and as expected, it was a wild day of wheeling and dealing. The big deal of the summer—and arguably one of the biggest in MLB history—came early on Tuesday. The Washington Nationals traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a massive return of young talent.
Report: Brett Phillips Traded to Orioles After OF was DFA'd by Rays
The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN. The Rays announced Monday they were designating Phillips for assignment. The Star-Ledger's Brendan Kuty reported the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies had all shown initial interest in adding the 28-year-old.
Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More
Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.
Padres' Juan Soto Deal 'Highest-Impact Trade I've Ever Seen,' AL GM Says
MLB executives praised the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals for Tuesday's blockbuster deal headlined by superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The Nats sent Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Friars in exchange for designated hitter Luke Voit and a hefty package of young players and prospects, including MacKenzie Gore, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jarlin Susana.
The 9 MLB Teams That Blew It at the 2022 Trade Deadline
From a national perspective, Major League Baseball's trade deadline never disappoints. The 2022 version turned into one of the most chaotic swap meets ever. Juan Soto went to the San Diego Padres. A bunch of noteworthy pitchers under team control for at least one more season—Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas, Tyler Mahle, Josh Hader, Raisel Iglesias and others—changed teams. And right before the buzzer sounded, the Toronto Blue Jays decided to trade for a guy who will need to get vaccinated to play in his new hometown.
Juan Soto: 'I Wish Good Luck to the Other Pitchers' Facing Padres Lineup
Juan Soto sent a clear message to opposing pitchers who will be facing the new-look San Diego Padres lineup. "It's going to be really exciting," Soto told reporters when asked about San Diego's offense. "I wish good luck to the other pitchers." The Padres pulled off one of the biggest...
Phillies' Updated Starting Rotation, Payroll After Noah Syndergaard Trade with Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies made a significant addition to their rotation ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline by acquiring starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez. With the Angels falling out of contention in the AL West with a 43-59...
Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY Checked on Marlins' Pablo Lopez, 'Found the Price High'
The New York Yankees reportedly checked on the availability of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez ahead of Tuesday's 2022 MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Yanks "found the price high" on Lopez, who's compiled a 3.41 ERA across 21 starts for the Marlins this season.
Red Sox News: Tommy Pham Acquired from Reds Ahead of 2022 MLB Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox have been one of the most active teams ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, and they added a veteran outfielder Monday. Boston acquired Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and...
Juan Soto Rumors: MLB Insiders Believe Trade Gets Done; Padres Seen as Dream Partner
People in the industry believe the Washington Nationals will trade outfielder Juan Soto before Tuesday's deadline, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Though the Nationals could hold onto the superstar and deal him in the offseason, Passan argued the top trade contenders—San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers—could offer less with one fewer year under team control.
NL Exec: Padres 'In Danger of Entering Angels Territory' After Juan Soto Trade
Not everyone is sold on the San Diego Padres' trade for Juan Soto. One National League executive wondered if the Padres are building too much of a top-heavy roster around Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. "San Diego is in danger of entering Angels territory within the next few...
Cubs Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Eye Ian Happ After George Springer's Injury
Amid injury concerns for George Springer, the Toronto Blue Jays are seeking to upgrade their outfield prior to the trade deadline. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays are interested in Chicago Cubs' All-Star Ian Happ in part because of his ability to play center field. Springer sat out...
Royals' Amir Garrett on Video of Him Throwing Drink at Fan: 'Grown Men Talking Slick'
Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett was apparently tired of a fan at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago during Tuesday's game and threw his drink at the heckler. Garrett replied to a tweet featuring video of the incident that happened during the Chicago White Sox's 9-2 win and said "the disrespect is insane in these parks" from "grown men talking slick."
Yankees' Starting Rotation, Bullpen After Frankie Montas, Scott Effross Trades
The New York Yankees aren't resting on their laurels. With the trade deadline looming, the Yankees acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas, closer Lou Trivino and reliever Scott Effross in a pair of deals with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs on Monday. The New York Yankees are acquiring right-hander Frankie...
Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Padres Have 'Made a Run' at Angels Star
The San Diego Padres' aggressive strategy ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline reportedly included making offers for Shohei Ohtani. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Padres "made a run" at the Los Angeles Angels star but no deal is expected. The Angels are fully expected to retain Ohtani past the deadline despite the two-way superstar's looming free agency after the 2023 season.
Red Sox Rumors: Players Frustrated Front Office Did Nothing to Fix 'Glaring Holes'
Boston Red Sox players are reportedly unhappy with the moves the front office has made leading up to Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. According to John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston, there is frustration within the locker room that nothing has been done to address the team's "glaring" and "obvious holes."
Juan Soto Thanks Nationals, Fans After Blockbuster Deadline Trade to Padres
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto tweeted a message of thanks to the Washington Nationals and their fans early Wednesday morning following his pre-deadline trade to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, Soto expressed gratitude for the Nats organization and the fans who supported him, while also...
MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox, Giants Unlikely to Be ‘Pure Sellers’ at Deadline
The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants have fallen out of playoff contention in recent weeks, but neither is expected to be "pure sellers" before Tuesday's trade deadline, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. They are each "reluctant to concede" on the 2022 season and want to bounce...
