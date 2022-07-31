FFF: Saints need a steady Jameis Winston in 2022

www.fox8live.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints safety Mathieu rejoins team after 1-week absence
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for training camp and was practicing Wednesday after initially being excused to attend to what the team described as a personal matter. Mathieu returned Wednesday after he missed the first six practices of camp. The offseason addition of Mathieu to the Saints’ secondary was met with much fanfare in New Orleans, where Mathieu grew up and played in high school before starring in college at LSU. The 30-year-old, nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year, $33 million free-agent contract with the Saints in early May. Mathieu was raised by his grandparents in New Orleans, then became a star football player and track athlete for St. Augustine High School. He maintained deep ties to the city, enhanced through his charitable endeavors and football camps in the area.
Look: 2 Saints Players Were Kicked Out Of Practice For Fighting
There have been a handful of fights thus far in training camp. That trend continued on Wednesday, as two members of the New Orleans Saints went at it during practice. Saints rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach were actually kicked out of Wednesday's practice because of a scuffle.
The Real Key to the Saints Season
As NFL fans, we get caught up in the “exciting” part of the game. We tend to pay attention to those who have the mainstream stats, that are easy to quantify. Right now, Saints fans’ are anxiously, anticipating, watching the Jameis Winston led offense with the return of Michael Thomas and additions of Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, to go along with one of the best running backs in the league, Alvin Kamara.
NFL・
Watch: Local High School Football Team Has Priceless Reaction To Meeting Michael Thomas
Saint’s training camp kicked off last week and there has been plenty of content coming out that has fans excited for this upcoming season. The most buzz and excitement has been around the return QB Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas. Winston missed over half the season with an ACL tear and Thomas missed the entire season with an ankle injury. Fans are excited that both players are working on their game and their connection. Winston even praised his top target on his return.
In Control! Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. Addresses Saints Offense, Evolution, Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. spoke with local beat reporters after Monday's training camp activities.
Browns Week 16 Prediction: Saints Vs Browns
After being predicted to get a close win against the Ravens, it will be the Saints Vs Browns in week 16. It is believed that the Saints may not be very good this year, but they could play well. Can the Browns Stop the Saints?. The Saints are in a...
Saints Player Limiting His Practice Reps As He Awaits New Contract
Though he's not holding out of training camp, New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is seeking a new contract. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Gardner-Johnson has limited his activity in recent practices because he wants a contract extension. Gardner-Johnson, a former fourth-round pick, is entering the final year...
