Daniel Boone MCJROTC teams bring home trophies in two different events

www.johnsoncitypress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Science Hill basketball chooses Farragut's Higgins
Science Hill chose its new head basketball coach Wednesday. The Hilltoppers selected Farragut's Jon Higgins to take over the vacancy created when the school's all-time winningest coach, Ken Cutlip, resigned in July to take a head coaching position at Columbia Central.
Johnson City Press
Dimestrore Cowboys kicking off Dog Days
As Dog Days Riverfest gets underway on Friday, August 5, the Dimestore Cowboys will be the first of seven bands to kick things off in Erwin, Tennessee. “We’re all super excited, the lineup is great, from what we’ve seen,” said bass guitarist Jason Shaffer.
ETSU names acting head coach for women’s basketball team
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After announcing plans to fire women’s basketball head coach Simon Harris for alleged Title IX violations, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) updated its athletics website to include an acting head coach. The current acting head coach for the women’s basketball team is Jackie Alexander, who has been with the university’s […]
Johnson City Press
Sander to remain in ETSU athletic director role until at least January
East Tennessee State University will likely have a new women’s basketball coach before it gets a new athletic director. Dick Sander, who was appointed the university’s interim athletic director Monday after the announcement that Scott Carter was out, says he’ll be around until at least January.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elizabethton.com
20″ Brown Trout caught in Doe River
Lesia Hensley is pictured with the 20″ Brown Trout she caught in Doe river in Lynn Valley on Tuesday morning.
Johnson City Press
Summer at Boones means Saturday specials on food and fun
It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self. No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
athleticbusiness.com
Title IX Complaint Brings Coach's Firing, Then AD Resigns
East Tennessee State University is searching for both a new athletic director and a head coach for its women's basketball team after making two sudden announcements Monday morning. As reported by NBC affiliate WBIR in Knoxville, ETSU said it intends to fire women's basketball head coach Simon Harris effective 5...
Johnson City Press
Hollow Ground will be featured group at Saturday's Covered Bridge Jam
ELIZABETHTON — Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam concert will feature the group Hollow Ground. The group describes itself on its Facebook page: “We are a bluegrass and gospel group located in Upper East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Johnson City Press
Tillinghast Invitational set for JCCC
The golf course at Johnson City Country Club has been going through some major renovations and golfers are about to get a sneak peek at the changes when the Tillinghast Invitational is held. The tournament, named in honor of famed golf course designer A.W. Tillinghast, is set for Aug. 13-14....
Johnson City Press
Live music events highlight final First Friday of the year in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The final First Friday of the year in downtown Elizabethton will be held Aug. 5 from 5-10 p.m. Everyone is invited to celebrate the summer send-off with live music, extended shopping, local dining experiences and family-friendly activities. Several live performances have been lined up throughout downtown, with...
Johnson City Press
Beloved storyteller Tim Lowry brings the American South to life this week in Jonesborough
Storyteller Tim Lowry is thrilled about his upcoming return to the stage at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough, a town he thinks of as one of the most storied places in the country. ISC’s Storytelling Live! format, which features a series of matinee performances over a weeklong artistic residency,...
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Honoring Eagle Scouts
Eleven Scouts in the Wilderness Road District of the Sequoyah Council BSA achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America, during the second quarter of 2022. At that time, the Wilderness Road District served the Kingsport section of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETSU announces plan to terminate Women’s Basketball Coach Simon Harris following Title IX allegations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) announced plans to fire Women’s Basketball Head Coach Simon Harris after one season following complaints by two players that he enacted an invalid team rule and then disciplined them without verifying the accusations. Through an investigation, ETSU also found NCAA rules violations that “led to […]
ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter resigns
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Scott Carter, who had been the Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) since August 2017, resigned on Monday. The decision is effective immediately, according to a news release from the university. During Carter’s tenure at ETSU, student-athletes won several championships, including three SoCon Commissioner’s Cups, ETSU […]
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools start the school year strong
Johnson City Schools teachers got charged up Tuesday for a new school year that begins today after a rousing opening ceremony at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts. The event opened with music from the district’s new bluegrass band (above), encouraging words from the Johnson City Board of Education and other administrators, and a presentation from motivational speaker JJ Birden, a former NFL player.
Johnson City Press
Michael L. Osborne
PINEY FLATS - Michael L. Osborne, 57, of Piney Flats, went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 29, 2022, surrounded by family at the Johnson City Medical Center. Mike was born in Cleveland, Ohio and was the son of the late Elton and Barbara Williams Osborne of Bristol, Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Tusculum University names two new chairs
GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University has named new chairs for two university departments. Dr. Anne Acker, an associate professor of English, has been named chair of the higher education institution’s English and Languages Department while Dr. Faisal Al-khateeb, an associate professor of computer science, has been selected as the new chair of the Mathematics and Computer Science Department.
Johnson City Press
What's Cooking: Two Dads Cafe offers classic fare for breakfast and lunch
Two Dads Cafe & Catering has become a downtown Kingsport staple, especially among the breakfast crowd, over the past dozen years. The cafe also serves lunch with equally popular hand-pattied burgers and sandwiches with the freshest trimmings to be found.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 3
Aug. 3, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville American reported news regarding Johnson City. The dateline was Morristown, and the date was Aug. 2. Readers learned that “J.A. Bright, of Johnson City, was arrested here today charged with passing a fraudulent check. Bright bought a horse of T.H. Easley, of Sullivan County and gave in payment a check on the First National Bank, of Greeneville. Bright was not known to the bank and the check was pronounced worthless. Bright traded the horse for cattle and came here to sell them when he was arrested.”
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough hosts Downtown at Dusk: Wizardly World Edition
Downtown Jonesborough was transformed into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter on Saturday evening from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The event was part of Jonesborough’s Downtown at Dusk series. Activities included the Sorcerer's Sprint, a one mile race through Main Street, the Hogwarts Express and a variety of vendors.
Comments / 0