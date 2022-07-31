ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Wabash Valley Mustang Club host car show to support local school

By Will Price
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Nearly 150 vehicles piled into Collett Park on Sunday for the 27th annual Wabash Valley Mustang Club Car Show.

Club President, Jacqui Warren, said it was one of the largest shows to date.

“It’s our 27th annual. It’s really neat to see how it’s grown from the beginning to what it is now,” Warren said.

Warren said proceeds from the event this year would go to help the marching band program at Terre Haute South.

“It helps them with things like contest fees and their prop budget,” she said.

Warren said one of the club’s goals is to invest in the community and that it was rewarding to be a part of an event that helped give back.

“We just really want to help our community any way we can. Any program, we’ve done other charities than the marching band program before, we just like to reach out and help,” she said. “I think it’s kind of hard nowadays for everyone to come together and get along, but it seems like cars and music just brings everyone together.”

The Wabash Valley Mustang Club will host “Cars and Coffee” next Sunday at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

