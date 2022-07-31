Parking meters won’t be enforced 24/7 in downtown West Palm Beach

www.wflx.com
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Neighbors’ pleas to muzzle Camino Real bridge horn hit wall
Peace and quiet is no more along the shores of the Intracoastal Waterway just south of the Camino Real bridge. Palm Beach County, after a recent review of operations there, ordered the bridge’s tender to activate its horn each time the bridge opens — as often as every 20 minutes.
wflx.com
New prices, parking zones take effect in West Palm Beach
The new month has brought new rules for parking in West Palm Beach. It's been an issue on the minds of both residents and workers for weeks after parking fees were increased earlier this year. Jackson Young is frustrated by a recent parking ticket. He said he likes living downtown...
Man working in median fatally struck by car near West Palm Beach
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Tuesday afternoon while he was working in suburban West Palm Beach.
cw34.com
Escaped after making wheelies around West Palm but busted a week later for drugs and a gun
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A detective in an unmarked car may not have made this arrest if it wasn't for recognizing the suspect. And the suspect may have avoided arrest if he'd just pulled over. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective reported stopping at a red...
bocamag.com
More Chick-fil-A Battles and an Unexplained Boca Robbery
Neighbors opposed to another Chick-fil-A in East Boca Raton didn’t come to last month’s planning and zoning board meeting just with their grievances. They came with their attorney. The owner of the Best Western Hotel at 2700 North Federal Highway wants to redevelop the roughly 3.5-acre site into...
Beat the heat! Best indoor activities in Palm Beach County, including museums, trampoline park
It's hot outside! Take a break from the heat and enjoy being inside with these fun activities. Here are some of our favorite indoor things to do in Palm Beach County for you to explore. Cox Science Center and Aquarium. The Science Center is the perfect place for kids. Enter...
wflx.com
Brightline train stops after incident in Delray Beach
A Brightline train has stopped on the tracks in Delray Beach. Delray Beach Fire Rescue is on the scene near Swinton Ave and SE 10th St. Officials haven't identified the reason for the stop as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The train has been halted since 8:45 a.m. Scripps Only Content...
Nora hurtles toward a groundbreaking with more investors betting big on West Palm Beach
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Real estate may be in self-reflection mode in South Florida but everyone still seems to be betting on downtown West Palm Beach with a mystery buyer snatching up a portfolio of more than 50 properties near the...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: New Garbage Cart Deliveries Begin, Waste Collection Schedule Announced
Port St. Lucie - Friday July 29, 2022: The delivery of new garbage carts to the residents of Port St. Lucie begins today, Monday August 1. The new carts are necessary in order to work with the automated waste collection service to be provided by FCC Environmental Services Florida. FCC...
tornadopix.com
Nearly 700 new apartments planned in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH – The Congress Avenue corridor in Delray Beach has long been a quiet area for new development, but that will soon change as construction approaches the cornerstone of a massive 43-acre mixed-use development that includes 747 residences. The developers hope the project, Parks in Delray, will spur...
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: CRA tells feds they should investigate former Old School Square operators
The Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency will let federal officials decide if the former operators of Old School Square broke any rules when accepting federal pandemic-related aid. The CRA board directed staff on July 14 to send a letter to the Small Business Administration’s Inspector General Hannibal Ware, pointing out...
wflx.com
Distracted Lyft driver hits, kills utility worker, sheriff's office says
A distracted Lyft driver with two passengers inside his vehicle hit and killed a utility worker Tuesday near West Palm Beach, authorities confirm to WPTV. According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office crash report, a 55-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was driving a 2020 Chevy Malibu in the 3000 block of Southern Boulevard around 4 p.m. Tuesday when he became distracted, drifted to the left, and struck Julio Angel Flores Figueroa, 55, of West Palm Beach.
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, police say. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue.
wqcs.org
IRSC Veterans Center to Serve as Newest Early Voting Location in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Monday August 1, 2022: The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker has announced that the Indian River State College (IRSC) Veterans Center of Excellence will serve as the newest early voting location for the upcoming Primary Election which will be held on August 23.
POLICE: Woman Snorted In Bathroom At PF Chang’s Boca Raton Before Driving Kids
Diana Gottlieb Arrested On Warrant From 2021 Incident. Fentanyl Possession, Child Neglect… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton woman arrested earlier this week on a charge of child neglect allegedly snorted Fentanyl in the bathroom of P.F. Chang’s in Boca Raton, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
treasurecoast.com
Disgruntled Employee Intentionally Damages $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes
Disgruntled Employee Intentionally Damages $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes. On June 16th, PSLPD Officers responded to 9840 SW Range Line Rd in reference to a part-time pipe crew employee, Richard Terrazas, who maliciously drilled holes into 250 water pipes with a cordless drill after he became disgruntled with his job.
wflx.com
Salvation Army of Palm Beach County continues offering discount at family stores
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is continuing its reduction of thrift store prices during the month of August to help local families overcome financial difficulties. The organization says the decision to continue the discount through the month of August is due to the overwhelming response of families expressing appreciation for helping them deal with increasing clothing, furniture, and appliance prices caused by inflation and supply shortages.
WINKNEWS.com
Disgruntled employee drills holes in $225K worth of water pipes
A disgruntled employee is accused of drilling holes in water pipes after becoming unhappy with his job in Port St. Lucie. According to Crime Stoppers, Port St. Lucie police officers responded to an incident where a part-time pipe crew employee, Richard Terrazas, is accused of maliciously drilling holes into 250 water pipes with a cordless drill after he became disgruntled with his job.
Former Delray Beach water inspector files federal lawsuit against city over her firing
DELRAY BEACH — The city of Delray Beach hasn't been able to completely stop the persistent drip of bad news flowing from its water issues, and Monday brought more of it. Christine Ferrigan, a former Utilities Department employee, has filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the city, including City Manager Terrence More and Utilities Director Hassan Hadjimiry.
thecoastalstar.com
Dining: New Delray gastropub emphasizes flatbreads, other shareables
Celano Design created the interior look at Bar 25 Gastropub. Celano also designed the Lionfish on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Photo provided. The man behind Nick’s New Haven Style Pizzeria in Boca Raton has opened Bar 25 Gastropub in Delray Beach. It takes over the 5,000-square-foot space formerly housing Mellow Mushroom on Southeast Sixth Avenue.
