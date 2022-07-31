ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Reports: Watson disciplinary ruling set for this week

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson and Cleveland.com, Judge Sue L. Robinson is set to announce her decision on the Deshaun Watson case on Monday.

Anderson was the first to report the news on Sunday night.

Watson was accused of sexual harassment and assault by 24 massage therapists in Texas and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits filed against him.

Four lawsuits remain pending.

Jaguars cut former YSU basketball standout

Robinson was jointly appointed by the league and NFL players’ union.

After a decision is made, either side can appeal.

The Browns had an off day from practice on Sunday and are scheduled to return to action on Monday.

