Dozens of families provided school supplies at MiAsia Symone’s backpack drive

Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge nonprofit host book bag giveaway and food drive
STOCKBRIDGE — One-by-one cars rolled into a parking lot just across from the Community Development for Real People headquarters in Stockbridge to receive a backpack filled with school supplies for their children to jumpstart the new school year. The back-to-school event was part of the local nonprofit's Third Annual...
CBS 46
Some GA parents add bulletproof backpacks to their kid’s back-to-school lists
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The response to unfathomable violence at Uvalde or Parkland has Georgia parents doing whatever they can to shield their children from violence. For some, that means sending their kids to school with bulletproof backpacks. Some parents are making the heartbreaking decision to add bulletproof backpacks to...
fox5atlanta.com
With masks optional in most schools, should your student wear one? A pediatrician weighs in
ATLANTA - As students across north Georgia head back to class, pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Shu of Children's Medical Group in Decatur says her practice is busy. "I'm seeing a ton of COVID right now," Dr. Shu says. So, it is not surprising the one thing Dr. Shu says she is...
CBS 46
15 area school districts return to the classroom Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen districts are returning to the classroom Wednesday. School districts starting back on Aug. 3 are Banks County, Bartow County, Bremen City Schools, Buford City Schools, Butts County, Clarke County, Douglas County, Griffin-Spalding County, Gwinnett County Schools (grades K, 1, 6, 9, and small group), Heard County, Henry County, Marietta City Schools, Oconee County, and Putnam County.
CBS 46
Gwinnett County’s school menu seeks to appeal to district’s global population
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When Georgia’s largest school district, Gwinnett County Public Schools, begins its new school year on Wednesday, students can expect some globally inspired tweaks to the district’s cafeteria menu. A CBS46 crew stopped by the new Seckinger High School near Buford Tuesday as cafeteria workers...
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
CBS 46
Rent spikes hit Georgia kids aging out of the foster care system
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a critical need for foster parents in Georgia, the Governor now launching a statewide campaign to recruit and retain foster parents. The push comes at a time when high rent prices are creating more barriers for Georgia kids aging out of the foster care system.
CBS 46
Clayton Co. Schools implement new safety, security policies for new school year
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kids are back in the classroom in Clayton County and there are some new policies for safety and security. This year, everyone is back on campus after being virtual for the pandemic. “She was virtual last year, the year before last, and I’m so glad she...
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: Clayton County Schools First Day of School 2022-23
Thousands of students across Clayton County headed back to to the classroom Aug. 3. Nearly 800 arrived at Callaway Elementary School Wednesday morning, some still sleepy while others were excited to see friends and teachers. Principal Dr. Dawn Watkins said their first day was going wonderfully and that their plans...
CBS 46
New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence
BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Gwinnett County students are beginning the new school year Wednesday in a new high school that’s the first of its kind in Georgia. Seckinger High School, located near Buford in the Hamilton Mill area, has a high-tech theme throughout its curriculum. “Everything that is...
CBS 46
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tuesday, law enforcement agencies across the country hosted ‘National Night Out’ events to help strengthen the relationship between the police and the public. “We have to rebrand ourselves to let them know, we are for them,” said East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan....
Atlanta alternative policing nonprofit gets millions in American Rescue Plan funding
ATLANTA — Mark Anthony McKay, Jr. moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles in 2020. Not long after he moved, he made his bed just off the sidewalk on Forsyth Street in Downtown and had a downward, personal spiral. "I became engulfed by the evils that live within, and I...
Fulton County students will notice big change as they head back to school next week
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Fulton County schools will notice a big change this year involving their cell phones when they head back to school Aug. 8. Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney told Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship that the district has been hiring, training and preparing all summer for the first of school.
CBS 46
Litter of puppies found in Clayton County
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Pre-K parent orientation for Clayton County Schools
WHAT: The Early Learning Department invites you to join us for the 2022-23 Parent & Family Orientation, helping support parents and children transition to pre-kindergarten. VIRTUAL: Zoom Meeting ID: 929 8976 6160 Passcode: 064049. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
CBS 46
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As tensions over the Roe v. Wade reversal continue, more Georgia women are stepping forward to share their personal stories and fears. Marietta resident Elaine Riddick says there’s not a day that passes where she doesn’t think about what happened to her and why it was done.
CBS 46
Thousands of Atlanta area students head back to school Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday is the first day of classes for Atlanta Public Schools. The first bell for elementary school students is at 7:45, followed by high school at 8:45 and middle school at 9:15. The first day back can be an exciting and daunting time for students and...
Newnan Times-Herald
School system returns to pre-pandemic meal prices
Coweta County schools will begin the new school year with regular school breakfasts and lunches for students – and a return to pre-pandemic meal prices. Breakfast for elementary, middle and high school students will be $1, while elementary lunches will be $2.80 and middle/high lunches will be $3.05. Parents...
CBS 46
South Cobb Dunkin’ Donuts giving away free coffee for a year
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dunkin’ Donuts at 3300 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna is giving away free coffee for a year to celebrate its grand reopening. The store will reopen 5 a.m. Aug. 5 and the first 100 in-store customers will receive coupons for 4 free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months at the South Cobb location.
CBS 46
Fairburn police officers escort son of fallen officer to elementary school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a fallen Fairburn police officer was escorted by Fairburn police officers and his family on his first day back to school Wednesday. According to a Mason Creek Elementary School Facebook post, the son of Sgt. Jean- Harold Louis Astree was happy to walk the halls sporting his bright red Kansas City Chiefs jersey as he resumed classes.
