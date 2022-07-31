ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, GA

Dozens of families provided school supplies at MiAsia Symone’s backpack drive

By Miles Montgomery
CBS 46
 3 days ago
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge nonprofit host book bag giveaway and food drive

STOCKBRIDGE — One-by-one cars rolled into a parking lot just across from the Community Development for Real People headquarters in Stockbridge to receive a backpack filled with school supplies for their children to jumpstart the new school year. The back-to-school event was part of the local nonprofit's Third Annual...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
CBS 46

15 area school districts return to the classroom Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen districts are returning to the classroom Wednesday. School districts starting back on Aug. 3 are Banks County, Bartow County, Bremen City Schools, Buford City Schools, Butts County, Clarke County, Douglas County, Griffin-Spalding County, Gwinnett County Schools (grades K, 1, 6, 9, and small group), Heard County, Henry County, Marietta City Schools, Oconee County, and Putnam County.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage

ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Rent spikes hit Georgia kids aging out of the foster care system

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a critical need for foster parents in Georgia, the Governor now launching a statewide campaign to recruit and retain foster parents. The push comes at a time when high rent prices are creating more barriers for Georgia kids aging out of the foster care system.
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: Clayton County Schools First Day of School 2022-23

Thousands of students across Clayton County headed back to to the classroom Aug. 3. Nearly 800 arrived at Callaway Elementary School Wednesday morning, some still sleepy while others were excited to see friends and teachers. Principal Dr. Dawn Watkins said their first day was going wonderfully and that their plans...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tuesday, law enforcement agencies across the country hosted ‘National Night Out’ events to help strengthen the relationship between the police and the public. “We have to rebrand ourselves to let them know, we are for them,” said East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan....
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Litter of puppies found in Clayton County

Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options. Updated: 7 hours ago.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Thousands of Atlanta area students head back to school Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday is the first day of classes for Atlanta Public Schools. The first bell for elementary school students is at 7:45, followed by high school at 8:45 and middle school at 9:15. The first day back can be an exciting and daunting time for students and...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

School system returns to pre-pandemic meal prices

Coweta County schools will begin the new school year with regular school breakfasts and lunches for students – and a return to pre-pandemic meal prices. Breakfast for elementary, middle and high school students will be $1, while elementary lunches will be $2.80 and middle/high lunches will be $3.05. Parents...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

South Cobb Dunkin’ Donuts giving away free coffee for a year

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dunkin’ Donuts at 3300 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna is giving away free coffee for a year to celebrate its grand reopening. The store will reopen 5 a.m. Aug. 5 and the first 100 in-store customers will receive coupons for 4 free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months at the South Cobb location.
SMYRNA, GA
CBS 46

Fairburn police officers escort son of fallen officer to elementary school

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a fallen Fairburn police officer was escorted by Fairburn police officers and his family on his first day back to school Wednesday. According to a Mason Creek Elementary School Facebook post, the son of Sgt. Jean- Harold Louis Astree was happy to walk the halls sporting his bright red Kansas City Chiefs jersey as he resumed classes.
ATLANTA, GA

