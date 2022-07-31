New addition to Mon Health’s Pulmonary Team

George Alan Lipscomb Sr., 89, of Aurora, passed away on July 29, 2022. Born on July 25, 1933, in Aurora, he was the son of George Rodney and Beulah Isabelle (Elsey) Lipscomb. George graduated from Aurora High School in 1951 and went on to college at West Virginia University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture in 1955 and completed his master’s degree in business administration. He taught vo-ag and Industrial Arts at Southern High School in Oakland, Md. until 1960 and also taught vo-ag and industrial arts at Aurora High School from 1960-1963. In 1971, he became the director of the Vocation Education for Preston County. He was passionate about traveling across the United States and internationally with his wife. He loved fishing and taking trips out West to hunt. He was a life member of the Mountain Lions Club, the Aurora United Methodist Church, a member of the Rowlesburg Masonic Lodge #165 and a founding member of the Aurora VFD.

AURORA, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO