New addition to Mon Health’s Pulmonary Team

WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Hemorrhagic Strokes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, medical experts talk about hemorrhagic strokes. Watch the video above to learn more.
MCHD Dentistry welcomes second dentist as facility expansion project continues
MORGANTOWN -- After nine months as the lone dentist for Monongalia County Health Department Dentistry, Dr. Youseph Kassar was understandably excited to introduce a new addition to the MCHD f.
WDTV
UPDATE: No bed bugs found after inspection at Weston Wendy’s
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Health Department investigated an issue at the Weston Wendy’s on Wednesday after receiving complaints regarding bed bugs. Officials said a health inspection was conducted Wednesday morning at the restaurant. During the inspection, no bed bugs were found. Wendy’s contacted an exterminator to...
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
Morgantown plays host to West Virginia Municipal League annual conference
MORGANTOWN — If municipal governance is your jam, Morgantown is the place to be this week as the University City has rolled out the red carpet for the 2022 West Virginia Municipal League A.
West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline
The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
wajr.com
Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opens separate location in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fish Hawk Acres in Buckhannon has opened an extension location called The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres at 4 East Main St. Retail items that used to be displayed at the Fish Hawk Acres Restaurant are now just a block away at The Coop. With the new retail space, the store […]
The Dominion Post
Bryan Palmer
Bryan Mathew Palmer, 50, of Moundsville, formerly of Morgantown and Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, after a short hospitalization at Wheeling Hospital. He was born Aug. 3, 1971, in Glen Dale. Bryan was a funny, kind and caring soul who was loved by many. A highly...
wvu.edu
WVU studies climate change potential for carbon-hungry grasses planted on former mine lands
West Virginia University researchers are exploring the potential for carbon-hungry grasses planted on reclaimed mine land to help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. A $35,000 grant from the Appalachian Stewardship Foundation supports the two-year study by the National Mine Land Reclamation Center at WVU’s West Virginia Water Research Institute. Jason...
West Virginia Governor appoints local attorney as judge for Second Family Court Circuit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Weirton, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties. Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks. Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice […]
Summer intensive dance camp kicks off in Morgantown
The Morgantown Dance Studio kicked off its two-week 2022 summer intensive camp on Monday.
The Dominion Post
George Lipscomb
George Alan Lipscomb Sr., 89, of Aurora, passed away on July 29, 2022. Born on July 25, 1933, in Aurora, he was the son of George Rodney and Beulah Isabelle (Elsey) Lipscomb. George graduated from Aurora High School in 1951 and went on to college at West Virginia University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture in 1955 and completed his master’s degree in business administration. He taught vo-ag and Industrial Arts at Southern High School in Oakland, Md. until 1960 and also taught vo-ag and industrial arts at Aurora High School from 1960-1963. In 1971, he became the director of the Vocation Education for Preston County. He was passionate about traveling across the United States and internationally with his wife. He loved fishing and taking trips out West to hunt. He was a life member of the Mountain Lions Club, the Aurora United Methodist Church, a member of the Rowlesburg Masonic Lodge #165 and a founding member of the Aurora VFD.
Mountain State Spotlight explains: What do charter schools mean for public education in West Virginia?
More than a thousand students are expected to attend West Virginia’s first four charter schools when they open later this month for the coming school year. The schools have been several years in the making, following a series of controversial bills and legal battles. They’re one of many steps...
Search suspended for missing doctor, community hopes for his safe return
Search-and-rescue efforts in Coopers Rock State Forest for missing Morgantown doctor John Lawson Magruder were suspended Monday after a three-day search of the area. The search had been f.
Metro News
Morgantown City Council accepts airport funding, disbands committees
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown City Council has accepted a federal grant for the Morgantown Municipal Funding runway extension project. Council members formally approved the payments totaling $350,142 for finishing the project during the body’s Tuesday meeting. The funding will come from multiple Federal Aviation Administration grants, in which the state would be allowed to match around half of the city’s required payment.
WTOV 9
It's a tax-free weekend on back-to-school items in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As students and families begin to gear up for the school year, buying back-to-school supplies is a must. And what a better time to buy them than this weekend, as they will be tax free in West Virginia. Shoppers will be able to purchase things...
