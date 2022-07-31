Two People Stabbed in Morris, Incident Remains Ongoing

www.wcsjnews.com
Dwight Man Pleads Guilty To Seriously Beating Female Acquaintance
A 46-year-old Dwight man appeared in a Livingston County court case on August 1st. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested...
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Man Dies After Stabbing
A 25-year-old Bolingbrook man died Monday after being stabbed in what police described as a domestic situation. On Monday afternoon, at 2:23 pm, Bolingbrook Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, authorities learned that a 25-year-old male had been stabbed in the chest. The alleged female offender in the incident was also on the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to their injuries. The alleged perpetrator was taken into custody without incident. The incident is currently under investigation.
wcsjnews.com
One Person Injured in Morris Accident
One person was injured in a two vehicle accident that occurred in Morris around 5:30 p.m. on August 2nd. The Morris Police Department said an electric bicycle operated by Jay Pilch of Morris disregarded a red traffic signal at the intersection of Liberty Street and Benton Street and collided with the rear-end of a vehicle driven by Sandra Schmidt of Morris.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 2nd
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 44-year-old, DeMarkus Bailey, for failing to appear. He was...
Father dead after fatal McHenry County crash that claimed the lives of his 4 children, wife
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A man who was in critical condition following a wrong-way fatal crash that killed his wife, four children and two others, died Wednesday. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Thomas Dobosz, 32, died Wednesday morning at Loyola Medical Center from the injuries he sustained from the crash. The crash […]
Charges filed against teen injured in violent arrest by Oak Lawn police
The 17-year-old was released from the hospital and into police custody Monday.
1 dead after Oak Forest crash; some roads closed, police say
One person was found dead in a vehicle when police arrived.
walls102.com
Lee County Authorities investigate death in Amboy
AMBOY – Lee County Authorities are investigating an incident where one person died and another was injured in Amboy. On Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of West Main Street in response to a neighbor asking for help. Deputies say they found a 53-year-old woman with apparent injuries and a 55-year-old man deceased inside an attached garage. Lee County Detectives were called to the scene, and officials say there is no immediate threat to the community. The deceased was identified as Michael C. Benhoff of Amboy. The injured woman was taken to a Rockford hospital.
wjol.com
Stabbing Victim Gets Help From Gas Station Employee
Joliet Police are investigating a stabbing in the city on Monday night. It was at 7:46 pm that Joliet Police were called to the Murphy Express gas station (2504 Jefferson Street) for a stabbing victim. Authorities tell WJOL that a 59-year-old male entered the gas station and told an employee that he had been stabbed in the chest. The Joliet Fire Department transported the victim to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition.
Teen at center of violent arrest in Oak Lawn released to parents after court appearance
OAK LAWN, Ill. — The teenager who was violently arrested in Oak Lawn last week was released to his parents after a court appearance Tuesday. The arrest was captured on camera and sparked protests and rallies outside the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center in a show of support for 17-year-old Hadi Abuatellah. On Tuesday, the […]
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Facing 4th DUI Offense In Grundy Co.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with a history of DUI convictions in the 100 block of Gore Road around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Naucelio Randa, 39, of Morris was charged with Aggravated DUI, a class two felony. Police officials say Randa was arrested for...
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police: Shots Fired Call Leads to Arrest, Gun Seizure
On July 28th at approximately 10:30 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the Sunridge Townhome subdivision on Fernwood Drive after receiving multiple calls of shots fired. During a canvass of the area, officers were confronted by a man in an agitated state in lot “D”. The man was swearing at officers and repeatedly refused to return to his home as officers investigated the shooting reports. The man then charged at an officer and was subsequently taken into custody. Several rounds of ammunition and a shell casing were located just outside the offender’s residence. Further investigation led to the recovery of a .357 magnum revolver, a bump stock, and a multitude of ammunition from the offender’s residence.
wcsjnews.com
Wrong-way driver results in seven dead outside Kane-DeKalb County
A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 by Hampshire led to a crash that resulted in seven dead, including a mother and her five children. The crash happened just north of the DeKalb-Kane County line. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in McHenry County on I-90 near Anthony Road. 31-year-old...
Feds charge Calumet City man with carjacking, say he possessed handgun equipped with switch device
The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged a Calumet City man with carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint . When police discovered his weapon, they allegedly found a “sear switch” on the gun, which could allow handguns to fire multiple shots with one trigger pull.
Armed robbers have struck six times on the Near North Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) --Police on Monday issued a community alert about a pattern of armed robberies on the Near North Side. The robberies happened in Streeterville, Old Town, and the Clybourn Corridor. Police said they seem to be connected. Each time, the robbers got out of a white Chevrolet Malibu and walked up to people on the street. They stole personal items at gunpoint and then drove off. The six robberies happened at the following times and locations. In the evening hours Sunday, July 17, in the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 300 block of West Goethe Street; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 400 block of East Ohio Street; In the morning hours Wednesday, July 20, in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue. There have been between two and five robbers in each incident, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
Naperville Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on property damage, theft
CHICAGO (CBS) – Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of individuals responsible for criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing and theft.The Naperville Police Department is attempting to identify the subjects shown in images provided by Crime Stoppers who entered the Odyssey Fun World, located at 3440 Odyssey Court, on July 12 shortly before 10 p.m.Police also released a video of the alleged incident. The video appears to show the suspects taking items from behind a counter.Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or through its website at napervillecrimestoppers.com. All callers may remain anonymous.
Suspect tried to rob, undo pants of CTA rider, police say
Chicago police are seeking a suspect accused of trying to rob and undo the pants of a female CTA rider. Authorities released two surveillance images.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 1st
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 39-year-old, Leticia Abaunza, on a Livingston County warrant. She...
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County
LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Lee County deputies found a woman injured and a man dead Monday in Amboy, Illinois. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:10 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a neighbor asking for help, according to a media release. Deputies...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Dyer man dies in kayaking incident
A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition, after a kayaking incident in Hobart Sunday evening. Indiana Conservation Officers say it happened around 8:15 at Robinson Lake. Witnesses reported two kayakers tipped over and were struggling in the water about 200 feet from shore. Both went under...
