Kern County, CA

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 3 days ago
KGET

A chance of rain in Kern County’s forecast

Monsoonal moisture will continue to push into the Kern County tomorrow resulting in shower and thunderstorm chances over the Sierra Nevada each afternoon and early evening this week. In the last 24 hours Tehachapi picked up .65 of an inch of rain, very unusual for this time of year. Lake Isabella picked up one hundredths […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
ENVIRONMENT
KGET 17

Flash flood warnings issued for parts of Kern County

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service in Hanford, Calif., has issued a flash flood warning for east central Kern County until 2:45 p.m. Monday. The area includes Tehachapi, Golden Hills, Jawbone Canyon and Water Canyon, according to NWS. At 12:46 p.m., doppler radars detected thunderstorms producing heavy...
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

McKinney Fire: Crews brace for catastrophic dry lightning strikes

YREKA -- Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction."The...
KGET

Eastern Kern County to see rain, isolated thunderstorms

Rain is arriving to Kern County Saturday, as isolated thunderstorms bring precipitation around the county. Much of it will come Saturday and Sunday nights, tapering off Monday. Most of the rainfall will occur in the eastern portions of the county, as the Kern River Valley could see more than a third of an inch of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
news3lv.com

Flash Flood Warnings in effect on Sunday as rain, thunderstorms continue in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rain showers and thunderstorms are set to continue in the Las Vegas valley through Sunday as a flash flood warning was issued through Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, several parts of Clark County will see heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area. Communities across the valley have already seen showers pop up early Sunday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

California spares coastal power plant owner from fines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Could See Heavy Rain and Flooding This Weekend

Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the National Weather...
ENVIRONMENT

