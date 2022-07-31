ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today, Monday August 1: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
 3 days ago
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 2

THE sun in your talent chart makes this the moment you start to achieve more in the working world than you ever expected.

And the vital element of luck is with you when you choose numbers in a local contest.

Love-wise, when you meet a lookalike of your favourite ex-partner, it could start something special.

Get all the latest Aries horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Venus is settled and strong, and could make two of your best romantic but secret hopes turn real.

This can apply whether you are coupled up or focusing on finding someone new.

At work, it is suddenly easier to put your ideas into clear words that impress the boss.

The luck factor brings a former friend back.

Get all the latest Taurus horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

Extra energy in every part of your life, including making a room look both relaxing and romantic, can upgrade a relationship.

At work, although you love to talk, it is concentrating on listening that spells real job progress.

You would be working longer hours but it will set free hidden skills, much to your surprise.

Get all the latest Gemini horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

The sun activates the relationship zone and deals could go very well now you are logical and lucky.

As for passion, a newcomer who is playing sport when you first notice each other could be ready for a genuine partnership.

This is an important love and should not be rushed.

Stay strong and it could work out well.

Get all the latest Cancer horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

As the sun goes deep into your sign, you have extra dash and daring. People really notice you today.

A place in a local group opens up for you and life gets more exciting.

Someone you’ve admired from a distance is amazing when you are introduced and you start to believe in love again.

Get all the latest Leo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

The psychic sector of your chart is switched on and you can see beneath people’s smiles to know what they are really like.

All relationships benefit from this, especially passion and love choices.

At home, a skill that made the family well-known in the past could surface again in you.

Luck visits door number 66.

Get all the latest Virgo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

Smartest sign Mercury is working on your behalf, so don’t delay getting in touch with people you feel could help.

Love is full of surprises and someone you did not like at first now seems ideal.

Although it may take time for friends to accept this love choice, it can be a big success with most of the family.

Get all the latest Libra horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Love could become close to perfect and reward the way you have worked on it.

Still waiting to meet your destiny partner? Check out a Pisces you already know by sight.

Work-wise, you can read a manager’s mind, know what they are working on in private and how it could also benefit you.

Get all the latest Scorpio horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

You could have an intriguing choice to make between a job based on travel and one that sees you studying local property.

You may not take to the idea of a friend match-making for you, but this time she gets it right.

You could be a real couple within days and may soon be celebrating.

Get all the latest Sagittarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

You do not see yourself as a talented writer, but you describe an event to a friend and find that other people really enjoy the way you communicate.

You could start to build a useful and rewarding career but make sure your romantic partner does not feel neglected.

Luck discovers the value of an old painting.

Get all the latest Capricorn horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

Love at first sight may not be something you believe in but it could happen to you.

Bold planet Mars makes you more assertive and someone you have been interested in for a while turns up at a friend’s house.

You offer them a ticket to an concert that you know is their favourite type of music.

Get all the latest Aquarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Your love-style is warm and wonderful and you understand what a partner really needs from you.

Although this helps a relationship progress, perhaps you expect too much in return.

A calmer approach would work even better.

Getting more living space may seem too difficult, yet you find the way to do it.

Get all the latest Pisces horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

