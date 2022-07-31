ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The best places to visit in Massachusetts for history, beaches and witches

By Annika Hipple
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 2

Shaun Walsh
3d ago

For witches? Forget Salem, if you want the real deal? Hit up the Starbucks in Cambridge or Somerville, and you’ll find plenty of 3rd wave feminist witches, with scary hair and faces and scarier attitudes to dating & men! REAL witches! 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁

WNAW 94.7

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

100 degrees possible in many parts of Massachusetts Thursday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON -- The WBZ Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the high heat expected on Thursday.Tuesday marked the 11th time that Boston has hit 90 this year and the first day of another prolonged heat wave in many inland locations. While Boston fell short of 90 on Wednesday due to winds off the ocean, areas to the west of the city reached 90+ and will stay there through early next week!The heat will peak on Thursday when many towns will once again hit 100 degrees. The current record in Boston stands at 96 degrees, set nearly 100 years ago (1928). That will likely be broken.Combined with rising humidity levels, the heat index on Thursday is expected to be as high as 105 degrees.The heat and humidity will hold through the weekend. We expect each day to be in the low to mid 90s with uncomfortably high dew points.  There will be a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms starting on Friday and lasting until the heat breaks early next week.
BOSTON, MA
pioneerinstitute.org

Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?

A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Sunsets after 8 end in Massachusetts in the coming days

Enjoy the extended summer daylight while it lasts. The sun will begin to set before 8 p.m. in most of Massachusetts beginning this week. In June, during the longest days of the year, sunrises in Boston approached 5 a.m. and sunsets were nearly as late as 8:30 p.m., according to the daylight tracking website TimeandDate.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Hiking Trails in Massachusetts (Accessible & Kid-Friendly)

Massachusetts is not only home to one of the most prestigious universities, Harvard, but it also hosts a diverse array of hiking trails. When residents are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, they have some great options available. During the fall, the leaves change to vivid orange and red hues that are worthy of anyone’s Instagram.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Barnstable Patriot

Crazy colored crustaceans: Rare lobsters wash ashore at Cape Cod markets

Cape Cod has lots of visitors in the summer, but the rarest ones might be strangely colored lobsters. Recently, a calico lobster arrived at the Friendly Fisherman restaurant and seafood market in North Eastham and an orange one showed up at the Mac's Chatham Fish & Lobster location at Ring Bros. Marketplace in South Dennis.
CHATHAM, MA
WNAW 94.7

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys

As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Boston

Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday

Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
