The best places to visit in Massachusetts for history, beaches and witches

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON -- The WBZ Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the high heat expected on Thursday.Tuesday marked the 11th time that Boston has hit 90 this year and the first day of another prolonged heat wave in many inland locations. While Boston fell short of 90 on Wednesday due to winds off the ocean, areas to the west of the city reached 90+ and will stay there through early next week!The heat will peak on Thursday when many towns will once again hit 100 degrees. The current record in Boston stands at 96 degrees, set nearly 100 years ago (1928). That will likely be broken.Combined with rising humidity levels, the heat index on Thursday is expected to be as high as 105 degrees.The heat and humidity will hold through the weekend. We expect each day to be in the low to mid 90s with uncomfortably high dew points. There will be a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms starting on Friday and lasting until the heat breaks early next week.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO