Ric Flair Last Match Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from Starrcast V

Bloodied Ric Flair wins 'last match' in front of family, WWE legends
Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair performed Sunday in what was billed as his "last match" in the industry. Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee. The match was a part of a Jim Crockett Promotions event. "The...
PWMania
Update on Ric Flair Following His Last Match
Ric Flair is said to be doing fine following the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night. This marked the first time that Flair had wrestled in 11 years after nearly dying in 2017, requiring surgery on his bowel and suffering kidney failure.
See highlights of Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair has always made “looking as only I can look” part of his Nature Boy shtick. At the aptly named Ric Flair’s Last Match event in Nashville on July 31, he lived up to that mantra by bleeding for the fans (literally) one final time. Teamed with real-life son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, Flair took on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag team bout complete with a story that Jim Crockett Promotions had built up prior to the event: that Lethal, who grew up idolizing Flair, had trained him for his swan song but turned jealous when the Nature...
In the end, Ric Flair went out on top surrounded by his WWE family
When Ric Flair announced that he was going to take part in one more professional wrestling match, 14 years removed from his WWE retirement match at WrestleMania 24, it left a bad impression among more than a few fans of the sport. Sure, “older” wrestlers are working matches with increasing frequency, with 63-year-old Sting wrestling […] The post In the end, Ric Flair went out on top surrounded by his WWE family appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania
Jerry “The King” Lawler Makes Appearance At Ric Flair’s Last Match Event (Video)
In Nashville, Tennessee’s Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night for Ric Flair’s Last Match, a number of stars made surprise appearances, including WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event. During...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Becky Lynch made her entrance and had her right arm in a sling. Highlights aired of Lynch’s loss to Bianca BelAir at SummerSlam, followed by the two of them coming together when Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai entered the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Calls Ric Flair’s Last Match Their ‘Last Chapter’
Ric Flair’s last match wasn’t just the end of the Nature Boy. It also seemingly marked the end of a legendary refereeing career. On a recent episode of the “Battleground” podcast, referee Mike Chioda said that “Doing Ric Flair’s last match is going to be the last chapter of my career,”
411mania.com
WWE Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the first matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company has announced an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Mysterios for tonight’s show, along with two triple threat matches to determine a #1 contender for Bobby Lashley’s US Championship.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bayley Addresses Return At SummerSlam on Raw, Advertised Match For October Raw
Bayley addressed her return with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. On tonight’s show, Bayley spoke in a couple of backstage segments with her associates and first said that it was not about Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch; they were talking about the three of them.
The Ringer
‘SummerSlam’ Takeaways, Ric Flair’s Last Match, and More!
This week, Evan, Flobo, and Jack dive into their trip to Nashville and discuss club etiquette (02:00). Then, the guys get into some of their favorite SummerSlam moments (18:00) before discussing Ric Flair’s last match (29:45). Later, Jack gives his top 10 favorite wrestlers ever before Flobo picks his Boo Thang of the Week (45:00).
Bleacher Report
All the Ways WWE Has Already Changed in the Brand-New Triple H Era
There was considerable excitement among fans when Triple H was announced as the new head of creative at WWE. The company's efforts on that front had been severely lacking over the last decade or so, with repetition and laziness taking precedence over innovation and forethought. The first major event under...
Bleacher Report
College Athletes, Non-Wrestling Fans and Dwight Howard: Meet WWE's Future Stars
Fifty promising prospects from across the country attended Day 2 of WWE's three-day talent tryout at the famed Wildhorse Saloon venue in Nashville, Tennessee over SummerSlam weekend, where 14 different sports were represented with an average age of 23. The drills, promos and general vibe of the tryout were similar...
Bleacher Report
WWE's Logan Paul Says He Hopes to Make Return to Boxing in December
Logan Paul has embarked on a career in WWE, but the YouTube star has designs on returning to boxing as well. Appearing Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show with fellow WWE personality Pat McAfee, Paul revealed he is working toward taking part in a boxing match in December:. Paul declined...
Bleacher Report
WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan Rings Bell After Completing Cancer Treatment
WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan completed his treatment for prostate cancer on Tuesday. In celebration of finishing his 39th and final radiation treatment, Duggan thanked those who have helped him along the way and rang the bell:. The 68-year-old pro wrestling legend first announced in October 2021 that...
Yardbarker
Ric Flair's Last Match notes: Flair's health, show changes, production team
Following Sunday's Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view, Dave Meltzer provided some notes on how the "Nature Boy" is doing, some changes to the show, and who was handing production. Meltzer said that there were two family doctors backstage that are close with Megan Fliehr, one of Flair's daughters. He said...
411mania.com
Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set for NWA 74
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Pretty Empowered will defend the NWA Women’s Tag Team titles against the Hex at NWA 74. The match will be a Kingshighway Street Fight and happens on night two. The event happens on August 27-28 in St. Louis, MO. Here’s the updated lineup:
PWMania
The Reality Of Ric Flair
Last night, Ric Flair worked what was claimed to be his “last match” when he teamed with his son-in-law Andrade to compete against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the main event of the pay-per-view that was the top draw for the Starrcast convention. The bout was held in Nashville the same weekend as Summer Slam to capitalize on the traveling crowds and featured a solid under card, including a stellar four-way lucha match.
Mick Foley pays a touching tribute to former WWE rival Ric Flair
There’s no doubt about it; Ric Flair’s Last Match will live on forever in the hearts, minds, and memories of wrestling fans the world over, even if the match clearly didn’t live up to expectations set by his initial retirement match at WrestleMania 24 versus Shawn Michaels. … then again, if you really expected to […] The post Mick Foley pays a touching tribute to former WWE rival Ric Flair appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reveals Backstage WWE Raw Change Under Triple H’s Lead
With Vince McMahon officially retiring from professional wrestling in all aspects, Triple H is taking over Vince’s position as head of creative for the main roster brands, “Monday Night Raw” and “Friday Night Smackdown” which means there will be some change in how the shows are produced and ran.
