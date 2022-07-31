Lil Durk Shares Pic of His Bandaged Eye After Getting Hit With Onstage Explosives at Lollapalooza

www.aceshowbiz.com
Lil Durk Revealed His Condition After Explosives Went Off In His Face At Lollapalooza
"I’ma take a break & focus on my health."
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk's Injury Following Onstage Explosion At Lollapalooza Was Apparently Worse Than It Looked
Chicago, IL – Lil Durk required a trip to the hospital following an onstage explosion during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 30). As a result, the platinum-selling rapper has announced he’s going off the grid for awhile. On Sunday (July 31), Durk updated his 14 million Instagram followers with a photo of himself sitting on a hospital bed and his eye patched up.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Essence
Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance
The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
CBS News
Rapper Lil Durk injured on stage during Lollapalooza set
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular rapper says he is taking a break to recover after he was injured on stage in a frightening incident at Lollapalooza. A pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded right in Lil Durk's face during his performance. He stumbled backward, a bit stunned, and his DJ could be heard asking if he was alright.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
NBA・
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
HipHopDX.com
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
Stereogum
Rolling Loud: Kid Cudi Walks Offstage As Crowd Won’t Stop Throwing Bottles, Kanye West Appears With Lil Durk
Kid Cudi exited the stage mid-set at Rolling Loud Miami on Friday after getting hit by items thrown onstage by the audience. Cudi had been booked to replace Kanye West after West pulled out of the festival a week ago. West still showed up, though, making a brief appearance during Lil Durk’s performance.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Bemoans Demise Of Gangsta Rap: 'You're Gonna Have To Be A Fake Rapper'
Hip Hop has been around for close to 50 years and the rap industry has continued to evolve throughout its existence. During a recent interview with VladTV, Baton Rouge veteran Boosie Badazz spoke about the prospect of record labels being held legally responsible for their artists’ lyrics, which he believes could lead to gangsta rap being phased out of mainstream Hip Hop.
Lil Durk Suffers Eye Injury After Pyrotechnic Explosion
Click here to read the full article. Rapper Lil Durk has announced that he’ll be taking a break from performing after suffering an eye injury at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 30). During his set, a pyrotechnic went off, causing him to step back and wipe his face. After taking a few moments to recover from the explosion, Durk continued his performance. On =Sunday (July 31), the rapper took he took to Instagram to give fans an update. Posting a photo of himself sporting a bandage over his eye, Durk’s caption informed his supporters of his pending hiatus. “Due to the incident...
Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Rolling Loud After Dropping Out of Headlining Gig
Fans were taken for a ride at Rolling Loud. On Friday, the opening night of the hip-hop music festival began in Miami and was full of surprises from artists, including Kanye West, who shocked guests with a one-song appearance after the festival previously announced he would no longer be headlining the day's lineup.
Complex
Kodak Black Teases Joint Projects With Lil Uzi Vert and French Montana
It appears that Kodak Black has been in the studio lately, and he hasn’t been working alone. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Tuesday to tease that he has joint projects with French Montana and Lil Uzi Vert on the way. “Me and French Montana gon’ fucking...
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Announces Release Date of New Album 'GOD DID,' First Single With Drake and Lil Baby
DJ Khaled has unveiled a release date for his upcoming album GOD DID, along with the reveal of its lead single. GOD DID is set to drop August 26 via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records, while its lead single will be “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby and will release August 5. The new track will continue Khaled and Drizzy’s partnership, with the pair previously working on the triple-platinum cuts “POPSTAR” and “For Free,” the platinum track “GREECE” and gold-certified numbers “To The Max” and “I’m On One” and “No New Friends,” both with Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. At the same time, Khaled and Lil Baby also extend their creative work together after the triple-platinum “Every Chance I Get” with Lil Durk and the platinum cut “You Stay” with Meek Mill and J Balvin.
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Thanks JAY-Z & Mos Def, Brings Out Nelly Furtado At All Canadian North Stars Concert
Toronto, Canada – Drake celebrated the Canadian artists who “paved the way for all of us” at the opening night of his October World Weekend on Thursday (July 28). The 6 God hosted the All Canadian North Stars concert at HISTORY, the Toronto venue he and Live Nation Canada opened last year, where he brought together over a dozen Canuck Hip Hop and R&B pioneers.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Rolling Loud During Lil Durk’s Set
After telling festival planners and fans that he would not be in attendance at Rolling Loud Miami, Kanye West showed up anyway. Ye took the stage during Lil Durk’s set, performing “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” ironically a song that features Kid Cudi, his former friend and headlining replacement.
