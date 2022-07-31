Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Update

Jefferson County deputies found an abandoned stolen car in southwest Denver Wednesday morning, but no suspects. According to the sheriff's office, a carjacking took place overnight in Jefferson County, and the victim took themselves to the hospital before calling law enforcement several hours later. The investigation led Jeffco deputies to a Denver neighborhood south of Highway 285, where deputies formed a perimeter around the stolen vehicle. A shelter-in-place order was issued for homes in the 3600 block of S Depew Street for about an hour. Deputies and police responded to the car near the intersection with W Lehigh Avenue and S Eaton Street. It was determined the car had been abandoned, and there were no suspects found in the area. The original location of the carjacking was not immediately known. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is leading the carjacking investigation.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO