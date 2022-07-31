www.nationalclubgolfer.com
golfmagic.com
New footage emerges of Phil Mickelson being distracted by comedy duo at LIV Golf
New footage has emerged on social media of comedy duo 'The Good Liars' distracting Phil Mickelson on his opening tee shot at LIV Golf Bedminster. Their 'Quiet Please' signs were also denied at the entrance gate because of the words written on them. The Good Liars comedy act, made up...
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News
The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GolfWRX
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
golfmagic.com
Ben Crenshaw's wife deletes Twitter after ripping into Bryson DeChambeau
Julie Crenshaw, the wife of two-time Masters winner Ben, appears to have deleted her Twitter account after taking aim at Bryson DeChambeau. Speaking ahead of the third LIV Golf event in Bedminster, which was won by Henrik Stenson, DeChambeau opened up on a number of topics. One of those topics...
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia says LIV Golf contract "kinda my reward" for long career
Sergio Garcia says he views his LIV contract as "kinda" his reward for a career in golf spanning nearly 30 years. In an interview with Michael Collins of ESPN, the Spaniard has opened up on his decision to join the Saudi-funded breakaway tour. The 42-year-old has revealed when he first...
MSNBC
Thin crowd size for golf tournament at Trump club
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series came to Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey over the weekend, and the tournament saw thin crowds on the course. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 1, 2022.
golfmagic.com
"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs
The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour's Jay Monahan HITS BACK after LIV Golf players file antitrust lawsuit
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has responded to 11 LIV Golf players filing an antitrust lawsuit with a memo addressed to PGA Tour members. Monahan released an instant statement to PGA Tour players after it came to light this afternoon that Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players had filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
LIV Golf’s Pat Perez Nets $1.8 Million in Two Events Despite Horrid Finishes, Social Media Sounds Off
Pat Perez took a lot of heat last month upon signing with LIV Golf. The 46-year-old had won only three times in 20 years on the PGA Tour before joining the Saudi-backed endeavor. LIV Golf has attracted a handful of young players near their prime – like Dustin Johnson, Bryson...
Controversy, but louder: Stenson’s LIV Golf title takes backseat in Trumpland
The controversy that has defined LIV Golf was only magnified at Trump National, where Henrik Stenson’s decision to join the Saudi-backed breakaway tour paid immediate dividends
Golf Digest
Tony Finau’s fun golf ball strategy, Luke Donald’s dagger at Henrik Stenson and the PGA Tour’s lovable new member
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hope whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot is a golfer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me who won the $1.33 billion, but good lord, that could pay for a lot of amazing golf trips. And with the mystery person in Illinois, they’re just a drive away from Sand Valley. Although, they’re probably not driving anywhere ever again. Heck, they could just buy Sand Valley and live there permanently. Or they could just start their own professional golf league! Anyway, must be nice. And if the winner happens to be reading this, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you spend some of that LIV-level cash. In the meantime, here’s what else has us dreaming talking.
Golf.com
PGA Tour announces schedule, purse jump and location changes for 2023
The PGA Tour is ready to start talking about 2023, finalizing its full schedule of 47 events for the 2022-23 season and announcing changes to the FedEx Cup and massive purse increases to go along with them. The changes really begin in Hawaii, the unofficial start to the season, when...
Golf.com
Effortlessly smooth out your swing with Lag Shot swing trainers
Lag is one of the most commonly used “buzzwords” on the driving range, but very few people can actually produce it. Cameron Champ, Sergio Garcia, and Ben Hogan are prime examples. To improve your swing, try to emulate the common moves of these silky swings. Here are three...
golfmagic.com
"I'm like an 18 handicap" Horschel explains fishing comp with Cam Smith
PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel has opened up on how his fishing competition with Cameron Smith came about after the Australian captured the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. Both Horschel, 35, and Smith, 28, are keen anglers and decided to use their downtime after an exhausting major season to compete in a fishing competition.
Golf Digest
An inside look at the Manning Brothers' buddies trip
I was just back from covering the Open Championship at St. Andrews when I saw that Jim Nantz was calling. I took a second before answering. It felt like high school, intentionally pausing so as to not appear too desperate or excited. “Jim Nantz?” I asked. “Hello, friend.”. We...
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: One for the money, two for the show
Tony Finau's reign of terror continues, Henrik Stenson plays like a winning captain, the PGA Tour regular season wraps up and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. Tony Finau tried to tell us. As his close calls and near-misses and sour Sundays piled up, Finau seemed to be...
