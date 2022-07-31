ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF
GolfWRX

‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned

There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ben Crenshaw's wife deletes Twitter after ripping into Bryson DeChambeau

Julie Crenshaw, the wife of two-time Masters winner Ben, appears to have deleted her Twitter account after taking aim at Bryson DeChambeau. Speaking ahead of the third LIV Golf event in Bedminster, which was won by Henrik Stenson, DeChambeau opened up on a number of topics. One of those topics...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia says LIV Golf contract "kinda my reward" for long career

Sergio Garcia says he views his LIV contract as "kinda" his reward for a career in golf spanning nearly 30 years. In an interview with Michael Collins of ESPN, the Spaniard has opened up on his decision to join the Saudi-funded breakaway tour. The 42-year-old has revealed when he first...
GOLF
MSNBC

Thin crowd size for golf tournament at Trump club

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series came to Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey over the weekend, and the tournament saw thin crowds on the course. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 1, 2022.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs

The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour's Jay Monahan HITS BACK after LIV Golf players file antitrust lawsuit

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has responded to 11 LIV Golf players filing an antitrust lawsuit with a memo addressed to PGA Tour members. Monahan released an instant statement to PGA Tour players after it came to light this afternoon that Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players had filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tony Finau’s fun golf ball strategy, Luke Donald’s dagger at Henrik Stenson and the PGA Tour’s lovable new member

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hope whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot is a golfer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me who won the $1.33 billion, but good lord, that could pay for a lot of amazing golf trips. And with the mystery person in Illinois, they’re just a drive away from Sand Valley. Although, they’re probably not driving anywhere ever again. Heck, they could just buy Sand Valley and live there permanently. Or they could just start their own professional golf league! Anyway, must be nice. And if the winner happens to be reading this, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you spend some of that LIV-level cash. In the meantime, here’s what else has us dreaming talking.
GOLF
Golf.com

PGA Tour announces schedule, purse jump and location changes for 2023

The PGA Tour is ready to start talking about 2023, finalizing its full schedule of 47 events for the 2022-23 season and announcing changes to the FedEx Cup and massive purse increases to go along with them. The changes really begin in Hawaii, the unofficial start to the season, when...
NFL
Golf.com

Effortlessly smooth out your swing with Lag Shot swing trainers

Lag is one of the most commonly used “buzzwords” on the driving range, but very few people can actually produce it. Cameron Champ, Sergio Garcia, and Ben Hogan are prime examples. To improve your swing, try to emulate the common moves of these silky swings. Here are three...
LIFESTYLE
golfmagic.com

"I'm like an 18 handicap" Horschel explains fishing comp with Cam Smith

PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel has opened up on how his fishing competition with Cameron Smith came about after the Australian captured the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. Both Horschel, 35, and Smith, 28, are keen anglers and decided to use their downtime after an exhausting major season to compete in a fishing competition.
GOLF
Golf Digest

An inside look at the Manning Brothers' buddies trip

I was just back from covering the Open Championship at St. Andrews when I saw that Jim Nantz was calling. I took a second before answering. It felt like high school, intentionally pausing so as to not appear too desperate or excited. “Jim Nantz?” I asked. “Hello, friend.”. We...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Monday Scramble: One for the money, two for the show

Tony Finau's reign of terror continues, Henrik Stenson plays like a winning captain, the PGA Tour regular season wraps up and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. Tony Finau tried to tell us. As his close calls and near-misses and sour Sundays piled up, Finau seemed to be...
GOLF

