Woman suffers head injury in personal watercraft crash in Haulover Inlet

NBC Miami
4 People Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting in SW Miami-Dade: Police
Four people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being injured in what police called a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 10000 block of Southwest 173rd Terrace.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Homestead shooting; 5 transported to hospital
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade. Several people may be hurt after shots were fired outside of an apartment complex on Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue, Wednesday. Police said this happened around 12:40 a.m. when they got a ShotSpotter call.
WSVN-TV
At least 2 at large after drive-by shooting in Perrine; 5 hospitalized
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside of an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade that sent five people to the hospital, including an off-duty probation officer, and triggered a search for at least two people involved. 7News cameras captured one of the victims cleaning up...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for 33-year-old woman missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman. Sheree Williams was last seen near the 8100 block of Hampton Boulevard at around 10 p.m., Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress. Williams stands at...
WSVN-TV
Teen dies after transport to Jackson Memorial Hospital following shooting in Miami
(WSVN) - A teenager has lost his life after he was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Northwest Sixth Street in Miami, in reference to a teen being shot. He was transported...
WSVN-TV
Police look for 2 suspects involved in Homestead drive-by shooting; 5 transported to hospital
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade. Several people were hurt after shots were fired outside of an apartment complex called Perrine Rainbow located on Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue, Wednesday. Police said this happened around 12:40 a.m. when they got...
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach SWAT arrest man in connection to body found in Northwest Miami-Dade alleyway
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials took a man into custody in Miami Beach. Miami Beach SWAT was outside of a residence on 69th Street and Byron where they eventually brought out a man in handcuffs, Wednesday. Officials said they believed he is connected to a woman who...
WSVN-TV
Woman found dead in alleyway in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade after a woman was found dead in an alleyway. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were called to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street, just after 7 a.m., Tuesday. Police were looking for a person...
Click10.com
Coral Gables police officer arrested on DUI charge
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Coral Gables police officer on a drunken driving charge over the weekend, police confirmed to Local 10 News Wednesday morning. State troopers arrested Esteban Soza, 36, of Coral Springs, Sunday. According to an arrest report, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and...
NBC Miami
Owner of Lauderhill Dog Shot to Death by Neighbor After Attack Wants Investigation
The owner of a Lauderhill dog that was shot and killed by a neighbor in February after claiming the animal was attacking its owner is speaking out - and saying those claims are not true. The incident happened in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court back on February 28th....
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows man attacked by bikers in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows an aggravated battery by a gang of cyclists on a Miami Beach restaurant manager that left him with a broken nose. It happened in 2021 at Sixth and Ocean Drive. “You’ve got to take care of this, please,”...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate after car crashes into Pembroke Pines home
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Homeowners cleaned up and boarded up a window after a vehicle crashed into the front of their house. Pembroke Pines police were on the scene and said the incident happened after 10 p.m., Sunday, near the intersection of Southwest 71st Avenue and Fifth Street. A...
Woman's body found in West Little River neighborhood alley
MIAMI - The body of a woman was found early Tuesday morning in an alley in Miami's West Little River neighborhood. Miami-Dade police said just after 7 a.m. they received word of a 'person down' in an alleyway near NW 95th Street and NW 26th Avenue. Arriving officers found the body of a woman who had been shot. The woman's body was next to a fence that bordered a business. A witness who was in the area said he heard the woman screaming and then the sound of gunfire. A woman who works at a nearby convenience store said the...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot multiple times while sitting on Miami-Dade bus bench
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday. According to officers, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was shot while sitting on a bus bench late Monday afternoon at the Northside Metro Station on...
WSVN-TV
Driver in custody after allegedly slamming into NW Miami-Dade home, fleeing
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a driver into custody after, a witness said, he plowed into a home in Northwest Miami-Dade, backed up and fled the scene, leaving the property in shambles. According to an area resident, the motorist came speeding down a road, and when he...
NBC Miami
Fatal Crash Closes NB Lanes of Palmetto Expressway: FHP
A fatal early morning crash Monday closed all northbound lanes of a major roadway in Miami-Dade County. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash took place before 5:30 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway before Flagler Street. At one point, as many as four lanes were blocked. FHP did not confirm how...
NBC Miami
Motorcyclist Injured After Crashing into Large Truck in Davie: Davie Police
The Davie Police Department responded to the scene of a traffic crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred at the 19600 block of Griffin Road, according to Davie Police. Officers said a motorcyclist struck a large truck and was transported to a local area hospital with a serious injury. The roadways...
WSVN-TV
Police raise reward money to $15,000 for information on Southwest Miami-Dade shooting
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have raised the reward for information in the shooting of several South Florida teens. Gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday. Four teenagers were shot by an unknown number of people. Those injured were taken to the hospital and are...
Click10.com
FHP: Man hit by car, flies off I-95 overpass in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was thrown off an Interstate 95 overpass in northwest Miami-Dade Saturday afternoon following a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say he was either riding a motorcycle or ATV on the shoulder when a driver struck him. The force of the...
WSVN-TV
1 dead after jumping from ambulance on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in an incident along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading to lane closures. According to investigators, an individual who had been Baker Acted was being transported from Kendall Drive to Jackson Crisis in a private ambulance on Saturday morning when the person had an altercation with caretakers on the ambulance.
