Woman suffers head injury in personal watercraft crash in Haulover Inlet

MIAMI - The body of a woman was found early Tuesday morning in an alley in Miami's West Little River neighborhood. Miami-Dade police said just after 7 a.m. they received word of a 'person down' in an alleyway near NW 95th Street and NW 26th Avenue. Arriving officers found the body of a woman who had been shot. The woman's body was next to a fence that bordered a business. A witness who was in the area said he heard the woman screaming and then the sound of gunfire. A woman who works at a nearby convenience store said the...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO