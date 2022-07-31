Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Cory Harris was born and raised in Letcher County, finding his voice in the mountains he has always called home. Now, Harris is using that voice to support his home after Whitesburg was hit with floodwaters last week. The mountain musician wrote a new song, inspired by the resilience he has seen as the people of Eastern Kentucky stand together while facing the unthinkable.

