Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties

Governor Beshear visits Breathitt County, talks FEMA and cooling stations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Breathitt County on Tuesday, the third stop on the Governor’s second tour of the region following last week’s disastrous floods, the first two being Floyd County and Pike County. Beshear was stunned by the damage found off Highway 15. “Just...
Central Ky. emergency service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A central Kentucky emergency service crammed an ambulance full of donations for Perry County flood survivors. Jessamine County EMS held a donation drive Tuesday at the Nicholasville Walmart where community members donated essential items like bottled water, paper towels, diapers and more. Workers dropped off those supplies at East Perry Elementary School Wednesday morning.
Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Two more Eastern Kentucky counties were just added to the individual assistance list. Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list. No word on where the mobile centers for those counties will be yet.
Lieutenant Governor visits EKY communities impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last few days, we have seen several state leaders tour communities devastated by flooding. On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman traveled to Clay, Leslie, Letcher and Knott Counties to see flood relief efforts in person and to hear the stories of Eastern Kentuckians who were affected.
EKY county leaders gather Wednesday for news conference
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - County leaders from all around the region will be at Wendell H. Ford Airport on Wednesday for a news conference about the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Several Eastern Kentucky leaders will be meeting at 12:30 p.m. to answer questions related to flood rescue and recovery.
Surgoinsville business owner takes supplies to flood victims in Kentucky
SURGOINSVILLE — A Surgoinsville business owner has already taken one trip to Pike County, Kentucky, and she is planning another to deliver supplies and furniture to victims of severe flooding. Amanda Wolfe, the owner of Rack Em Up, a pool hall in Surgoinsville, visited Pike County on Saturday to...
Three people still missing after EKY flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear shares update on relief efforts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference Wednesday on the flooding in Eastern Kentucky to share updates on cleanup and relief efforts. The Governor said there are three missing people confirmed through Kentucky State Police, all three of whom are women. However, Beshear added this number...
Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 37 deaths in EKY flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed more deaths related to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. As of Friday evening, there have been 37 deaths confirmed due to flooding. The Governor shared the update on Twitter. “Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms...
Perry County Sheriff talks challenges of rescue efforts after Eastern Ky. floods
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s been a disaster on a scale Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle has never seen before. “The Ohio River is about how big the Troublesome Creek got up to that night and it just don’t fit,” Sheriff Engle said. What You Need To...
‘It’s gutting:’ Robinson Elementary in Perry Co. severely damaged by flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Traveling KY 476 in Perry County is not easy at times, especially after the creek that runs through the area turned into a rolling rampage last week. Officers with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife have navigated the area to check on people and deliver simple items...
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
Rising Dewey Lake Affecting State Highways in Floyd County
Rising water levels at Dewey Lake are affecting state and local roadways in Floyd County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the current lake elevation is 665.08 feet and water gates remain at minimum flow due to downstream flooding. This will cause the lake level to rise, which means area roadways are impassable or may become impassable.
Beloved Letcher County grocery store destroyed in flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County was hit with devastating flooding last week which damaged many buildings throughout the area, but the destruction of one grocery store broke the hearts of many. The IGA located in Isom is the only full-service grocery store in the area. “That store has...
Eastern Kentucky musician celebrates resilience of his people, ‘Come Hell or High Water’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Cory Harris was born and raised in Letcher County, finding his voice in the mountains he has always called home. Now, Harris is using that voice to support his home after Whitesburg was hit with floodwaters last week. The mountain musician wrote a new song, inspired by the resilience he has seen as the people of Eastern Kentucky stand together while facing the unthinkable.
Eastern Kentucky school districts report severe flood damage to buildings, communities
The flood damage to eastern Kentucky school buildings and communities is severe and widespread, according to system superintendents who spoke with state officials on a call Monday. “Our community as a whole is devastated,” Letcher County Schools superintendent Denise Yonts said, fighting through tears. Yonts said she knows of at...
‘We just sat...in tears’: Residents recall harrowing moments during Eastern Kentucky floods
JACKSON, Ky. (WLKY/WYMT) - Jimmy Campbell had just waded through chest-deep water to rescue his dog. He tried to drive out the no-outlet road leading to his home, but the mud and floodwaters were too much. CBS affiliate WLKY reports he climbed up onto nearby railroad tracks, sat in the...
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
Ky. native & former UN ambassador pledge to match flood relief donations up to $1.5 million
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two well-known figures in Kentucky are giving back to the mountains following recent flooding. Joe Craft, a Hazard, Ky. native, and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, will match every dollar we raise for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund up to $1.5 million.
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky following deadly flash flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in Perry, Knott and Letcher Counties on Sunday. During his visit, the Governor met with local officials, volunteers and affected families. On Sunday, Beshear announced the death toll increased to 28 Kentuckians. The Governor also said all funerals will be paid...
How to apply for FEMA’s individual assistance
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After announcing that seven counties are now eligible for individual assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear has issued instructions on how Kentuckians affected by these storms can apply. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties affected by the severe storms, flooding and...
