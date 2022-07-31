ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties

By Dakota Makres
wymt.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Central Ky. emergency service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A central Kentucky emergency service crammed an ambulance full of donations for Perry County flood survivors. Jessamine County EMS held a donation drive Tuesday at the Nicholasville Walmart where community members donated essential items like bottled water, paper towels, diapers and more. Workers dropped off those supplies at East Perry Elementary School Wednesday morning.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Lieutenant Governor visits EKY communities impacted by flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last few days, we have seen several state leaders tour communities devastated by flooding. On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman traveled to Clay, Leslie, Letcher and Knott Counties to see flood relief efforts in person and to hear the stories of Eastern Kentuckians who were affected.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perry County, KY
City
Hindman, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Knott County, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
Letcher County, KY
Government
Perry County, KY
Government
County
Knott County, KY
County
Letcher County, KY
wymt.com

EKY county leaders gather Wednesday for news conference

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - County leaders from all around the region will be at Wendell H. Ford Airport on Wednesday for a news conference about the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Several Eastern Kentucky leaders will be meeting at 12:30 p.m. to answer questions related to flood rescue and recovery.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 37 deaths in EKY flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed more deaths related to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. As of Friday evening, there have been 37 deaths confirmed due to flooding. The Governor shared the update on Twitter. “Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Alexander
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Joe Biden
wymt.com

Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Rising Dewey Lake Affecting State Highways in Floyd County

Rising water levels at Dewey Lake are affecting state and local roadways in Floyd County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the current lake elevation is 665.08 feet and water gates remain at minimum flow due to downstream flooding. This will cause the lake level to rise, which means area roadways are impassable or may become impassable.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Tap Water#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Governor#Politics Whitehouse#Eastern#City Of Hindman
wymt.com

Beloved Letcher County grocery store destroyed in flood

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County was hit with devastating flooding last week which damaged many buildings throughout the area, but the destruction of one grocery store broke the hearts of many. The IGA located in Isom is the only full-service grocery store in the area. “That store has...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky musician celebrates resilience of his people, ‘Come Hell or High Water’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Cory Harris was born and raised in Letcher County, finding his voice in the mountains he has always called home. Now, Harris is using that voice to support his home after Whitesburg was hit with floodwaters last week. The mountain musician wrote a new song, inspired by the resilience he has seen as the people of Eastern Kentucky stand together while facing the unthinkable.
WHITESBURG, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
News Break
Politics
wymt.com

How to apply for FEMA’s individual assistance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After announcing that seven counties are now eligible for individual assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear has issued instructions on how Kentuckians affected by these storms can apply. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties affected by the severe storms, flooding and...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy