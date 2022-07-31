ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Vigil held for boy killed while riding his bike in Glen Hazel, community calls for safety measures

 3 days ago
Ride-share driver carjacked at gunpoint in Crafton Heights

Pittsburgh police are investigating an early morning carjacking in the city’s Crafton Heights neighborhood. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim said he was working as a ride-share driver and was called to the location to pick passengers up.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police investigating after Beaver County detective's vehicle stolen

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating after an unmarked police SUV was stolen in Beaver County. The vehicle belonged to the Beaver County Detective's Office. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Aliquippa around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Three hours later, the vehicle was found crashed at...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man killed in North Shore shooting identified

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s North Shore. Officers responded to the area near Anderson Street and E. General Robinson Street for reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Monday. There, they found a man who had been shot twice. He was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

13-year-old girl safely located after being reported missing

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh police said Wednesday 13-year-old Alison Vivas was safely located. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Original story below. Pittsburgh police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ohio woman arrested in alleged bail scam

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 24-year-old Ohio woman is being held in jail as police continue to investigate an alleged bail scam targeting a Mt. Pleasant woman. According to court documents, a man claiming to be named Glenn Perkins contacted the woman on July 28, claiming a loved one had been in a crash and was in jail. Police said "Perkins" demanded the woman hand over more than $8,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
wtae.com

At least 2 people injured after explosion at McKeesport building

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Two people were injured in an explosion at a building in McKeesport Tuesday. The incident happened at the old YWCA building in the 400 block of 9th Street. It's now known as the Common Ground Building, and is owned by the city of McKeesport. McKeesport Mayor...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Police arrest man charged in connection to overdose deaths

A Bloomfield man has been arrested in connection to three overdose deaths. According to court documents, the victims bought what they thought was cocaine from James Hamlett. A medical examiner’s report later found that the cocaine was laced with other substances, including fentanyl. Hamlett now faces charges including drug...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh cooling centers being activated as temperatures rise

With high temperatures in the forecast, Pittsburgh's CitiParks is opening five cooling centers through Thursday. The centers will be open until 7 p.m. CitiParks. The city will typically activate cooling centers when the forecasted highs are predicted to be above 90 degrees. Take a look at the addresses below to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty’s daughter has arrived!

We’re so excited to announce our Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 family has grown by one!. Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty and her husband, Bobby, have welcomed their daughter, Willow Marie. Willow was born Monday evening. Ashley says Willow is “the sweetest little thing” and has a full head of hair....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Guardian Angels Parish to close 5 churches

More changes are coming for a Catholic parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Seven churches make up Guardian Angels Parish in the Allegheny Valley, but that could soon be reduced to just two. Parish leaders say they can only afford to keep two churches open due to rising costs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Western Pennsylvania fire departments issue warning about online scam

Several fire companies in the Western Pennsylvania area are warning about what they're calling an online scam. People have been receiving text messages advertising fire department T-shirts for sale. The problem is the departments aren't selling T-shirts. "We put the message out through our public information office that this is...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA

