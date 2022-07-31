Vigil held for boy killed while riding his bike in Glen Hazel, community calls for safety measures

www.wtae.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
PRT employee left 4-year-old in car while he went to work, police say
A Pittsburgh Regional Transit worker is accused of leaving his child inside his car when he went to work. Police were called to the PRT Garage in Ross when another employee saw the 4-year-old in the car. Andre Reese told police he’d left the girl in the car, waiting for...
wtae.com
Ride-share driver carjacked at gunpoint in Crafton Heights
Pittsburgh police are investigating an early morning carjacking in the city’s Crafton Heights neighborhood. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim said he was working as a ride-share driver and was called to the location to pick passengers up.
wtae.com
Police investigating after Beaver County detective's vehicle stolen
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating after an unmarked police SUV was stolen in Beaver County. The vehicle belonged to the Beaver County Detective's Office. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Aliquippa around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Three hours later, the vehicle was found crashed at...
wtae.com
Man killed in North Shore shooting identified
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s North Shore. Officers responded to the area near Anderson Street and E. General Robinson Street for reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Monday. There, they found a man who had been shot twice. He was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
13-year-old girl safely located after being reported missing
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh police said Wednesday 13-year-old Alison Vivas was safely located. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Original story below. Pittsburgh police...
wtae.com
House demolished after garbage truck slams into Wilmerding homes in deadly crash
WILMERDING, Pa. — One of the Wilmerding homes damaged in a crash involving a garbage truck was torn down Wednesday. Demolition of the vacant house on Patton Street began Wednesday morning. Watch the report from Wilmerding in the video player above. "It was the foundation walls that were collapsed,...
wtae.com
Ohio woman arrested in alleged bail scam
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 24-year-old Ohio woman is being held in jail as police continue to investigate an alleged bail scam targeting a Mt. Pleasant woman. According to court documents, a man claiming to be named Glenn Perkins contacted the woman on July 28, claiming a loved one had been in a crash and was in jail. Police said "Perkins" demanded the woman hand over more than $8,000.
wtae.com
At least 2 people injured after explosion at McKeesport building
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Two people were injured in an explosion at a building in McKeesport Tuesday. The incident happened at the old YWCA building in the 400 block of 9th Street. It's now known as the Common Ground Building, and is owned by the city of McKeesport. McKeesport Mayor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Biker reflects on 'chain reaction' motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A chain-reaction crash seriously injured several motorcyclists on a charity ride in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, on Saturday. Sunday, a biker who was on the ride shared his perspective of what happened after realizing the group following him had fallen behind. The charity ride, “Riding...
wtae.com
Police arrest man charged in connection to overdose deaths
A Bloomfield man has been arrested in connection to three overdose deaths. According to court documents, the victims bought what they thought was cocaine from James Hamlett. A medical examiner’s report later found that the cocaine was laced with other substances, including fentanyl. Hamlett now faces charges including drug...
wtae.com
Woman arrested on warrants for criminal homicide, other crimes after crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge
A crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge led to an arrest Sunday night. State police said the crash happened on the lower deck of the bridge. The 33-year-old driver of the vehicle, identified as Ronika Carter, was taken into custody when troopers discovered she had several warrants out for her arrest, including one for criminal homicide.
wtae.com
Glassport councilwoman punched man in the face at Hot Rodz bar, complaint says
A Glassport councilwoman is accused of assaulting a person at an area bar. According to a criminal complaint, police were called after the alleged incident at Hot Rodz, a bar along Monongahela Avenue in Glassport. Officers found Franklin Sabolcik, who told them he had been punched in the face after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Arrest warrant issued for grandmother after 10-month-old is revived with naloxone
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Allegheny County police say a McKees Rocks grandmother is wanted and still at large in connection with the suspected drug overdose of her 10-month-old grandson. They said she took off during the incident as paramedics and McKees Rocks police were treating the unresponsive baby using...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Regional Transit making quarterly service changes, closing two park-and-ride lots
PITTSBURGH — Schedule changes on many Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes will take effect Sunday, Sept. 4. Among the changes: 67 Monroeville bus service will include two new inbound trips on weekdays, and the short outbound trips will be extended to Monroeville Mall. Four weekday trips will also be added to the 93 Lawrenceville-Hazelwood bus route.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh cooling centers being activated as temperatures rise
With high temperatures in the forecast, Pittsburgh's CitiParks is opening five cooling centers through Thursday. The centers will be open until 7 p.m. CitiParks. The city will typically activate cooling centers when the forecasted highs are predicted to be above 90 degrees. Take a look at the addresses below to...
wtae.com
Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty’s daughter has arrived!
We’re so excited to announce our Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 family has grown by one!. Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty and her husband, Bobby, have welcomed their daughter, Willow Marie. Willow was born Monday evening. Ashley says Willow is “the sweetest little thing” and has a full head of hair....
wtae.com
Guardian Angels Parish to close 5 churches
More changes are coming for a Catholic parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Seven churches make up Guardian Angels Parish in the Allegheny Valley, but that could soon be reduced to just two. Parish leaders say they can only afford to keep two churches open due to rising costs and...
wtae.com
Starbucks employees strike at Penn Center location in Wilkins Township
A group of Starbucks employees are on strike in Wilkins Township, Allegheny County. This is happening at the coffee chain's location at Penn Center. One of the supervisors on strike tells Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 employees are pushing back against unfair labor practices. “Starbucks is unfortunately not listening to...
wtae.com
Western Pennsylvania fire departments issue warning about online scam
Several fire companies in the Western Pennsylvania area are warning about what they're calling an online scam. People have been receiving text messages advertising fire department T-shirts for sale. The problem is the departments aren't selling T-shirts. "We put the message out through our public information office that this is...
wtae.com
Global campaign celebrates Allegheny County Special Olympics Athletes
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It's a special honor for a group of Special Olympics athletes who are now featured on a global stage. For the fourth year, Special Olympics has teamed up with Aerie, a brand under American Eagle, to spread awareness and raise money for the organization. Four...
Comments / 0