Fog early, showers and storms late Monday

3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh weather: Scattered showers, isolated storm possible Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Clear and calm Wednesday night. A quiet start to the day Thursday, with scattered rain showers arriving in the afternoon. This will likely limit the temperatures to the mid/upper 80s. An unsettled pattern the next few days means that there will be a daily threat for a...
Feels like the 90s Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — A seasonal start to the day with some light, patchy fog outside. We will see mostly sunny skies and a hot one today as we climb to near 90. Enjoy today, as it is our last completely dry day for at least a week. We will approach 90 again Thursday, but rain showers will likely disrupt our warming as showers and storms fire after lunch and continue through the rest of the day. A shower chance then hangs with us through the weekend and into next week. No one day looks to be a washout at this point, but isolated to scattered showers will be the norm through next Tuesday.
NWS Pittsburgh: 2 tornadoes touched down during severe weather Monday
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The National Weather Service Pittsburgh announced that their survey teams found two tornadoes touched down in our region during Monday’s severe weather. The survey teams found damage tracks from the tornadoes. The first tornado happened near the intersection of Washington County; Ohio County, West Virginia;...
Weather service confirms tornado southwest of Pittsburgh
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
Pittsburgh cooling centers being activated as temperatures rise
With high temperatures in the forecast, Pittsburgh's CitiParks is opening five cooling centers through Thursday. The centers will be open until 7 p.m. CitiParks. The city will typically activate cooling centers when the forecasted highs are predicted to be above 90 degrees. Take a look at the addresses below to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
National Weather Service posts tornado warning for Greene, Washington counties
A tornado warning has been issued by National Weather Service for Southwestern Pennsylvania, specifically Washington and Greene counties, from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Monday. In issuing the tornado warning, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was observed near Valley Grove, W.Va., moving in a southeasterly direction at 30 mph, according to a statement from the weather service in Moon. Weather service radar indicated rotating winds in the storm.
Neighbors concerned about tree on power line that came down during storms over a week ago
CRAFTON, Pa. — Liam John is frustrated. He says Duquesne Light and Crafton Borough are giving him the runaround and passing the buck when it comes to a tree hanging on a power line over a popular walking trail near Clearview Avenue and Crafton Blvd. According to John, the tree has been there for more than 10 days.
Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania
WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
Pittsburgh Weather: Tornado warnings expire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Multiple tornado warnings were issued Monday evening but have since expired. The warnings covered parts of Washington, Fayette and Greene counties but are no longer active. One video from a KDKA-TV viewer appears to show a rotating funnel cloud in Fayette County. Reports of storm damage are starting to come in. Photos from North Franklin Township show downed trees. KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrrasso went to Center Township, Greene County and saw damage from the storms. A family's camper was flipped onto its side after the severe weather rolled through. No one was inside the camper or hurt.Thousands of customers in the county were also without power at points during the night.Once the severe weather passes, comfy, dry weather prevails Tuesday before the heat ramps up on Wednesday and Thursday. The heat will be short-lived as more storms and a front cool us back down a bit for Friday. WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
Tornado warning expires
UPDATE: The tornado warning has now expired. PREVIOUS: The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Fayette County until 8:45 p.m. Monday. The earlier warnings for Greene and Washington counties have expired. Live updates from Pittsburgh's Action Weather in the video player above. At 8:27...
discovertheburgh.com
10 Great Pittsburgh Date Night Ideas – Dates for All Budgets
If you're struggling with a new idea for date night in Pittsburgh, you're not alone. It is often quite easy to get settled into a routine of hitting your favorite places over and over again (in fact, getting out of that cycle is why we started Discover the Burgh in the first place).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Overnight traffic delays on I-70 triggered by North Belle Vernon bridge replacement
Motorists on Interstate 70 will encounter overnight traffic slowdowns and stoppages beginning Wednesday evening, as crews work to replace a bridge over the highway in North Belle Vernon. According to PennDOT, traffic will be interrupted in 15-minute intervals between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. The rolling traffic delays...
Emergency crews respond to three-alarm fire at duplex in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a fire happening at a duplex in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. 9-1-1 dispatchers confirmed first responders were dispatched to Griffin Street in Mount Washington at around 1:05 p.m. The fire escalated to two-alarms at around 1:20 p.m. and was raised to a three-alarm fire...
Pittsburgh Regional Transit making quarterly service changes, closing two park-and-ride lots
PITTSBURGH — Schedule changes on many Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes will take effect Sunday, Sept. 4. Among the changes: 67 Monroeville bus service will include two new inbound trips on weekdays, and the short outbound trips will be extended to Monroeville Mall. Four weekday trips will also be added to the 93 Lawrenceville-Hazelwood bus route.
Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty’s daughter has arrived!
We’re so excited to announce our Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 family has grown by one!. Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty and her husband, Bobby, have welcomed their daughter, Willow Marie. Willow was born Monday evening. Ashley says Willow is “the sweetest little thing” and has a full head of hair....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville go-kart track to reopen as Full Throttle Adrenaline Park
For Justin Lewis, all-around entertainment is the name of the game. “People don’t want to stop by and just waste a couple hours,” said Lewis, president of Full Throttle Adrenaline Park, which recently acquired Steel City Karting behind the Monroeville Mall. “We take a lot of pride in delivering a really fun experience.”
nextpittsburgh.com
13 hottest Pittsburgh events in August, from Barrel & Flow to Party at the Pier
August sizzles with things to do on terra firma and in the water, from food and drink festivals to outdoor adventures to the much-anticipated return of beloved summer soirées. Here are 13 events you’ll want to add to your calendar now. Visit each organization’s website and social media for changing Covid protocols.
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crash closes portion of Route 837 in Dravosburg
A crash shut down part of Route 837 in Dravosburg early Monday while crews worked to clear the scene. Route 837, also known in the area as Clairton Dravosburg Road, was closed in both directions between McClure and Elizabeth streets in the Mon Valley borough. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi
Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
