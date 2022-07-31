ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdenville, OK

Correctional officer killed at Oklahoma prison

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Stock photo of a jail corridor. (Getty Images/Image Source)

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — On Sunday, a correctional officer at the Davis Correctional Facility died after an inmate attack, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC).

The ODOC said when a group of inmates were being returned to their housing area from recreation, an inmate attacked the officer.

The prison’s medical staff attempted to save the officer, but were unsuccessful. The officer died from an injury sustained during the attack.

Out of respect for the officer’s family, whom facility management is attempting to notify, the identity of the officer has not been released at this time.

Officials with local law enforcement and the ODOC were notified and are investigating the incident.

The inmate has been identified and isolated.

Additional details are pending the outcome of investigative efforts.

