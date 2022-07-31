ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres won't trade a win over Twins

By Kevin Acee
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Jurickson Profar, who also homered Sunday, scores on a Luke Voit single in the sixth inning against the Twins. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

While they wait, the Padres passed the time with some wins over the weekend.

A 3-2 victory over the Twins on Sunday was earned with some rare timely hitting that made a winner of resilient starting pitcher Sean Manaea. And three relievers, including Luis Garcia in the ninth to earn his first save of the season, closed out the game with three perfect innings.

"All-around good game for us," manager Bob Melvin said. "Good for our psyche."

A series win over the American League Central leaders was, indeed, much-needed for a team that came home after dropping two of three to the Tigers, the last-place team in the AL Central.

Still, the game felt like a time filler.

The clock ticks — ever-so-slowly, it seems — toward Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Padres players are posing the same questions everyone else is.

"That's the first thing after the game," Luke Voit said. "You're like, ‘What happened?’"

Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller and his staff are working the phones trying to make the team better, presumably still with the primary aim of acquiring Juan Soto from the Nationals but also with what was estimated by one team executive as a dozen other “balls in the air.”

And on the periphery of all that, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to take batting practice as he works toward an anticipated return around the middle of the month.

But a squad that on Sunday completed its first losing month of the season can’t really afford to twiddle its thumbs while it waits for help.

Sunday's victory improved their overall record to 57-46. They are in possession of the second of three National League wild-card spots. But they have lost 16 of their 38 games since June 17, a day that began with them in first place in the National League West.

So in the event the trade deadline doesn't end up feeling like Christmas morning, Sunday provided some validation.

"That’s the way we should be playing every night," said Jurickson Profar, who homered for the Padres' first run and scored the winning run. "That’s what I expect out of this team."

The Padres were 11-14 in July. But they are 5-4 since the All-Star break, about the only starting point in the past two months from which they can claim a winning record.

"Better," Melvin assessed. "We've had a couple of bad games, but I think overall it's been better. Winning games like this (is) similar to what we were doing during 2½-month-or-so stretch earlier in the season."

It sort of did harken to that time, when the Padres consistently pitched well and played sterling defense and did enough on offense.

Just when it seemed they might waste another fine pitching performance Sunday, they got some hits. And they got some hits with runners in scoring position.

Manaea departed the game after six innings, having allowed a pair of solo home runs.

The Padres were down 2-1.

Profar’s homer in the third inning, his second in three at-bats, had put them up 1-0 before Luis Arraez homered in the fifth and Jose Miranda in the sixth for the Twins.

As Trent Grisham came to bat leading off the bottom of the sixth, seven straight Padres had been retired by Twins starter Dylan Bundy.

Singles by Grisham and Profar put runners at the corners before Bundy was replaced by Emilio Pagan.

Manny Machado flied out to center field too shallow for third base coach Matt Williams to responsibly send Grisham.

The risk, however, was the Padres were hitless in two opportunities with runners in scoring position to that point in Sunday's game and had gone 16-for-85 (.188) in their previous 10 games.

Jake Cronenworth substantiated Williams' decision by lining a single to right field that scored Grisham and sent Profar to third. A flared single the other way by Voit gave the Padres a 3-2 lead and again positioned runners at first and third before Eric Hosmer struck out and Jorge Alfaro flied out.

It was enough, because Nabil Crismatt retired the Twins in order in the seventh, and Tim Hill did the same in the eighth before Garcia worked a 1-2-3 ninth filling the role of closer after Taylor Rogers' demotion following a spate of rough outings.

It improved the Padres to 19-10 in one-run games, a .655 winning percentage that is second best in the majors.

"I think every game that we have like this, certainly at the end we feel like we play well, we feel like we’re going to win those games," Melvin said. "We've done pretty well in one-run games before. So each game like this I think adds to getting out of a little bit of a funk."

6:23 p.m. July 31, 2022 : This article was updated with postgame quotes.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

