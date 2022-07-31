Royals' Zack Greinke: Strikes out three in no-decision

www.cbssports.com
Historic Hotel Phillips is as elegant as ever with its interior of Art Deco designCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
LRP of the O-Line and D-LineChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Twitter reacts to Royals trading Whit Merrifield
After the news broke that the Royals had traded Whit Merrifield to the Blue Jays, Twitter had plenty to say about the move.
Bader trade connected to other moves by the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals just traded their starting center fielder. On the same day, their top prospect started his first game in left field. John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals did exactly what he said he would do at the trade deadline: trade for starting pitching. With minutes to go before trading season expired, the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees, in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites
The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
This dark horse could help the St. Louis Cardinals at catcher in 2023
Julio Rodriguez, a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A team, could contribute behind the plate next year. When St. Louis Cardinals fans throw around “catcher of the future,” Ivan Herrera is usually the player they’re referring to. But Julio Rodriguez of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals is putting up a nice season at the plate and could squirm his way into the conversation for next year’s catching duties after Yadier Molina finally relinquishes the throne.
Royals GM JJ Picollo explains reasoning for trading Whit Merrifield
Royals GM J.J. Picollo joins 610’s Cody and Gold to talk about how the team approached this year’s trade deadline, including the Whit Merrifield deal.
Chiefs Reveal Preference For Arrowhead Stadium: NFL World Reacts
Few NFL stadiums, if any, pose a better home-field advantage than Arrowhead Stadium. The home of the Kansas City Chiefs is getting old, though, so there's been talk of a new stadium for the AFC West franchise. However, the Chiefs have made it clear that their preference is a renovation,...
Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp
With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
Cardinals land Jose Quintana in MLB trade deadline deal with Pirates
The St. Louis Cardinals got their starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline. After losing out on the likes of Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas, the Cardinals landed left-hander Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the deal. The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a deal to acquire left-hander Jose Quintana […] The post Cardinals land Jose Quintana in MLB trade deadline deal with Pirates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves designate Robinson Canó for assignment after acquiring Nationals infielder in trade deadline deal
The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the acquisition of utility infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris. The Braves also designated veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for assignment. Adrianza, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday in a...
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday
Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment
Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap
Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
Royals face the White Sox with 1-0 series lead
Kansas City Royals (41-62, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-51, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (5-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -175, Royals +149;...
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rehab continues successfully
Haniger (ankle) is 1-for-7 with a home run, three walks and three RBI over his last two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma. The rehabbing outfielder notably played right field in both games, the first time he's done so in back-to-back minor-league contests. Haniger appears set to be activated from his extended injured list stint Friday as previously reported, barring any unforeseen setbacks in what should be his final couple of games with the Rainiers.
Mets' James McCann: Will be in timeshare at catcher
Manager Buck Showalter said McCann (oblique) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list for Thursday's series opener against Atlanta and will likely be part of a near-even timeshare at catcher with Tomas Nido in the short term, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Showalter said he initially expects...
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Picks up third win
Clevinger (3-3) allowed a run on five hits and a hit batsman while striking out six in seven innings to earn the win Monday over the Rockies. Clevinger limited the damage to a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. This was his third straight quality start as the right-hander looks to finally be back in dominant form after dealing with knee and triceps injuries earlier in the season. He's logged a 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 59:16 K:BB across 60.1 innings in 12 appearances (11 starts) this year. Clevinger is tentatively set to start on the road versus the Dodgers this weekend.
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
Reds' Aramis Garcia: Dealing with fracture in finger
Garcia is dealing with a fracture in his finger and doesn't have a timetable to return, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Garcia has been dealing with finger and elbow injuries over the last month, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action now that he's been diagnosed with a fracture in his finger. Michael Papierski and Mark Koloszvary should continue to serve as the Reds' top options behind the plate while Garcia remains sidelined.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
Chiefs Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury
While participating in one-on-one drills this Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore went down with an injury. Moore was bumped by his teammate Nazeeh Johnson. His downward momentum resulted in an awkward fall. A video of Moore's injury surfaced on Twitter. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently raved about...
