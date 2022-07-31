Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, South Itasca by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Clair THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN SANILAC...SOUTHERN LAPEER AND NORTHWESTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southern and eastern St Clair County until 615 PM.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macomb, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Macomb; St. Clair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR MACOMB AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 551 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of St. Clair to Richmond to near Romeo, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Memphis around 555 PM EDT. Marysville around 605 PM EDT. Port Huron and Richmond around 610 PM EDT. St. Clair around 635 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Anchorville, North Street, Roseville, Shelby Township, Ray Center, Utica, Washington, Fort Gratiot, Center Line and Berville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Branch, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Branch; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Branch County in southwestern Michigan * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 509 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Vicksburg to Bristol, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sturgis, Coldwater, Three Rivers, Bronson, Constantine, Quincy, Union City, White Pigeon, Centreville, Colon, Nottawa, Girard, Flowerfield, Fawn River, Mottville, Batavia, Leonidas, Mendon, Burr Oak and Gilead. This includes Interstate 69 in Michigan between mile markers 5 and 21. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pierce; St. Croix SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, MENOMONIE, AND RIVER FALLS.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
