Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, South Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Macomb; St. Clair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR MACOMB AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 551 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of St. Clair to Richmond to near Romeo, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Memphis around 555 PM EDT. Marysville around 605 PM EDT. Port Huron and Richmond around 610 PM EDT. St. Clair around 635 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Anchorville, North Street, Roseville, Shelby Township, Ray Center, Utica, Washington, Fort Gratiot, Center Line and Berville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO