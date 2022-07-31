Construction still affects county building access

spotonillinois.com
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular cannabis dispensary chain set to open new Missouri location on July 16thKristen WaltersMissouri State
Godfrey roundabout plans questioned
It was first introduced about five years ago, but the Godfrey Roundabout project is now causing concern among some Godfrey Village Trustees. Communication from IDOT indicates the plan as it stands now is to move forward with a complete closure of Delmar Avenue in the area of Pierce Lane where double-roundabouts will be created.
Disaster proclamation issued for St. Clair and Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A disaster proclamation was approved for St. Clair County and Washington County in Illinois by Governor JB Pritzker following the flooding in those areas. The two counties were hit hard by severe weather and flooding on July 25 and July 27. State resources will now be...
East Alton names new Park and Rec supervisor
A graduate of East Alton Wood River High School is coming home to oversee the village parks and recreation program. Tyler Lafferty was named the new supervisor of East Alton Parks and Recreation at the village board meeting on Tuesday. Lafferty said he spent lots of youthful hours in the...
New oil well highlights Centralia building permit report for July
The construction of a new oil well valued at $350,000 was the largest building permit issued by the City of Centralia in the month of July. The well being drilled by TD Energy is located on South Walnut Street near 12th Street near existing oil wells. Total new construction during...
Cahokia Heights getting $21M to help wastewater problem
The State of Illinois is helping Cahokia Heights with collecting wastewater during heavy storms. $21 million can go to infrastructure improvements.
911 outage in Monroe County, Illinois
MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said their 911 system is out after IDOT cut a fiber while working on the roadways Monday morning. The department made the announcement on its Facebook page at 11:18 a.m. They are working to resolve the issue. This outage is also impacting Randolph County. All current […]
State government declares flood disaster for St. Clair, Washington counties
Flooding in St. Clair and Washington counties prompted Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to declare a disaster proclamation for the two areas, but he said Wednesday he doesn't know if the ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 02:07. 02:07. 02:07. 00:29. 00:14. 00:14. How high did Godfrey junior tennis...
City of Columbia Park & Recreation Advisory Board met July 21
Here is the agenda provided by the board:1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call & Establish Quorum 3. Approval of Minutes a. May 24, 2022 Regular Meeting* 4. Public Input 5. Unfinished Business a. Park System Planning - Review...
Madison County picks new prosecutor | Elections
Madison County will be getting a new prosecuting attorney. In the race for Prosecuting Attorney, Michael James Ligons won with 1,395 votes. Incumbent M. Dwight Robbins received 349 votes. In the race for Madison County Presiding Commissioner, incumbent Jason Green won with 877 votes. Not far behind him, Jim Thompson...
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
How many Madison County black third graders failed the 2021 state math exam?
There are five junior tennis players from Edwardsville ranked in the Boys' 14 category in the week ending July 22 by the United States Tennis Association. There were five junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 14 bracket the previous week. Brandon Wong is the top ranked boy in the category...
The Good River Collective will offer a hub for Metro East food businesses this fall
The Good River Collective, a new commissary kitchen providing services to food trucks, market vendors, caterers and other food businesses operating on the east side of the Mississippi, will open in Wood River, Illinois, in the fall of 2022. The space will be operated by Matt and Amy Herren, who will open C and B Boiled Bagels in the same building, at 11 W. Ferguson Ave. in downtown Wood River.
Wood River improves ISO rating
It’s not something that’s on the radar of most residents, but there was good news announced last night for those living in Wood River. Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut received a welcomed surprise when he opened a letter from the Insurance Services Office last week and got the city’s most recent score.
Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week
The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
What a recession would mean for Illinois
BELLEVILLE - The estate of a woman who died while a resident of St. Paul's Senior Community is suing the long-term care facility, alleging she received inadequate care. Yvonne Roby, as independent administrator of the estate of Ernestine Fenderson, deceased, filed the complaint in the St. Clair... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Jefferson County Unofficial August Primary Election results are in
(Jefferson County) The unofficial August Primary Election results are in for Jefferson County. Korey Johnson has more.
Did you hear tornado sirens in the Metro East Tuesday morning? It was only a test
ST. LOUIS — People in the Metro East in Illinois near the St. Louis area may have heard a tornado siren Tuesday morning, but it was a regular test of the siren. There were strong storms in Clay and Effingham counties of Illinois to the north and east, but the storms were never tornadic.
Public Informational Luncheon Hosted by the Collinsville Chamber on Wednesday
On Wednesday, August 3rd, 11:45am to 1:45pm, the Collinsville Chamber will be hosting a Public Informational Luncheon at the Collinsville American Legion Post 365 on the topic of Home Rule. Home Rule Overview. This luncheon is intended to be the first event in a series of informational meetings they intend...
Low voter turnout expected St. Charles County, Jefferson County
As the primary election takes place, local election officials are predicting no more than 30% voter turnout in some places, with some saying it’s due to a lack of voter enthusiasm.
Public price tag for St. Louis floods tops $87 million, officials say
UNIVERSITY CITY — Flash flooding caused an estimated $87.8 million in public costs and damage — from swamped fire engines to storm sewer cleanouts — last week in the St. Louis region. Several hundred homes were also severely damaged in St. Louis city and county, plus St....
