ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Construction still affects county building access

spotonillinois.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spotonillinois.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Godfrey roundabout plans questioned

It was first introduced about five years ago, but the Godfrey Roundabout project is now causing concern among some Godfrey Village Trustees. Communication from IDOT indicates the plan as it stands now is to move forward with a complete closure of Delmar Avenue in the area of Pierce Lane where double-roundabouts will be created.
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

East Alton names new Park and Rec supervisor

A graduate of East Alton Wood River High School is coming home to oversee the village parks and recreation program. Tyler Lafferty was named the new supervisor of East Alton Parks and Recreation at the village board meeting on Tuesday. Lafferty said he spent lots of youthful hours in the...
EAST ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

New oil well highlights Centralia building permit report for July

The construction of a new oil well valued at $350,000 was the largest building permit issued by the City of Centralia in the month of July. The well being drilled by TD Energy is located on South Walnut Street near 12th Street near existing oil wells. Total new construction during...
CENTRALIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Edwardsville, IL
Government
City
Alton, IL
Madison County, IL
Government
City
Edwardsville, IL
County
Madison County, IL
City
Belleville, IL
City
Madison, IL
FOX 2

911 outage in Monroe County, Illinois

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said their 911 system is out after IDOT cut a fiber while working on the roadways Monday morning. The department made the announcement on its Facebook page at 11:18 a.m. They are working to resolve the issue. This outage is also impacting Randolph County. All current […]
MONROE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Day#Parking Lots#Nutrient#Stewardship#Meier#Urban Construction#Usta
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison County picks new prosecutor | Elections

Madison County will be getting a new prosecuting attorney. In the race for Prosecuting Attorney, Michael James Ligons won with 1,395 votes. Incumbent M. Dwight Robbins received 349 votes. In the race for Madison County Presiding Commissioner, incumbent Jason Green won with 877 votes. Not far behind him, Jim Thompson...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
saucemagazine.com

The Good River Collective will offer a hub for Metro East food businesses this fall

The Good River Collective, a new commissary kitchen providing services to food trucks, market vendors, caterers and other food businesses operating on the east side of the Mississippi, will open in Wood River, Illinois, in the fall of 2022. The space will be operated by Matt and Amy Herren, who will open C and B Boiled Bagels in the same building, at 11 W. Ferguson Ave. in downtown Wood River.
WOOD RIVER, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
advantagenews.com

Wood River improves ISO rating

It’s not something that’s on the radar of most residents, but there was good news announced last night for those living in Wood River. Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut received a welcomed surprise when he opened a letter from the Insurance Services Office last week and got the city’s most recent score.
WOOD RIVER, IL
KRMG

Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week

The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

What a recession would mean for Illinois

BELLEVILLE - The estate of a woman who died while a resident of St. Paul's Senior Community is suing the long-term care facility, alleging she received inadequate care. Yvonne Roby, as independent administrator of the estate of Ernestine Fenderson, deceased, filed the complaint in the St. Clair... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy