James Kent Trotter wins Edwardsville Futures singles championship

Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular cannabis dispensary chain set to open new Missouri location on July 16thKristen WaltersMissouri State
Ethan Moeller junior tennis player earns 152 playing Boys' 16 singles by June
Belleville tennis player Ethan Moeller won 152 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by June. They finished June ranked 11,919th, rising from 14,996th from the beginning of the month. Their 152 points playing singles... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
How many Fairview Heights junior tennis players are ranked in Boys' 12 bracket in week ending July 22?
Edwardsville tennis player Andrew Wang is ranked 7,887th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 23. They had 42 total points, split between 42 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... Posted in:
How many Madison County black third graders failed the 2021 state math exam?
There are five junior tennis players from Edwardsville ranked in the Boys' 14 category in the week ending July 22 by the United States Tennis Association. There were five junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 14 bracket the previous week. Brandon Wong is the top ranked boy in the category...
Find fresh produce at Maryville Farmer's Market
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Intelligencer requests briefs be submitted at least 10 days prior to the desired publication date. Due to the volume of community-submitted briefs, the content may be published within 10 days of submission. Holidays and weather forecasts may impact some events.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Analysis: 61.9% of black Calhoun County third graders failed state math exam in 2021
In Calhoun County, 61.9 percent of black third grade students failed the 2021 state math exam. This means 61.9 percent of black third graders are not proficient at math, which is considered a core skill for later success in life. These students struggle with quickly adding and subtracting,...
City of Columbia Park & Recreation Advisory Board met July 21
Here is the agenda provided by the board:1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call & Establish Quorum 3. Approval of Minutes a. May 24, 2022 Regular Meeting* 4. Public Input 5. Unfinished Business a. Park System Planning - Review...
Wrongful death suit alleges St. Paul's Senior Community provided inadequate care
BELLEVILLE - The estate of a woman who died while a resident of St. Paul's Senior Community is suing the long-term care facility, alleging she received inadequate care. Yvonne Roby, as independent administrator of the estate of Ernestine Fenderson, deceased, filed the complaint in the St. Clair...
21.2% of households in Kampsville received food stamps in 2020
Macomb tennis player Harrison Kennedy is ranked 9,965th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 23. They had 20 total points, split between 20 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Gov. Pritzker and Tyson Foods, Inc. Break Ground on Caseyville Expansion
CASEYVILLE - Governor JB Pritzker joined Tyson Foods, Inc., as well as state and local officials, to announce a new expansion of Tyson's Caseyville facility, which will expand the production of Hillshire Farm? and Jimmy Dean? products. The company's commitment to expand its Caseyville...
What a recession would mean for Illinois
