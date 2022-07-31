ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Tyler Reddick wins at Indy to close best month of NASCAR career

WTHR
WTHR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Busch to miss 3rd NASCAR race with concussion-like symptoms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will miss his third consecutive race with concussion-like symptoms when he sits out Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch was injured after crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. Ty Gibbs will replace him in the Toyota for 23XI Racing for his third drive in the No. 45. “I am continuing to make improvements every day,” Busch posted on social media. “I know Ty will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon.” Gibbs finished 17th at Pocono and Indianapolis, but Michigan will be his first traditional oval in a Cup car. Busch has a waiver to hold his spot in NASCAR’s playoff field should he qualify. Headed into Sunday’s race at Michigan he does have a spot based on his May victory at Kansas.
MOTORSPORTS
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy