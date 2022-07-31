'We need help' | Over 80 homes flooded in O'Fallon, Missouri, subdivision

Historic St. Ferdinand Shrine has had water and flooding many times over the decades, but nothing like what hit the area last week. But this week, things are looking better. A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Friends of Old St. Ferdinand Shrine hoping to raise up to $250,000 for needed work and repairs at the Shrine, which suffered its worst water damage ever July 26 from the 9-inch rainfall that day.

FLORISSANT, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO