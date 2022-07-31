'We need help' | Over 80 homes flooded in O'Fallon, Missouri, subdivision

www.ksdk.com
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821CJ CoombsLincoln County, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
flovalleynews.com
Flood Cleanup Continues in Florisssant, FEMA Arrives
Historic St. Ferdinand Shrine has had water and flooding many times over the decades, but nothing like what hit the area last week. But this week, things are looking better. A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Friends of Old St. Ferdinand Shrine hoping to raise up to $250,000 for needed work and repairs at the Shrine, which suffered its worst water damage ever July 26 from the 9-inch rainfall that day.
Strong storms causing damage, power outages in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people in Missouri and Illinois are without power, and strong winds and heavy rain are causing damage around the St. Louis area. According to the Ameren Outage Map, more than 10,000 people in Missouri and another 11,000 in Illinois are without power. Most of the outages on the Missouri side are in the St. Louis metro area, while the Illinois outages are spread throughout the state.
Residents in north St. Louis County turn to resource center following flood devastation
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A resource center that opened for flood victims in Florissant had to close three hours earlier than expected because of storms on Wednesday. The JFK Community Center on Howdershell Road opened up at 3 p.m. and hundreds of families rushed in to check in with numerous organizations about assistance.
Storm Alert: Severe threat winds down in St. Louis area, flooding threat returns overnight
ST. LOUIS — Our severe weather threat is winding down this evening as the first line of storms is slowly working its way over to the Illinois side. If you're on the Missouri side or west of the storm line, your severe weather threat is over. The Illinois side...
Did you hear tornado sirens in the Metro East Tuesday morning? It was only a test
ST. LOUIS — People in the Metro East in Illinois near the St. Louis area may have heard a tornado siren Tuesday morning, but it was a regular test of the siren. There were strong storms in Clay and Effingham counties of Illinois to the north and east, but the storms were never tornadic.
Red Cross opens multi-agency resource centers across St. Louis area
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The cleanup continues from the historic rainfall that hit our community last week. Many people are still struggling, some even unable to sleep in their own homes. The Red Cross opened the first of many multi-agency resource centers (MARCs) on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Element Church...
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
Non-emergency lines restored for most police departments around St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and multiple other police departments in the St. Louis area were without their non-emergency lines Tuesday night. Some departments reported that service was restored later Tuesday night. According to posts from the departments on Facebook and Twitter, the...
City is said to seek more than two-thirds of $513M Rams settlement
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is seeking more than two-thirds of the $513 million Rams settlement, according to people familiar with the matter. The people said the city, St. Louis County and the entity that owns the Dome at America's Center, the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, last week met on the matter, but came to no agreement on how to split the funds.
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
FEMA will aid Missouri in flood damage assessments following St. Louis flood
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Sunday the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help aid Missouri in its Preliminary Damage Assessments post-flooding. Parson announced the agency's assistance in a Sunday morning news release and said FEMA members should land in Missouri Monday. Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency...
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
Man drowns in north St. Louis County pool
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man drowned at a pool in north St. Louis County a few weeks ago. Police said they arrived at the scene in the 11000 block of Sugartrail Drive just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. Keven Wright, 59, was found unresponsive in the deep end of the pool. […]
'The need is great': Illinois state lawmakers are calling on corporate citizens to aid flood victims
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — Strangers gather in an afterschool center with one life-changing moment in common, Tuesday's flash flood. "I got to wonder where I'm going to lay my head at today, the week," Sharon Franklin of East St. Louis said. Franklin shares that same struggle with other...
kttn.com
Election results across north central Missouri in the August 2, 2022 Missouri Primary
A political newcomer wins the Republican nomination for 2nd District State Representative, a current state representative wins a nomination for 12th District State Senate, and a Grundy County incumbent wins re-election in his contest. For presiding commissioner, Phillip Ray defeated Bill Wilson by a vote of 1,083 to 738. Others...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
New Sanders Drive to be part of I-70 south outer road project
The city of O’Fallon and MoDOT have been working for several years to design and construct an Interstate 70 one-way outer road system, with the north outer road westbound only and south outer road eastbound only. Goals include reducing traffic jams, traffic calming, increasing driver safety and opening up...
Traveling I-44 Through Central Missouri Will Be Messy This Month
The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning motorists that if they're planning to travel through Central Missouri on Interstate 44 in August to expect lane closures and multiple work zones. MoDOT Central District Assistant District Engineer Randy Aulbur says in a MoDOT press release that those traveling on Interstate 44...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri's Sales-Tax-Free Weekend Starts Aug. 5
Each year, Missouri has a back-to-school sales-tax-free weekend to help families get supplies (and help us cheapskates get a good deal on computers). The holiday starts the first Friday in August, which this year means Friday, August 5, through Sunday, August 7. Items that qualify for the exemption include:. Clothing...
