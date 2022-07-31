A BOATING INCIDENT THIS PAST WEEKEND AT THE LAKE OF THE OZARKS RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF AN ILLINOIS MAN. AUTHORITIES SAID 41-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY RIDENS OF STAUNTON, ILLINOIS WAS OPERATING A CIGARETTE CRAFT TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS FRIDAY AFTERNOON WHEN HE WAS EJECTED INTO THE WATER. HIS BODY WAS RECOVERED SATURDAY MORNING…TWO OTHER ILLINOIS RESIDENTS WHO WERE PASSENGERS WERE TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES WHILE ANOTHER REFUSED TREATMENT…THE INCIDENT OCCURRED NEAR THE EIGHT-MILE MARK OF THE OSAGE ARM…

STAUNTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO