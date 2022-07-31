spotonillinois.com
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular cannabis dispensary chain set to open new Missouri location on July 16thKristen WaltersMissouri State
advantagenews.com
East Alton names new Park and Rec supervisor
A graduate of East Alton Wood River High School is coming home to oversee the village parks and recreation program. Tyler Lafferty was named the new supervisor of East Alton Parks and Recreation at the village board meeting on Tuesday. Lafferty said he spent lots of youthful hours in the...
advantagenews.com
Godfrey roundabout plans questioned
It was first introduced about five years ago, but the Godfrey Roundabout project is now causing concern among some Godfrey Village Trustees. Communication from IDOT indicates the plan as it stands now is to move forward with a complete closure of Delmar Avenue in the area of Pierce Lane where double-roundabouts will be created.
spotonillinois.com
Severe weather could be headed for the metro-east. Here's the latest forecast
The metro-east is under a severe weather threat throughout most of Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service of St. Louis.
Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week
The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
911 outage in Monroe County, Illinois
MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said their 911 system is out after IDOT cut a fiber while working on the roadways Monday morning. The department made the announcement on its Facebook page at 11:18 a.m. They are working to resolve the issue. This outage is also impacting Randolph County. All current […]
Extreme rainfall in southern Illinois causing flash flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 meteorologists are watching a line of storms forming near St. Louis. They are tied to rain-cooled air that has pushed west from the heavy storms in eastern Illinois. They may reach the St. Louis area this afternoon. Central Illinois has been getting pounded...
spotonillinois.com
How many junior tennis players from Fairview Heights are ranked in Boys' 14 category in week ending July 22?
Edwardsville tennis player Sophia Carruthers won eight points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 15.
spotonillinois.com
How many Madison County black third graders failed the 2021 state math exam?
There are five junior tennis players from Edwardsville ranked in the Boys' 14 category in the week ending July 22 by the United States Tennis Association. There were five junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 14 bracket the previous week. Brandon Wong is the top ranked boy in the category
advantagenews.com
Wood River improves ISO rating
It’s not something that’s on the radar of most residents, but there was good news announced last night for those living in Wood River. Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut received a welcomed surprise when he opened a letter from the Insurance Services Office last week and got the city’s most recent score.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
edglentoday.com
3rd Annual Kicks On 66 Car (and Motorcycle) Show
EDWARDSVILLE - This is the 3rd Annual Kicks On 66 Car (& motorcycle) Show. Unlike many other events, their mission is to embrace the wide spectrum of vehicle interests representing all eras and types of cars motorcycles, trucks, and race cars with Antiques, Classics, pre-war, post-war, sports cars, exotics, American muscle, and much more. Everyone has their favorites and frequently that encompasses more than just one narrow interest.
myozarksonline.com
A BOATING INCIDENT AT THE LAKE OF THE OZARKS RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF AN ILLINOIS MAN
A BOATING INCIDENT THIS PAST WEEKEND AT THE LAKE OF THE OZARKS RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF AN ILLINOIS MAN. AUTHORITIES SAID 41-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY RIDENS OF STAUNTON, ILLINOIS WAS OPERATING A CIGARETTE CRAFT TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS FRIDAY AFTERNOON WHEN HE WAS EJECTED INTO THE WATER. HIS BODY WAS RECOVERED SATURDAY MORNING…TWO OTHER ILLINOIS RESIDENTS WHO WERE PASSENGERS WERE TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES WHILE ANOTHER REFUSED TREATMENT…THE INCIDENT OCCURRED NEAR THE EIGHT-MILE MARK OF THE OSAGE ARM…
LIVE: St. Louis forecast – More heavy rain and high winds tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will push out the heat and humidity in the St. Louis area this afternoon. Storms are expected to fire up to our north and then head south. Severe storms are possible with the main threat coming from strong downburst winds up to 60 mph and some localized flash flooding. There may be a little hail as well. The risk of tornadoes is quite low.
spotonillinois.com
Find fresh produce at Maryville Farmer's Market
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Intelligencer requests briefs be submitted at least 10 days prior to the desired publication date. Due to the volume of community-submitted briefs, the content may be published within 10 days of submission. Holidays and weather forecasts may impact some events.
Lake of Ozarks boat crash kills 1
Sheriffs were at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the drowning of a man in the Lake of Ozarks.
spotonillinois.com
City of Chester Parks & Recreation Committee met Aug. 2
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Call to order 2. Roll Call 3. Pledge of Allegiance 4. Reading and approval of minutes of previous meeting. 5. Non agenda public comment: This portion of the agenda provides an opportunity
spotonillinois.com
City of Columbia Park & Recreation Advisory Board met July 21
Here is the agenda provided by the board:1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call & Establish Quorum 3. Approval of Minutes a. May 24, 2022 Regular Meeting* 4. Public Input 5. Unfinished Business a. Park System Planning - Review
spotonillinois.com
How high did Edwardsville junior tennis player Sophia Carruthers rank in Girls' 18 singles bracket by week ending July 15?
There is one junior tennis player from Fairview Heights ranked in the Boys' 12 category in the week ending July 22 by the United States Tennis Association. There was one junior tennis player who ranked in Boys' 12 bracket the previous week. Keenan Miksell is the top ranked boy in the category
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
